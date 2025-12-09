 tracker
AN ACOUSTIC CHRISTMAS WITH OVER THE RHINE Coming To The Kentucky Center

The folk duo will bring an intimate holiday program to Louisville.

By: Dec. 09, 2025
AN ACOUSTIC CHRISTMAS WITH OVER THE RHINE Coming To The Kentucky Center Image

91.9 WFPK will present An Acoustic Christmas with Over the Rhine at the Kentucky Center’s Bomhard Theater. The duo will return with a program built around their holiday catalog, offered in a stripped-back format that highlights their vocal blend and songwriting.

The performance will draw from their long-running body of seasonal music as well as select songs from their broader repertoire. Known for their understated arrangements and narrative lyricism, Over the Rhine continues to explore themes of reflection, winter imagery, and community within their holiday work.

Tickets for An Acoustic Christmas with Over the Rhine are available through the Kentucky Center website.



