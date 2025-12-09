AN ACOUSTIC CHRISTMAS WITH OVER THE RHINE Coming To The Kentucky Center

🎭 NEW! Louisville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Louisville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

91.9 WFPK will present An Acoustic Christmas with Over the Rhine at the Kentucky Center’s Bomhard Theater. The duo will return with a program built around their holiday catalog, offered in a stripped-back format that highlights their vocal blend and songwriting.

The performance will draw from their long-running body of seasonal music as well as select songs from their broader repertoire. Known for their understated arrangements and narrative lyricism, Over the Rhine continues to explore themes of reflection, winter imagery, and community within their holiday work.

TICKETS

Tickets for An Acoustic Christmas with Over the Rhine are available through the Kentucky Center website.

Louisville Awards - Live Stats Best Musical - Top 3 1. GREASE (Ramsey Theatre Company) 10.6% of votes 2. THE WIZARD OF OZ (Woodford Theatre) 9.3% of votes 3. A BLUEGRASS CHRISTMAS CAROL (Artists Collaborative Theatre) 8.2% of votes Vote Now!