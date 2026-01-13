Winners Announced For The 2025 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards

See who audiences selected as their favorites last season!
Winners have been announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Memphis Awards!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Dance Production
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Collins Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Jodie Rebstock - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Collins Theatre
Best Direction Of A Play
Stephanie Shine - MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Tennessee Shakespeare Company
Best Ensemble
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Collins Theatre
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jeremy Wortham - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Collins Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Quaine Hogan - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Collins Theatre
Best Musical
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Collins Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Chloe Bowen - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Collins Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Chris Vanbrook - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Collins Theatre
Best Play
YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Collins Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Madison Jones - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Collins Theatre
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Jay Henon - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Collins Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
13 THE MUSICAL - Collins Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Collins Theatre
