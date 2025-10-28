Area Stage To Premiere Coheed And Cambria’s THE AMORY WARS Stage Adaptation At Sea

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Area Stage, in collaboration with Coheed and Cambria and Evil Ink Comics, will premiere a new theatrical adaptation of The Amory Wars aboard Norwegian Cruise Line’s Jewel, sailing from Miami to Cozumel as part of the S.S. Neverender cruise, November 8–13, 2025.

The world-premiere production marks a first-of-its-kind collaboration for the Miami-based company, merging rock music, graphic novels, and musical theatre into a live performance at sea.

Based on Coheed and Cambria’s acclaimed album Good Apollo, I’m Burning Star IV, Volume One: From Fear Through the Eyes of Madness and its companion Amory Wars graphic novels, the show follows Claudio Kilgannon—played by Thomas McFerran—on his interplanetary journey through The Keywork. Guided by Ambellina (Addison Schuh), Claudio faces destiny, love, and loss while uncovering the truth behind the forces threatening his world.

The cast also features Frank Montoto (General Inferno), Katie Duerr (Erica Court), Luke Surretsky (Ten-Speed/Ryan), and John Mazuelos (Crom/Detective), with Yasmine Harrell, Gabriela Alfonso, and Tico Chiriboga as the Red Army and rebel ensemble.

Directed and designed by Giancarlo Rodaz, the creative team includes Katie Duerr (Music Director), Laz Hansen (Technical Director), Joe Naftal (Lighting Designer), Abraham Oleksnianski (Sound Designer), Luciano Cortes (Fight Choreography), Anjuli Kaufman (Props Master), Maria Banda-Rodaz (Costumes), and Mison Blazquez (Specialty Items).

Rehearsals will begin October 21 at Area Stage’s South Miami studio before the company embarks on the cruise. The production will debut as part of Sixthman’s S.S. Neverender festival, featuring performances by Coheed and Cambria and other artists.

