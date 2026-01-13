Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

🎭 NEW! Memphis Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Memphis & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2025 BroadwayWorld Memphis Award Winners

Best Dance Production

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Collins Theatre



Best Direction Of A Musical

Jodie Rebstock - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Collins Theatre



Best Direction Of A Play

Stephanie Shine - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Tennessee Shakespeare Company



Best Ensemble

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Collins Theatre



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jeremy Wortham - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Collins Theatre



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Quaine Hogan - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Collins Theatre



Best Musical

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Collins Theatre



Best Performer In A Musical

Chloe Bowen - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Collins Theatre



Best Performer In A Play

Chris Vanbrook - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Collins Theatre



Best Play

YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Collins Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Madison Jones - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Collins Theatre



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jay Henon - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Collins Theatre



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

13 THE MUSICAL - Collins Theatre



Favorite Local Theatre

Collins Theatre

Winners can download graphics here.