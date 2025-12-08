Preservation Hall Jazz Band To Bring CREOLE CHRISTMAS To The Kentucky Center

🎭 NEW! Louisville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Louisville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kentucky Performing Arts will present Preservation Hall Jazz Band in Creole Christmas on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will be held at the Kentucky Center’s Bomhard Theater, located at 501 W Main Street in Louisville.

The ensemble will perform a program that includes New Orleans jazz repertoire alongside holiday works arranged in the group’s distinctive Creole sound. Preservation Hall Jazz Band, known for its long-standing connection to New Orleans music traditions, will offer an evening of selections drawn from the band’s extensive performance history.

Ticket Information

Details and additional information about the artists are available through Kentucky Performing Arts and the band’s official website.

