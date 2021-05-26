Walt Disney Archives Will Hold Major 6 Month Exhibition at The Graceland Exhibition Center

Coming to the Graceland Exhibition Center on July 23, 2021, the exhibition Inside the Walt Disney Archives celebrates the legacy of The Walt Disney Company archives, with behind-the-scenes access never before granted to the public. The 10,000-square-foot traveling exhibit, which premiered at D23 Expo Japan in 2018, will showcase extraordinary items on loan to Graceland.

Guests of all ages are invited to step into the Walt Disney Archives as they walk through a dazzling display of more than 450 objects, including original artwork, costumes, and props that tell the story of the Archives, The Walt Disney Company, and Walt Disney himself. From nostalgic classics like rarely displayed sketches for Fantasia and ghosts from the Haunted Mansion attraction to modern-day favorites like a maquette from Frozen and a Wolverine costume, this enchanting exhibition is an immersive treasure-trove the entire family will love.

The exhibit spans multiple Disney properties including items ranging from Disney live action to animated films, Walt Disney's personal effects, items from various Disney Parks, vintage Disney merchandise, 20th Century Fox films, and more. Some of the highlights of the exhibit include:

Jack Sparrow's compass from Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Costumes from Beauty and the Beast, 101 Dalmatians, Pretty Woman, Walk the Line, and more

Mary Poppins' original carpet bag

Davy Crockett's racoonskin cap

Wilson from Cast Away

Vehicles from Mr. Toad's Wild Ride, Herbie: Fully Loaded, and Tron: Legacy

The sword from Zorro

Magic Bedknob from Bedknobs and Broomsticks

Prop storybook from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Alien Xenomorph prop figure from the Disney's Hollywood Studios attraction The Great Movie Ride

Tombstones and Hitchhiking Ghosts from the Haunted Mansion attraction

Electromagnetic Shrinking Machine from Honey, I Shrunk the Kids

Lumiere and Cogsworth props from 2017's Beauty and the Beast

Dead Man's Chest from Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest

Congo Queen Model Boat from Disneyland's Jungle Cruise

The exhibit will continue through January 2, 2022 and will include a wide array of special events for people of all ages. Events include:

Press Day/D23 Gold Members on Thursday, July 22. Activities will include speakers including a presentation by the Director of the Walt Disney Archives Becky Cline, music, photo opportunities and a special ribbon cutting.

Through January 2, 2022 there will be numerous family friendly programing and presentations including:

Disney Trivia Nights

A Haunted Mansion Zoom panel with evening tours of the Disney exhibit and the Graceland Mansion

Exhibit Tour + Dive In Dinner & Movie Screening of The Lion King at the Guest House at Graceland Pool

Halloween costume party at the exhibit with a costume parade, candy stations, face painters and craft stations

Exhibit Tours & Tea Parties

A Princess and Pirate party with crafts, trivia, bounce house and games. Costumes encouraged!

Walt Disney's Birthday Celebration Weekend

A The Princess and The Frog screening and Zoom panel with Disney animators/filmmakers

VIP Tickets are $50 and include: a professionally guided tour of the exhibit, special access to a VIP lounge, a commemorative lanyard, an exclusive commemorative pin and $15 food voucher.

For Disney enthusiasts who plan to visit frequently, a $50 Passport ticket will be available that allows guests to access the self-guided tours as many times as they would like during the six-month window.

Gold Members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club are entitled to a 20% discount on single exhibition admission and VIP Tours (not on Passports or Special Events) with proof of membership.

The AAA Four Diamond Guest House at Graceland is also offering a special deal for fans traveling in from out of town. In addition to receiving the resort's Best Available Rate, Disney exhibition tickets are deeply discounted, and guests will receive one complimentary Disney throw blanket per room.

All Special Events are sold separately.

To see the full schedule and purchase tickets or hotel packages, please visit Exhibition Center | Graceland.