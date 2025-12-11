UNDER THE STREETLAMP: HIP TO THE HOLIDAYS is Coming to Kentucky Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Louisville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Louisville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Kentucky Performing Arts will present Under the Streetlamp: Hip to the Holidays on Sunday, December 14, 2025, at 7:00 PM. The performance will take place at The Brown Theatre.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Under the Streetlamp brings their signature retro-cool charm to Louisville for a holiday show packed with doo-wop, Motown, and rock ’n’ roll favorites. Featuring former stars of the smash-hit musical Jersey Boys, the group delivers powerhouse vocals, sharp harmonies, and high-energy choreography. The setlist includes classics by Frankie Valli & the Four Seasons, The Beach Boys, The Drifters, Dion, Elvis, Roy Orbison, The Everly Brothers, The Supremes, Bobby Darin, and The Beatles. Their holiday performance blends these timeless hits with festive seasonal favorites that light up audiences of all ages.

With five national PBS specials viewed by more than 300 million people and a decade-long touring legacy, Under the Streetlamp has become a global sensation. The show features full orchestral arrangements, amplifying the group’s lush harmonies and bringing a symphonic shine to every note. This event is presented as part of the Kentucky Performing Arts Presents series.

Kentucky Performing Arts is also helping support Kosair for Kids with a Holiday Toy Drive. Patrons and guests are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys for ages 0–12 valued between $20–$25 to this event, with collection boxes placed throughout the lobby.

