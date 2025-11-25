DOG MAN: THE MUSICAL is Coming to Kentucky Performing Arts

🎭 NEW! Louisville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Louisville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Dog Man: The Musical will be presented at the Brown Theatre on Saturday, November 29 at 3:00 PM and Sunday, November 30 at 3:00 PM.

Based on the worldwide bestselling series by Dav Pilkey, Dog Man: The Musical follows the crime-fighting canine hero—part dog, part policeman—as he tries to save the city while being a very good boy (mostly).

Can Dog Man stop Flippy the cyborg fish and his army of Beasty Buildings? Catch Petey the world's most evil cat—who's cloned himself? And will George and Harold finish their show before lunchtime?

This epic musical romp captures the humor and heart of Dav Pilkey's beloved characters, including the creator of Captain Underpants and Cat Kid Comic Club.

Featuring an original book and lyrics by Kevin Del Aguila, music by Brad Alexander, and direction and choreography by Jen Wineman.