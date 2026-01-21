Regional Premiere of JOB Comes to the Circuit Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Memphis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Memphis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

JOB by Max Wolf Friedlich comes to The Circuit Playhouse, running January 30th - February 15th, 2026. Tickets are available now online or by calling the Box Office (901) 726-4656.

A psychological thriller that delves into mental health, social media, and generational divides. Jane, an employee at a big tech company, has a public breakdown that goes viral and is placed on leave from work. With a desire to return, she visits a therapist, Loyd, who is authorized to determine if she is mentally stable enough to do so. Throughout their conversation, multiple complexities become uncovered between them and the realization that her job may be doing more harm than good.

Playhouse on the Square continues its 2025/2026 season with this regional premiere, directed by John Maness and headlined by Michael Gravois (Come From Away) and Brooke Papritz (Come From Away).

THE CAST

Jane: Brooke Papritz*

Lloyd: Michael Gravois*

THE CREATIVE TEAM

Director: John Maness

Stage Manager: Emma White

Lighting Designer: Petr Williams

Scenic Designer: Chris Sterling

Costume Designer: Waverly Strickland

Props Designer: Iza Bateman

Sound Designer: Joshua Crawford

Technical Director: Mike Jurkovic

Production Manager: Phillip Hughen

*Playhouse on the Square Resident Company

JOB opens January 30th at 8pm and runs through February 15th at The Circuit Playhouse. Performances will run Thursday through Saturday with an 8pm curtain and Sunday with a 2 pm curtain.