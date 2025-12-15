AN EVENING WITH PETER BILLINGSLEY AND A CHRISTMAS STORY is Coming to Kentucky Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Louisville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Louisville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kentucky Performing Arts will present An Evening with Peter Billingsley and A Christmas Story on Wednesday, December 17, 2025, at The Brown Theatre, located at 315 W. Broadway in Louisville, KY. The evening will begin with a movie screening at 7:00 PM, followed by a moderated conversation at 8:45 PM. Celebrate the season with a special screening of the beloved holiday classic A Christmas Story, followed by an intimate moderated interview and audience Q&A with Peter Billingsley—the actor who forever etched Ralphie into pop culture history.

Relive every laugh-out-loud mishap, every heartwarming beat, and every “You'll shoot your eye out!” moment on the big screen.

After the film, Billingsley shares behind-the-scenes stories, personal memories, and insights into how the movie became a cultural staple spanning generations.

Audience members will have the opportunity to participate in a live Q&A during this rare and nostalgic appearance.

Kentucky Performing Arts is helping support Kosair for Kids with a Holiday Toy Drive! Patrons and guests are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys for ages 0-12 valued between $20 - $25 to this event. Collection boxes will be placed throughout the Lobby.

