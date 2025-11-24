Kentucky Performing Arts ArtsReach To Present THE BLACK BOY NARRATIVES

🎭 NEW! Louisville Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Louisville & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

KPA ArtsReach will present THE BLACK BOY NARRATIVES on Sunday, November 30, 2025, at the MeX Theatre in the Kentucky Center, 501 W. Main Street in Louisville.

The event will include two staged table readings at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., which are currently sold out. Non-ticketed activities, including a vendor market and writing workshop, will remain open throughout the afternoon.

The vendor market will run from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. in Clark–Todd Hall. A writing workshop will take place from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. in the MeX Theatre. The event is family-friendly and open to all ages.

Created in 2025, The Black Boy Narratives emerged from a group of young Black men who interviewed peers, friends, and family members throughout Louisville. The resulting script, written by Christian Loriel Lucas with assistant playwrights Isaiah Beasley, Braeden Bingham, Camren Duncan, Aiden Ferman, Camron Moran, and Jayden Richardson, explores experiences shared when Black men are provided the space to speak and be heard.

TICKETING INFORMATION

