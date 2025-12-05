Review: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Presented by Broadway Across America at Kentucky Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Louisville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Louisville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Original musicals that aren’t based on movies are becoming all too rare these days. Most of the fare tends to be adaptations of popular films, and these musicals can vary in quality. However, every once in a while, something fresh or unique breaks through and becomes a success. It makes me so happy that is what happened with the 2023 Best Musical Tony Winner Kimberly Akimbo.

This offbeat chamber musical with a cast of nine, tells the story of Kimberly Levaco. A teenager with a rare genetic disorder that causes her to age 4x faster than the normal person, resulting in an average life expectancy of sixteen years old. Consequently, the musical takes place as she is turning sixteen. While this may sound sad in nature, the musical is actually quite uplifting and hilarious. Book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (author of the original straight play the musical is based on) and amazing music by Jeanine Tessori. This musical is quirky, fun, and yet hilariously heartbreaking at the same time.

Ann Morrison heads this production as Kimberly. A true Broadway veteran, Ann shows it with a wonderful and nuanced performance, capturing the youthful energy of a sixteen year old, but also the many quiet and cathartic moments that demonstrate the character is not naïve to her situation. It is genuinely a tour de force.

Kim’s parents Patty and Buddy (played by Laura Woyasz and Brandon Springman respectively), bring a lot of the humor to the show. Woyasz brings a lot of zaney energy to Pattie, a narcissistic hypochondriac. In many moments she had the audience howling with laughter, but the Act 1 ballad “Father Time” (my favorite number in the show)is the true feather in the cap of a three dimensional performance. Springman’s Buddy is very likable for how dopey and out of touch the character can be throughout the show. His character, like Pattie’s, is extremely imperfect but in rare moments you see through the rough stuff and realize he and Pattie have a lot of good intentions.

Emily Koch’s Aunt Debra is another true standout. She provides the major majority of the laughs. With a brash almost Melissa McCarthy like comedic style, she delivers some of the most shockingly hilarious lines you’ll have seen onstage at Whitney Hall in a long time. Vocally, she is a powerhouse belting out an anthem of self presentation in the first act. Marcus Phillips also makes a lovely impression as Kimberly’s friend Seth. He portrays the role sweetly and lovable. His nerdy characterization endears him to the audience very effortlessly.

The set by David Zinn while somewhat basic does work really well for the story being told; a series of hidden rooms open up and make the playing space a new setting with ease. Costumes by Sarah Laux are delightfully 90s and do wonders to set the time and the place for the story we get to witness.

This musical is weird, and I truly think we need more weird musicals. This offbeat and interestingly original story is more than worth your time. Many use the expression “feel everything musical” too liberally, but in this case it’s absolutely true. Kimberly Akimbo is fun, fresh, and emotionally stirring, and I hope anyone who’s on the fence will snatch up a ticket and go along for the ride.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Running Now - December 7th

Whitney Hall at Kentucky Performing Arts

Reader Reviews

Don't Miss a Louisville News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...