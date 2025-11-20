Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL At The Lexington Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lexington Theatre Company brings Broadway and rising stars to the stage. A Christmas Carol, The Musical. Check out first look photos of the production.

The company is led by Broadway/Off-Broadway/National Touring veterans Denis Lambert (Tammy Faye, Spamalot, A Chorus Line) as Ebenezer Scrooge, Matt Gibson (Gypsy, Annie) as Bob Cratchit, Brance Cornelius (How The Grinch Stole Christmas, Cinderella) as the Ghost of Marley, Michael Di Liberto (Tammy Faye, Wicked) as Christmas Past, Byron St. Cyr (My Fair Lady, Miss Saigon) as Christmas Present, and Margo Buchanan (Miracle on 34th Street) as Christmas Yet To Be.

To bring this classic literary tale of love, redemption, and second chances to life, a remarkable group of artists from across the country and right here in Lexington/Central Kentucky will be rounded out by Kaley Bender (Ensemble), Jacob Canderozzi (Mr. Smythe/Mr. Hawkins/Ensemble), Karyn Czar (Mrs. Fezziwig/Ensemble), Tim X Davis (Old Joe/Judge/Ensemble), Caroline Lynch Desmarais (Sally/Ensemble), Michael Friedman (Mr. Fezziwig/Ensemble), Catherine Gaffney (Mrs. Mops/Ensemble), Jack Gimpel (Young Marley/Ensemble), Jacob Higdon (Scrooge at 18/Ensemble), Grace Hutton (Ensemble), Melissa Lynne Jones (Ensemble), Dan Klimko (Fred Anderson/Ensemble), Miller Jay Kraps (Ensemble), Caroline Morrison (Ensemble), Haley O’Donnell (Emily/Ensemble), Chelsea Russell (Scrooge’s Mother/Ensemble), Tobias Rytting (Ensemble), Tommy Sanders (Ensemble), and Kelli Jo Summers (Mrs. Cratchit/Ensemble) along with Teen Apprentices Carter Johnston and Hadley Roach, and Youth Apprentice Luke Krohmer (Tiny Tim). Supporting our ensemble are The Lex Youth and Teen Apprentices, local students in Lexington/Central Kentucky: Addie Baker, Isla Dawahare, Kadyn Edwards, Marshall Joyce, Zach Kotter, Stella McQuerry, Caroline Nalli, Ian Mckinney Nunnelley, Margot Nunnelley, Luke Palmer, Carly Parker, Andrew Smith, Ben Smith, Teresiah Wainaina, Nicholas Wilson, Quinn Wells, and Ileana Worhunsky.

This unique combination of Broadway veterans, local actors, and college students from across the country is a reflection of The Lex’s mission to create professional theatre and train the next generation of theatre artists, so that their community can enjoy a shared experience of masterful storytelling. These incredible artists were selected through an extensive audition process which saw over 2,000 talented artists representing top musical theatre programs from across the country and The Lexington Theatre Company’s home city of Lexington, KY.

Patrick O’Neill is the Director/Choreographer of A Christmas Carol. The Lex Resident Music Director, Dr. Brock Terry, music directs and conducts The Lex Orchestra, comprised of instrumentalists from across Central Kentucky. Additional Creative Team Members include J Branson (Scenic Design), Tanya Harper (Lighting Design), Marcus Ross (Sound Design), Elizabeth Payne (Costume Design), Bobbie Pinz (Wig Design), Kevin D. Nedberg (Technical Director), Esther Neel (Production & Properties Coordinator), Nancy Uffner (Production Stage Manager), and Laura Swygert (Stage Manager).

A Christmas Carol, The Musical will play the Lexington Opera House, November 20-23, and is Co-Presented by Variety Live at the Opera House, with Co-Producing Sponsor, CHI Saint Joseph Health; along with Corporate Partners the Murry Foundation and The Bruce Lunsford Young Artist Program at The Lex, Media Sponsor WKYT-Channel 27; and Sponsors VisitLex, 250Lex, Independence Bank, Paul Miller Ford, and Sounds Fun Entertainment. Additional grant/subsidy support is provided by the Opera House Fund, LexArts and the Kentucky Arts Council.

Tickets are available at lexingtontheatrecompany.org, or by calling the Central Bank Center Ticket Office at 859-233-3535.

Photo Credit: Steve Shaffer