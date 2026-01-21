Regional Premiere of JOB Comes to the Circuit Playhouse

This is a psychological thriller that delves into mental health, social media, and generational divides.
JOB by Max Wolf Friedlich comes to The Circuit Playhouse, running January 30th - February 15th, 2026. Tickets are available now online or by calling the Box Office (901) 726-4656.
A psychological thriller that delves into mental health, social media, and generational divides. Jane, an employee at a big tech company, has a public breakdown that goes viral and is placed on leave from work. With a desire to return, she visits a therapist, Loyd, who is authorized to determine if she is mentally stable enough to do so. Throughout their conversation, multiple complexities become uncovered between them and the realization that her job may be doing more harm than good.
Playhouse on the Square continues its 2025/2026 season with this regional premiere, directed by John Maness and headlined by Michael Gravois (Come From Away) and Brooke Papritz (Come From Away).
Jane: Brooke Papritz*
Lloyd: Michael Gravois*
Director: John Maness
Stage Manager: Emma White
Lighting Designer: Petr Williams
Scenic Designer: Chris Sterling
Costume Designer: Waverly Strickland
Props Designer: Iza Bateman
Sound Designer: Joshua Crawford
Technical Director: Mike Jurkovic
Production Manager: Phillip Hughen
*Playhouse on the Square Resident Company
JOB opens January 30th at 8pm and runs through February 15th at The Circuit Playhouse. Performances will run Thursday through Saturday with an 8pm curtain and Sunday with a 2 pm curtain.
