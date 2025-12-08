Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards; Ramsey Theatre Company at the SKYPAC Leads Favorite Theatre!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Louisville Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Mayo Nays - WILL YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR? - Drag Daddy Productions 23%

RIDE THE CYCLONE

18%

Brayden Glass -- Highview Arts Center

HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED

17%

Jeremy Gilette -- The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center

RIDE THE CYCLONE

12%

Emily Skirvin -- Highview Arts Center

RIDE THE CYCLONE

11%

Joy Beth DeWitt-Riley -- Highview Arts Center

RIDE THE CYCLONE

11%

Luke Skorija -- Highview Arts Center

RIDE THE CYCLONE

9%

Daniel Harris -- Highview Arts Center

ROMEO & JULIET

10%

Evender Hodges-Sanders -- Antagonist Productions

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

8%

Emily Kees -- Shelby County Community Theater

ALL SHOOK UP

8%

Rebecca Brewer -- Clarksville Little Theatre

ROCK OF AGES

7%

Brittany Brizzee -- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

7%

Grace Hensley -- Woodford Theatre

THE COLOR PURPLE

7%

Alfie Jones -- Redline Productions

GREASE

6%

Michelle Hale -- Ramsey Theatre Company

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Michelle Hale -- Ramsey Theatre Company

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

5%

Megan Bliss -- Derby Dinner Playhouse

CHICAGO

5%

Zachary Boone, Maggie Patten, Ja’Naye Flanagan, Joshua Peñaflorida, & Kaylee Jewel -- Redline Performing Arts

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

5%

Ellie Miller -- Leeds Center for the Arts

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

4%

Rebecca Brewer -- Clarksville Little Theatre

FLOYD COLLINS

4%

Michelle Hale -- Ramsey Theatre Company

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

3%

Molly Kays -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

BIG FISH

3%

Sabrina Robertson -- Oldham Co. Arts Center

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

3%

Remy Sisk -- Redline Performing Arts

MATILDA

3%

Megan Bliss -- Derby Dinner Playhouse

THE MUSIC MAN

3%

Daniel Scofield -- Sacred Heart Community Theatre

FREAKY FRIDAY

2%

Mimi Housewright -- Mind's Eye Theatre Company

DREAMGIRLS

2%

Maggie Patten/John Keen -- Redline Performing Arts

GREASE

10%

Elise Charny -- Ramsey Theatre Company

ALL SHOOK UP

9%

Cathy Ryan -- Clarksville Little Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

9%

Leigh Ann Barcellona -- Shelby County Community Theater

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE

8%

Lisa Woods -- Woodford Theatre

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

7%

Kelly Doyle -- Clarksville Little Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

6%

Jeanie Hartman -- Antagonist Productions

ROCK OF AGES

6%

Jeanie Hartman -- Antagonist Productions

URINETOWN

6%

Olivia Coxon -- Derby Dinner Playhouse

CHICAGO

5%

Cicily Bullard -- Redline Performing Arts

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

5%

Morgan Younge -- Pandora Productions

FLOYD COLLINS

5%

Michelle Hale -- Ramsey Theatre Company

A RAISIN IN THE SUN

4%

Lisa Woods -- Woodford Theatre

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

3%

Julie McGuffey & Rose Riehm -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

3%

Mandy Kramer -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

Mandy Kramer -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

DREAMGIRLS

3%

Kaitlin Rogers -- Redline Performing Arts

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

3%

Leigh Anne Crandall -- Hanover College Theatre

BIG FISH

2%

Kelley Slayton -- Oldham Co. Arts Center

THE COTTAGE

2%

Leigh Anne Crandall -- Hanover College Theatre

EXTREME EXPOSURE

0%

Leigh Anne Crandall -- Hanover College Theatre

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN

32%

- Derby Dinner Playhouse

ALL SHOOK UP

27%

- Clarksville Little Theatre

MATILDA

25%

- Derby Dinner Playhouse

RIDE THE CYCLONE

15%

- Highview Arts Center

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

10%

Treyton Blackburn -- Adventure Theatre

FLOYD COLLINS

8%

Alan White -- Ramsey Theatre Company

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

7%

Vivian Snipes -- Leeds Center for the Arts

THE WIZARD OF OZ

6%

Diane DiCroce -- Ramsey Theatre Company

ROCK OF AGES

5%

Tim X. Davis -- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions

COME FROM AWAY

5%

Tina Jo Wallace -- Derby Dinner Playhouse

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

5%

Maximillian Valentine -- Clarksville Little Theatre

GREASE

5%

Diane DiCroce -- Ramsey Theatre Company

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Esther Neel -- Woodford Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

5%

Sarah Thomas and Taylor Clemons -- Highview Arts Center

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

4%

Jason Potts -- Clarksville Little Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

4%

Sarah Thomas -- Clarksville Little Theatre

URINETOWN

4%

Nancy Jones -- University of Kentucky

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

4%

Alex Roby -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

4%

Erin Silliman -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

MATILDA

3%

Sally Scott -- Derby Dinner Playhouse

DREAMGIRLS

3%

Alonzo Richmond -- Redline Productions at Actors Theater

AVENUE Q

3%

Gil Reyes -- Pandora Productions

THE MUSIC MAN

3%

Joseph Glaser -- Sacred Heart Community Theatre

BIG FISH

2%

Rachel Strader -- Oldham Co. Arts Center

FREAKY FRIDAY

2%

Mary Kate Vanegas -- Mind's Eye Theatre Company

CHICAGO

2%

Alonzo Ramont -- Redline Performing Arts

BROTHER WOLF

1%

Sommer Schoch -- Flashback Theater Co.

LILLY AND THE PIRATES

1%

Allison Sims -- Stage One Family Theatre

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE

8%

Daniel Ellis -- Woodford Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

7%

Jennifer Starr -- Shelby County Community Theater

HAMLET

6%

Amy Attaway -- Kentucky Shakespeare

ALL MY SONS

6%

Clint Gill -- Little Colonel Players

A DOLL'S HOUSE

6%

Treyton Blackburn -- Artists Collaborative Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

6%

Treyton Blackburn -- Antagonist Productions

THE CRUCIBLE

5%

Lisa Woods -- Woodford Theatre

SLEEP IN SAFETY: THE DEATH OF OCTAVIA HATCHER

5%

Crockett James Ward -- The Appalachian Center for the Arts

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

4%

Robin Fraizer -- Barn Lot Theater

THE WOLVES

4%

Alicia Henning -- Antagonist Productions

PACKING UP POLLY

4%

Emily Stephens -- Barn Lot Theater

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER

4%

Andrew D. Harris -- Stage One Family Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

Makayla Sharp -- Oldham Co. Arts Center

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

3%

Gabriel Vanover -- Hanover College Theatre

SYLVIA

3%

Clare Burkhart & Ellen Kluesing -- Rose Island Playhouse

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

3%

Mollie Murk -- Pandora Productions

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BRE

2%

Leigh Mercer Witty -- Barn Lot Theater

WHO INVITED THEM?

2%

Charlie Meredith -- Time Slip Theatre

WHEN WE GET GOOD AGAIN

2%

Billy Christopher Maupin -- Flashback Theater Co.

BRAINSMASH

2%

Frankie Sisman -- Cypress Productions

DO YOU FEEL ANGER?

2%

Tory Parker -- Untitled Louisville Theatre Company

PICKLEBALL

2%

Jason Justice -- Artists Collaborative Theatre

YETI FOR LOVE

2%

Gil Reyes -- Pandora Productions

THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE

2%

Jay Marie Padilla-Hayter -- Little Colonel Players

THE COTTAGE

2%

Gabriel Vanover -- Hanover College Theatre

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

10%

- Shelby County Community Theater

THE WIZARD OF OZ

6%

- Ramsey Theatre Company

SLEEP IN SAFETY: THE DEATH OF OCTAVIA HATCHER

6%

- The Appalachian Center for the Arts

THE CRUCIBLE

5%

- Woodford Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

5%

- Clarksville Little Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

5%

- Antagonist Productions

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

4%

- Clarksville Little Theatre

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

3%

- Clarksville Little Theatre

ROCK OF AGES

3%

- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions

FLOYD COLLINS

3%

- Ramsey Theatre Company

THE COLOR PURPLE

3%

- Redline Performing Arts

THE WIZARD OF OZ

3%

- Woodford Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

3%

- Derby Dinner Playhouse

GREASE

3%

- Ramsey Theatre Company

URINETOWN

2%

- University of Kentucky

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

2%

- Barn Lot Theater

A RAISIN IN THE SUN

2%

- Woodford Theatre

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

2%

- Derby Dinner Playhouse

INTO THE WOODS

2%

- Woodford Theatre

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER

2%

- Stage One Family Theatre

THE NERD

2%

- Barn Lot Theater

ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW

2%

- Time Slip Theatre

THE MUSIC MAN

2%

- Sacred Heart Community Theatre

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

2%

- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

THE WIZARD OF OZ

11%

Aaron Goodwin -- Ramsey Theatre Company

FLOYD COLLINS

9%

Aaron Goodwin -- Ramsey Theatre Company

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE

7%

Danny Bowling -- Woodford Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

6%

Tristan Cooley -- Clarksville Little Theatre

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

6%

Tristan Cooley -- Clarksville Little Theatre

ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

5%

Michael Sanders -- ActOUT Theatre

A DOLL'S HOUSE

5%

Shay Hopkins -- Artists Collaborative Theatre

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

5%

Nick Dent -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

5%

Joshua Damron -- Barn Lot Theater

SLEEP IN SAFETY: THE DEATH OF OCTAVIA HATCHER

5%

Crockett James Ward -- The Appalachian Center for the Arts

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

5%

Tom Willis -- Leeds Center for the Arts

ROMEO & JULIET

4%

Ben Wagner -- Antagonist Productions

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

4%

Wren Durstock -- Adventure Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BREAKFAST

4%

Amanda Gibson -- Barn Lot Theater

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

4%

Ron Breedlove -- Derby Dinner Playhouse

CHICAGO

4%

Patrick Jump -- Redline Performing Arts

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

3%

Jesse AlFord -- Pandora Productions

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

2%

Kevin Havlin -- Hanover College Theatre

THE COTTAGE

1%

Kevin Havlin -- Hanover College Theatre

WHO INVITED THEM

1%

Jesse AlFord -- Time Slip Theatre

SIRENS

1%

Nick Dent -- Bunbury theater

LILLY AND THE PIRATES

1%

Jesse AlFord -- Stage One Family Theatre

EXTREME EXPOSURE

1%

Kevin Havlin -- Hanover College Theatre

DEADMAN'S CELLPHONE

1%

Nick Dent -- Bunbury theater

AVENUE Q

1%

Kevin Duchon -- Pandora Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

10%

Taylor Strickland -- Woodford Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

7%

Wesley Thomas & David Borman III -- Clarksville Little Theatre

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

7%

Sloan Doyle -- Clarksville Little Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

7%

Dick Tunney -- Ramsey Theatre Company

FLOYD COLLINS

7%

Dick Tunney -- Ramsey Theatre Company

URINETOWN

6%

Ron Wilbur -- University of Kentucky

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

6%

Caleb Ritchie -- Adventure Theatre

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

6%

Adam Thomas -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

GREASE

6%

Dick Tunney -- Ramsey Theatre Company

RIDE THE CYCLONE

6%

Jeanne-Marie Rogers -- Highview Arts Center

ROCK OF AGES

6%

Isaac Jones & Caleb Ritchie -- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions

COME FROM AWAY

5%

Scott Bradley -- Derby Dinner Playhouse

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

5%

Adam Thomas -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

DREAMGIRLS

5%

Christina Booker -- Redline Productions at Actors Theater

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

3%

Kim Stover Hartz -- Clarksville Little Theatre

DREAMGIRLS

3%

Christina Booker/Tamia Yates/David Borman -- Redline Performing Arts

RAGTIME

2%

Christina Booker, Marc Monroe, and David Borman -- Faithworks

AVENUE Q

2%

Hannegan Roseberry -- Pandora Productions

BROTHER WOLF

1%

Elizabeth Loiacono -- Flashback Theater Co.

ASSASSINS

1%

Jareth Gaddis -- Hayswood Theatre

GREASE

11%

- Ramsey Theatre Company

THE WIZARD OF OZ

9%

- Woodford Theatre

A BLUEGRASS CHRISTMAS CAROL

8%

- Artists Collaborative Theatre

ROCK OF AGES

6%

- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions

RIDE THE CYCLONE

6%

- Highview Arts Center

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

6%

- Pandora Productions

ALL SHOOK UP

5%

- Clarksville Little Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

5%

- Derby Dinner Playhouse

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

5%

- Adventure Theatre

THE SILVER BELLES

5%

- Barn Lot Theater

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

4%

- Clarksville Little Theatre

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

4%

- Clarksville Little Theatre

URINETOWN

3%

- Derby Dinner Playhouse

THE COLOR PURPLE

3%

- Redline Performing Arts

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

3%

- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

3%

- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

MATILDA

3%

- Derby Dinner Playhouse

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

THE MUSIC MAN

2%

- Sacred Heart Community Theatre

BIG FISH

2%

- Oldham Co. Arts Center

AVENUE Q

2%

- Pandora Productions

CHICAGO

1%

- Redline Performing Arts

DREAMGIRLS

1%

- Redline Performing Arts

BROTHER BEAR

1%

- Flashback Theater Co.

FREAKY FRIDAY

1%

- Mind's Eye Theatre Company

FOUR OLD BROADS ON THE HIGH SEAS

31%

- Barn Lot Theater

LILLY AND THE PIRATES

28%

- Stage One Family Theatre

YETI FOR LOVE

20%

- Pandora Productions

ROOM 1214

10%

- ShPIeL

MY DNA MADE ME DO IT

10%

- TyeGood Productions

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

7%

Addison DeSimone -- Clarksville Little Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

7%

Clint Gill -- Shelby County Community Theater

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

5%

Jessie Jones -- Adventure Theatre

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

4%

Harper Hancock -- Artists Collaborative Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

3%

Taylor Strickland -- Adventure Theatre

FLOYD COLLINS

3%

Ella Jones -- Ramsey Theatre Company

ROCK OF AGES

3%

Reagan Rees -- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

Grace Lillianne -- Clarksville Little Theatre

FLOYD COLLINS

3%

Jesse McFarland -- Ramsey Theatre Company

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

3%

Brayden Glass -- Clarksville Little Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

3%

Madison Alexander -- Ramsey Theatre Company

URINETOWN

2%

Zander Chojnacki -- University of Kentucky

THE LIGHTNING THIEF

2%

Wyatt Jackson -- Leeds Center for the Arts

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

Joy Beth DeWitt-Riley -- Highview Arts Center

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

2%

Alex Weckstein -- Clarksville Little Theatre

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

2%

Jillian Cain -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

DREAMGIRLS

2%

Ashley Dean -- Redline Productions

URINETOWN

2%

Jenna Johnson -- University of Kentucky

ROCK OF AGES

2%

Colin Clevenger -- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

Erin Silliman -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

RIDE THE CYCLONE

2%

Mimi Housewright -- Highview Arts Center

THE MUSIC MAN

2%

Matthew Meadows -- Sacred Heart Community Theatre

FLOYD COLLINS

2%

Jonathan Vanderpool -- Ramsey Theatre Company

GREASE

2%

Jackie Bonsignore -- Ramsey Theatre Company

THE WIZARD OF OZ

2%

Zachary Dyer -- Ramsey Theatre Company

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

8%

Aubrey Capati -- Shelby County Community Theater

THE CRUCIBLE

7%

Tara Blackburn -- Woodford Theatre

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE

6%

Evender Hodges Sanders -- Woodford Theatre

ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

6%

Daniel Ellis -- ActOUT Theatre

ALL MY SONS

5%

Philip Sturgill -- Little Colonel Players

SLEEP IN SAFETY: THE DEATH OF OCTAVIA HATCHER

5%

Brady Whitt -- The Appalachian Center for the Arts

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BREAKFAST

5%

Aubrey Dale -- Barn Lot Theater

ROMEO & JULIET

4%

Daryn Russell -- Antagonist Productions

ROMEO & JULIET

4%

Adam Luckey -- Antagonist Productions

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

4%

Troy Bell -- FaithWorks Studios

A DOLL'S HOUSE

4%

Emily Chaney -- Artists Collaborative Theatre

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

3%

John Botts -- Barn Lot Theater

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

3%

Emmy Mills -- Hanover College Theatre

SIRENS

3%

Joy Beth Dewitt-Riley -- Bunbury theater

I COME FROM

2%

Andrew Phillips -- Antagonist Productions

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

2%

Tanner Brown -- Hanover College Theatre

DRIVING MISS DAISY

2%

Jessie Varner -- Barn Lot Theater

YETI FOR LOVE

2%

Keith McGill -- Pandora Productions

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

2%

Sandy Roberts Dunn -- Barn Lot Theater

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BREAKFAST

1%

Isaiah Turner -- Barn Lot Theater

WHO INVITED THEM?

1%

Bailey Preston -- Time Slip Theatre

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

1%

Nicole Lockard -- Pandora Productions

YETI FOR LOVE

1%

Corey Music -- Pandora Productions

HOT PINK OR READY TO BLOW

1%

Stephanie Collins -- Pandora Productions

WHEN WE GET GOOD AGAIN

1%

Bailey Patterson -- Flashback Theater Co.

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

10%

- Shelby County Community Theater

TO KILL A MOCKING BIRD

8%

- Barn Lot Theater

THE CRUCIBLE

7%

- Woodford Theatre

A DOLL'S HOUSE

6%

- Artists Collaborative Theatre

A RAISIN IN THE SUN

6%

- Woodford Theatre

NUTTY BY NATURE

5%

- VFW Radcliff

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

5%

- Hanover College Theatre

INHERIT THE WIND

4%

- Shelby County Community Theater

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

4%

- Oldham Co. Arts Center

ROMEO & JULIET

4%

- Antagonist Productions

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BREAKFAST

3%

- Barn Lot Theater

YETI FOR LOVE

3%

- Pandora Productions

SHE KILLS MONSTERS

3%

- Pandora Productions

ALL MY SONS

3%

- Little Colonel Players

THE ODD COUPLE

3%

- Woodford Theatre

ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

3%

- ActOUT Theatre

WHO INVITED THEM?

2%

- Time Slip Theatre

BRAINSMASH

2%

- Cypress Productions

THE COTTAGE

2%

- Hanover College Theatre

DRIVING MISS DAISY

2%

- Barn Lot Theater

THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE

2%

- Little Colonel Players

THE WOLVES

2%

- Antagonist Productions

FOUR OLD BROADS THE HIGH SEAS

2%

- Barn Lot Theater

SYLVIA

1%

- Rose Island Playhouse

HOT PINK OR READY TO BLOW

1%

- Pandora Productions

THIS LITTLE LIGHT OF MINE

70%

- Kentucky Opera

AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS

30%

- Kentucky Opera

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

10%

Courtney Sturgill/Nathan Milliner -- Shelby County Community Theater

ALL SHOOK UP

7%

Larry Chaney & Maximilian Valentine -- Clarksville Little Theatre

FLOYD COLLINS

6%

Sebastian Tingle -- Ramsey Theatre Company

A BLUEGRASS CHRISTMAS CAROL

6%

Jason Justice -- Artists Collaborative Theatre

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE

6%

Michael Sanders -- Woodford Theatre

DREAMGIRLS

6%

Alonzo Ramont -- Redline Performing Arts

THE CRUCIBLE

5%

Mike Sanders -- Woodford Theatre

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

5%

Adam Sovkoplas -- Adventure Theatre

THE WIZARD OF OZ

5%

Josh Curtsinger -- Ramsey Theatre Company

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

5%

Maximillian Valentine -- Clarksville Little Theatre

GREASE

4%

Josh Curtsinger -- Ramsey Theatre Company

ROCK OF AGES

4%

Ian Scott -- Antagonist Productions

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

3%

Crystal Napier -- Barn Lot Theater

DRIVING MISS DAISY

3%

Crystal Napier -- Barn Lot Theater

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

3%

Erin Silliman -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

3%

Clay Chapman & Alex Roby -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD

3%

Tom Tutino -- StageOne Family Theatre/Old Forester's Paristown Hall

ROMEO & JULIET

3%

Ian Scott -- Antagonist Productions

WHO INVITED THEM?

2%

Corie Caudill -- Time Slip Theatre

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

2%

Kevin Havlin -- Hanover College Theatre

AVENUE Q

2%

Eric Allgeier -- Pandora Productions

THE COTTAGE

2%

Kevin Havlin -- Hanover College Theatre

FOUR OLD BROADS ON THE HIGH SEAS

1%

Crystal Napier -- Barn Lot Theater

DEADMAN'S CELLPHONE

1%

Rebekkah Meixner Janks -- Bunbury Theatre

THE HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES

1%

Steve Cleberg -- Flashback Theater Co.

A BLUEGRASS CHRISTMAS CAROL

10%

Treyton Blackburn -- Artists Collaborative Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

10%

Wesley Thomas -- Clarksville Little Theatre

COME FROM AWAY

9%

Ben Wilga -- Derby Dinner Playhouse

THE LAST FIVE YEARS

9%

Alexis Powell -- Adventure Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

9%

Wesley Thomas -- Highview Arts Center

FLOYD COLLINS

8%

Jeff Petrocelli -- Ramsey Theatre Company

THE WIZARD OF OZ

7%

Jeff Petrocelli -- Ramsey Theatre Company

GREASE

5%

Jeff Petrocelli -- Ramsey Theatre Company

ROMEO & JULIET

5%

Tommy Gatton -- Antagonist Productions

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

4%

Nick Stevens & Teddy Stevens -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

YETI FOR LOVE

4%

Laura Ellis -- Pandora Productions

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

3%

Gabriel Vanover and Kevin Havlin -- Hanover College Theatre

BRAINSMASH

3%

Thomas Usher -- Cypress Productions

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

Nick Stevens & Teddy Stevens -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

BIG FISH

2%

Bryan Vander Zouen -- Oldham Co. Arts Center

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

2%

Nick Stevens & Teddy Stevens -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

2%

Kevin Havlin and Gabriel Vanover -- Hanover College Theatre

HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED

2%

Tommy Gatton -- UK Fine Arts

THE COTTAGE

2%

Gabriel Vanover -- Hanover College Theatre

EXTREME EXPOSURE

1%

Kevin Havlin -- Hanover College Theatre

GREASE

10%

Abby Murphy -- Ramsey Theatre Company

THE WIZARD OF OZ

6%

Terry Withers -- Woodford Theatre

RIDE THE CYCLONE

5%

Jupiter Zorn -- Highview Arts Center

ROCK OF AGES

4%

Alex Boatwright -- Antagonist Productions

ALL SHOOK UP

4%

Sloan Doyle -- Clarksville Little Theatre

ROCK OF AGES

4%

Eleanor Morris -- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions

THE WIZARD OF OZ

4%

Ashlee Wilson -- Ramsey Theatre Company

FLOYD COLLINS

3%

Hannah Vanderpool -- Ramsey Theatre Company

ALL SHOOK UP

3%

Alyssa Meadows -- Clarksville Little Theatre

AVENUE Q

3%

Zac Hoogendyk -- Pandora Productions

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

3%

Vivienne Diehl -- Clarksville Little Theatre

FLOYD COLLINS

3%

Ben Carter -- Ramsey Theatre Company

THE COLOR PURPLE

3%

Erica Goodman -- Redline Productions

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

3%

Mayo Nays -- Pandora Productions

9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL

3%

Kathryn Alvey -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Arianna Hart -- Clarksville Little Theatre

THE MUSIC MAN

2%

Greg Bruce -- Sacred Heart Community Theatre

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

2%

Jordan Price -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

GREASE

2%

Dale Magre -- Ramsey Theatre Company

GREASE

2%

Ashlee Wilson Quinn -- Ramsey Theater Company

ROCK OF AGES

2%

Logan Davis -- Antagonist Productions

GREASE

2%

Jake Dukes -- Ramsey Theatre Company

ALL SHOOK UP

2%

Dan O’Neil -- Clarksville Little Theatre

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

2%

Thomas Rouchka -- Clarksville Little Theatre

YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN

2%

Seth Brewer -- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

12%

Aubrey Dale -- Barn Lot Theater

ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES

10%

Evender Hodges Sanders -- ActOUT Theatre

ALL SHOOK UP

9%

Liandrea Goatley -- Clarksville Little Theatre

A DOLL'S HOUSE

7%

Jason Justice -- Artists Collaborative Theatre

TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD

6%

Julie Adkins -- Barn Lot Theater

ROMEO & JULIET

5%

Matt Winters -- Antagonist Productions

THE CRUCIBLE

5%

Jeff Sherr -- Woodford Theatre

THE ODD COUPLE

4%

Emily Norris -- Woodford Theatre

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

4%

Colton Auxier -- Hanover College Theatre

ROMEO & JULIET

4%

Faith Sweet -- Antagonist Productions

ROOM 1214

4%

Ava Vanderkolff -- ShPIeL

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

4%

Xandra Ellegood -- Hanover College Theatre

THE COTTAGE

3%

Xandra Ellegood -- Hanover College Theatre

YETI FOR LOVE

3%

Sean Childress -- Pandora Productions

YETI FOR LOVE

2%

Bailey Preston -- Pandora Productions

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

2%

Lana Wooley -- Hanover College Theatre

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

2%

Raj Sharma -- Hanover College Theatre

YETI FOR LOVE

2%

Ian Fitzgerald -- Pandora Productions

ROOM 1214

2%

Stasia Schaum -- ShPIeL

ROMEO & JULIET

2%

Malone Macy -- Antagonist Productions

YETI FOR LOVE

2%

Carol Schorr -- Pandora Productions

SYLVIA

2%

Jason Lindsey -- Rose Island Playhouse

THE COTTAGE

2%

Raj Sharma -- Hanover College Theatre

THE COTTAGE

1%

Colton Auxier -- Hanover College Theatre

I COME FROM

1%

Jamarcus Shelton -- Antagonist Productions

DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL

15%

- Clarksville Little Theatre

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BREAKFAST

15%

- Barn Lot Theater

THE WIZARD OF OZ

12%

- Woodford Theatre

THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE

12%

- Woodford Theatre

CINDERELLA

10%

- The Lexington Children's Theatre

PUFFS

10%

- Shelby County Community Theater

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

9%

- Artists Collaborative Theatre

FREAKY FRIDAY

6%

- Mind's Eye Theatre Company

LILLY AND THE PIRATES

5%

- Stage One Family Theatre

HOW I BECAME A PIRATE

5%

- Derby Dinner Playhouse

12%

Ramsey Theatre Company at the SKYPAC

11%

Shelby County Community Theater

11%

Woodford Theatre

8%

Clarksville Little Theatre

6%

Barn Lot Theater

4%

Artists Collaborative Theatre

4%

Antagonist Productions

4%

The Appalachian Center for the Arts

4%

Derby Dinner Playhouse

4%

Leeds Center for the Arts

3%

Highview Arts Center

3%

CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC

3%

Hanover College Theatre

2%

Adventure Theatre

2%

Oldham County Arts Center

2%

Pandora Productions

2%

Looking for Lilith Theatre

2%

Redline Performing Arts

1%

Sacred Heart Community Theatre

1%

Kentucky Shakespeare Festival

1%

Mind's Eye Theatre Company

1%

Drag Daddy Productions

1%

Little Colonel Players

1%

Rose Island Playhouse

1%

Bunbury Theatre

