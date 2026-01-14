Mandy Gonzalez to Headline TN Shakespeare Co.'s Literacy Gala

🎭 NEW! Memphis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Memphis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Tennessee Shakespeare Company has announced that Broadway superstar Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton; Wicked; In the Heights; Sunset Boulevard) will be the featured musical performer of its annual Children's Literacy Gala on Saturday, April 11 at 6:00 pm on TSC's Tabor Stage.

Mandy Gonzalez is an accomplished film, TV, stage actor, and author. She possesses one of the most powerful and versatile contemporary voices of our time. Mandy has starred on Broadway in the megahit Hamilton as Angelica Schuyler. She also originated the role of Nina Rosario in the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, In the Heights, for which Mandy received a Drama Desk Award. She starred as Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked, blowing the roof off New York's Gershwin Theatre each night as she belted out the signature song, Defying Gravity. And she has most recently starred on Broadway as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard.

All proceeds from the Gala will go toward TSC's Jack Jones Children's Literacy Fund and the Barbara B. Apperson Angel Fund: supporting a variety of Education and Outreach Programs for the coming year and making possible as many as 25,000 points of contact with children and participants of all ages in over 50 area schools, detention centers, and the Memphis V.A. Hospital.