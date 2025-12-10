Kentucky Performing Arts To Present JON MCLAUGHLIN & FRIENDS: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

🎭 NEW! Louisville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Louisville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kentucky Performing Arts will present JON MCLAUGHLIN & FRIENDS: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS on Friday, December 12, 2025, at the Kentucky Center’s Bomhard Theater.

The performance will feature McLaughlin’s holiday repertoire alongside well-known songs from his career, including material from his debut album Indiana. He will be joined by guest performers Kris Allen, David Davis, and Morgan James, each contributing their own musical perspectives to the evening.

McLaughlin’s social media platforms include Instagram, Facebook, and X, with additional information available on his official website. Kentucky Performing Arts continues its statewide mission of presenting performances, supporting arts education, and contributing to the region’s cultural and economic landscape across its Louisville venues: The Kentucky Center, the Brown Theatre, and Old Forester’s Paristown Hall.

Ticket Information

Tickets for the performance may be purchased through Kentucky Performing Arts. A VIP add-on will take place at 7:00 p.m., followed by the 8:00 p.m. concert. The event will be held at the Kentucky Center – Bomhard Theater, 501 W. Main St., Louisville, KY.

