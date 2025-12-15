Latest Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards; GREASE Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Louisville & beyond.
The Latest standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Louisville Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Louisville Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Mayo Nays
- WILL YOU BE MY NEIGHBOR?
- Drag Daddy Productions
23%
Brayden Glass
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
18%
Jeremy Gilette
- HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED
- The Lyric Theatre & Cultural Arts Center
16%
Emily Skirvin
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
12%
Joy Beth DeWitt-Riley
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
11%
Luke Skorija
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
10%
Daniel Harris
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
9%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Evender Hodges-Sanders
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
11%
Emily Kees
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shelby County Community Theater
8%
Rebecca Brewer
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
7%
Alfie Jones
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Redline Productions
7%
Grace Hensley
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Woodford Theatre
7%
Brittany Brizzee
- ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
7%
Michelle Hale
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
6%
Michelle Hale
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
5%
Megan Bliss
- SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
5%
Ellie Miller
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Leeds Center for the Arts
5%
Zachary Boone, Maggie Patten, Ja’Naye Flanagan, Joshua Peñaflorida, & Kaylee Jewel
- CHICAGO
- Redline Performing Arts
4%
Megan Bliss
- MATILDA
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
4%
Rebecca Brewer
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
4%
Michelle Hale
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
4%
Sabrina Robertson
- BIG FISH
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
3%
Molly Kays
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Remy Sisk
- ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Redline Performing Arts
3%
Daniel Scofield
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Sacred Heart Community Theatre
3%
Mimi Housewright
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Mind's Eye Theatre Company
2%
Maggie Patten/John Keen
- DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Performing Arts
2%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Elise Charny
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
10%
Cathy Ryan
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
9%
Leigh Ann Barcellona
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shelby County Community Theater
9%
Kelly Doyle
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
9%
Lisa Woods
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- Woodford Theatre
8%
Olivia Coxon
- URINETOWN
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
6%
Jeanie Hartman
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
6%
Jeanie Hartman
- ROCK OF AGES
- Antagonist Productions
6%
Cicily Bullard
- CHICAGO
- Redline Performing Arts
5%
Morgan Younge
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Pandora Productions
5%
Michelle Hale
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
5%
Lisa Woods
- A RAISIN IN THE SUN
- Woodford Theatre
4%
Julie McGuffey & Rose Riehm
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Mandy Kramer
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Mandy Kramer
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Kaitlin Rogers
- DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Performing Arts
3%
Kelley Slayton
- BIG FISH
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
3%
Leigh Anne Crandall
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Leigh Anne Crandall
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Leigh Anne Crandall
- EXTREME EXPOSURE
- Hanover College Theatre
0%Best Dance Production SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
32%ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
27%MATILDA
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
26%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
15%Best Direction Of A Musical
Treyton Blackburn
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
10%
Alan White
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
8%
Vivian Snipes
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Leeds Center for the Arts
6%
Diane DiCroce
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
6%
Maximillian Valentine
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
5%
Tina Jo Wallace
- COME FROM AWAY
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
5%
Tim X. Davis
- ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
5%
Esther Neel
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Woodford Theatre
5%
Diane DiCroce
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
5%
Sarah Thomas and Taylor Clemons
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
4%
Alex Roby
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
4%
Jason Potts
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Clarksville Little Theatre
4%
Sarah Thomas
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
4%
Nancy Jones
- URINETOWN
- University of Kentucky
4%
Erin Silliman
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
4%
Sally Scott
- MATILDA
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
4%
Alonzo Richmond
- DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Productions at Actors Theater
3%
Gil Reyes
- AVENUE Q
- Pandora Productions
3%
Joseph Glaser
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Sacred Heart Community Theatre
2%
Rachel Strader
- BIG FISH
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
2%
Mary Kate Vanegas
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Mind's Eye Theatre Company
2%
Alonzo Ramont
- CHICAGO
- Redline Performing Arts
2%
Sommer Schoch
- BROTHER WOLF
- Flashback Theater Co.
1%
Allison Sims
- LILLY AND THE PIRATES
- Stage One Family Theatre
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Daniel Ellis
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- Woodford Theatre
8%
Amy Attaway
- HAMLET
- Kentucky Shakespeare
7%
Jennifer Starr
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Shelby County Community Theater
7%
Clint Gill
- ALL MY SONS
- Little Colonel Players
6%
Treyton Blackburn
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
6%
Treyton Blackburn
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
5%
Lisa Woods
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Woodford Theatre
5%
Crockett James Ward
- SLEEP IN SAFETY: THE DEATH OF OCTAVIA HATCHER
- The Appalachian Center for the Arts
5%
Robin Fraizer
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
4%
Alicia Henning
- THE WOLVES
- Antagonist Productions
4%
Makayla Sharp
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
4%
Emily Stephens
- PACKING UP POLLY
- Barn Lot Theater
4%
Andrew D. Harris
- THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER
- Stage One Family Theatre
4%
Gabriel Vanover
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
3%
Mollie Murk
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Pandora Productions
3%
Clare Burkhart & Ellen Kluesing
- SYLVIA
- Rose Island Playhouse
3%
Leigh Mercer Witty
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BRE
- Barn Lot Theater
2%
Charlie Meredith
- WHO INVITED THEM?
- Time Slip Theatre
2%
Billy Christopher Maupin
- WHEN WE GET GOOD AGAIN
- Flashback Theater Co.
2%
Tory Parker
- DO YOU FEEL ANGER?
- Untitled Louisville Theatre Company
2%
Frankie Sisman
- BRAINSMASH
- Cypress Productions
2%
Jason Justice
- PICKLEBALL
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
2%
Gil Reyes
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
2%
Jay Marie Padilla-Hayter
- THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE
- Little Colonel Players
1%
Vincent West
- I COME FROM
- Antagonist Productions
1%Best Ensemble THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Shelby County Community Theater
10%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
6%SLEEP IN SAFETY: THE DEATH OF OCTAVIA HATCHER
- The Appalachian Center for the Arts
6%ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
5%THE CRUCIBLE
- Woodford Theatre
5%ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
5%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Clarksville Little Theatre
4%DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
3%MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
3%ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
3%FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
3%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Redline Performing Arts
3%COME FROM AWAY
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
3%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Woodford Theatre
3%GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
3%URINETOWN
- University of Kentucky
2%TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
2%A RAISIN IN THE SUN
- Woodford Theatre
2%9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%INTO THE WOODS
- Woodford Theatre
2%BIG FISH
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
2%THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER
- Stage One Family Theatre
2%THE NERD
- Barn Lot Theater
2%ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW
- Time Slip Theatre
2%THE MUSIC MAN
- Sacred Heart Community Theatre
2%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Aaron Goodwin
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
10%
Aaron Goodwin
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
9%
Danny Bowling
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- Woodford Theatre
7%
Tristan Cooley
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
6%
Michael Sanders
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- ActOUT Theatre
6%
Tristan Cooley
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
6%
Shay Hopkins
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
5%
Ron Breedlove
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
5%
Nick Dent
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
5%
Joshua Damron
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
5%
Crockett James Ward
- SLEEP IN SAFETY: THE DEATH OF OCTAVIA HATCHER
- The Appalachian Center for the Arts
5%
Tom Willis
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Leeds Center for the Arts
4%
Wren Durstock
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
4%
Ben Wagner
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
4%
Amanda Gibson
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BREAKFAST
- Barn Lot Theater
4%
Patrick Jump
- CHICAGO
- Redline Performing Arts
4%
Jesse AlFord
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Pandora Productions
3%
Kevin Havlin
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
1%
Kevin Havlin
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
1%
Jesse AlFord
- WHO INVITED THEM
- Time Slip Theatre
1%
Nick Dent
- SIRENS
- Bunbury theater
1%
Kevin Duchon
- AVENUE Q
- Pandora Productions
1%
Jesse AlFord
- LILLY AND THE PIRATES
- Stage One Family Theatre
1%
Kevin Havlin
- EXTREME EXPOSURE
- Hanover College Theatre
1%
Nick Dent
- DEADMAN'S CELLPHONE
- Bunbury theater
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Taylor Strickland
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Woodford Theatre
10%
Sloan Doyle
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
8%
Wesley Thomas & David Borman III
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
7%
Dick Tunney
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
7%
Dick Tunney
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
6%
Adam Thomas
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
6%
Ron Wilbur
- URINETOWN
- University of Kentucky
6%
Caleb Ritchie
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
6%
Dick Tunney
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
6%
Jeanne-Marie Rogers
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
6%
Scott Bradley
- COME FROM AWAY
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
6%
Isaac Jones & Caleb Ritchie
- ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
5%
Adam Thomas
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
5%
Christina Booker
- DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Productions at Actors Theater
4%
Kim Stover Hartz
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Clarksville Little Theatre
3%
Christina Booker/Tamia Yates/David Borman
- DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Performing Arts
3%
Christina Booker, Marc Monroe, and David Borman
- RAGTIME
- Faithworks
2%
Hannegan Roseberry
- AVENUE Q
- Pandora Productions
2%
Elizabeth Loiacono
- BROTHER WOLF
- Flashback Theater Co.
1%
Jareth Gaddis
- ASSASSINS
- Hayswood Theatre
1%Best Musical GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
10%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Woodford Theatre
9%A BLUEGRASS CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
8%ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
5%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Pandora Productions
5%RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
5%ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
5%COME FROM AWAY
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
5%THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
5%DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
5%THE SILVER BELLES
- Barn Lot Theater
4%THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Clarksville Little Theatre
4%MATILDA
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
4%URINETOWN
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
3%THE COLOR PURPLE
- Redline Performing Arts
3%YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%BIG FISH
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
2%THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%THE MUSIC MAN
- Sacred Heart Community Theatre
2%AVENUE Q
- Pandora Productions
2%CHICAGO
- Redline Performing Arts
1%DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Performing Arts
1%BROTHER BEAR
- Flashback Theater Co.
1%FREAKY FRIDAY
- Mind's Eye Theatre Company
1%Best New Play Or Musical FOUR OLD BROADS ON THE HIGH SEAS
- Barn Lot Theater
31%LILLY AND THE PIRATES
- Stage One Family Theatre
28%YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
20%ROOM 1214
- ShPIeL
10%MY DNA MADE ME DO IT
- TyeGood Productions
10%Best Performer In A Musical
Addison DeSimone
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
7%
Clint Gill
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shelby County Community Theater
6%
Jessie Jones
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
4%
Harper Hancock
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
4%
Taylor Strickland
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
3%
Ella Jones
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
3%
Grace Lillianne
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
3%
Reagan Rees
- ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
3%
Jesse McFarland
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
3%
Brayden Glass
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Clarksville Little Theatre
2%
Madison Alexander
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
2%
Wyatt Jackson
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Leeds Center for the Arts
2%
Zander Chojnacki
- URINETOWN
- University of Kentucky
2%
Alex Weckstein
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
2%
Joy Beth DeWitt-Riley
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
2%
Bobby Conte
- MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
2%
Jillian Cain
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%
Ashley Dean
- DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Productions
2%
Erin Silliman
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%
Jenna Johnson
- URINETOWN
- University of Kentucky
2%
Colin Clevenger
- ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
2%
Mimi Housewright
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
2%
Matthew Meadows
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Sacred Heart Community Theatre
2%
Tessa Miller
- THE LIGHTNING THIEF
- Leeds Center for the Arts
2%
Jonathan Vanderpool
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
2%Best Performer In A Play
Aubrey Capati
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Shelby County Community Theater
8%
Tara Blackburn
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Woodford Theatre
7%
Evender Hodges Sanders
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- Woodford Theatre
7%
Daniel Ellis
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- ActOUT Theatre
6%
Philip Sturgill
- ALL MY SONS
- Little Colonel Players
5%
Brady Whitt
- SLEEP IN SAFETY: THE DEATH OF OCTAVIA HATCHER
- The Appalachian Center for the Arts
5%
Troy Bell
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- FaithWorks Studios
5%
Adam Luckey
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
4%
Aubrey Dale
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BREAKFAST
- Barn Lot Theater
4%
Daryn Russell
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
4%
Emily Chaney
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
4%
John Botts
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
3%
Joy Beth Dewitt-Riley
- SIRENS
- Bunbury theater
3%
Emmy Mills
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
3%
Andrew Phillips
- I COME FROM
- Antagonist Productions
2%
Tanner Brown
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Keith McGill
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
2%
Jessie Varner
- DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Barn Lot Theater
2%
Sandy Roberts Dunn
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
2%
Corey Music
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
2%
Bailey Patterson
- WHEN WE GET GOOD AGAIN
- Flashback Theater Co.
2%
Stephanie Collins
- HOT PINK OR READY TO BLOW
- Pandora Productions
1%
Isaiah Turner
- BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BREAKFAST
- Barn Lot Theater
1%
Bailey Preston
- WHO INVITED THEM?
- Time Slip Theatre
1%
Nicole Lockard
- SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Pandora Productions
1%Best Play THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Shelby County Community Theater
10%TO KILL A MOCKING BIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
8%THE CRUCIBLE
- Woodford Theatre
8%A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
7%A RAISIN IN THE SUN
- Woodford Theatre
6%NUTTY BY NATURE
- VFW Radcliff
5%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
5%IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
4%INHERIT THE WIND
- Shelby County Community Theater
4%ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
4%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BREAKFAST
- Barn Lot Theater
4%ALL MY SONS
- Little Colonel Players
3%SHE KILLS MONSTERS
- Pandora Productions
3%YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
3%ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- ActOUT Theatre
3%THE ODD COUPLE
- Woodford Theatre
3%WHO INVITED THEM?
- Time Slip Theatre
2%THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%BRAINSMASH
- Cypress Productions
2%DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Barn Lot Theater
2%THE WILD WOMEN OF WINEDALE
- Little Colonel Players
2%THE WOLVES
- Antagonist Productions
2%FOUR OLD BROADS THE HIGH SEAS
- Barn Lot Theater
1%SYLVIA
- Rose Island Playhouse
1%HOT PINK OR READY TO BLOW
- Pandora Productions
1%Best Production of an Opera THIS LITTLE LIGHT OF MINE
- Kentucky Opera
69%AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS
- Kentucky Opera
31%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Courtney Sturgill/Nathan Milliner
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Shelby County Community Theater
9%
Larry Chaney & Maximilian Valentine
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
7%
Sebastian Tingle
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
6%
Michael Sanders
- THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- Woodford Theatre
6%
Mike Sanders
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Woodford Theatre
6%
Jason Justice
- A BLUEGRASS CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
6%
Alonzo Ramont
- DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Performing Arts
6%
Josh Curtsinger
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
5%
Adam Sovkoplas
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
5%
Maximillian Valentine
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
5%
Josh Curtsinger
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
4%
Ian Scott
- ROCK OF AGES
- Antagonist Productions
3%
Clay Chapman & Alex Roby
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Erin Silliman
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Crystal Napier
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
3%
Crystal Napier
- DRIVING MISS DAISY
- Barn Lot Theater
3%
Tom Tutino
- NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD
- StageOne Family Theatre/Old Forester's Paristown Hall
3%
Ian Scott
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
3%
Corie Caudill
- WHO INVITED THEM?
- Time Slip Theatre
2%
Kevin Havlin
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Eric Allgeier
- AVENUE Q
- Pandora Productions
2%
Kevin Havlin
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
1%
Crystal Napier
- FOUR OLD BROADS ON THE HIGH SEAS
- Barn Lot Theater
1%
Crystal Napier
- PACKING UP POLLY
- Barn Lot Theater
1%
Steve Cleberg
- THE HOUSE OF BLUE LEAVES
- Flashback Theater Co.
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Wesley Thomas
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
10%
Treyton Blackburn
- A BLUEGRASS CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
10%
Ben Wilga
- COME FROM AWAY
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
9%
Wesley Thomas
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
9%
Alexis Powell
- THE LAST FIVE YEARS
- Adventure Theatre
9%
Jeff Petrocelli
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
8%
Jeff Petrocelli
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
7%
Jeff Petrocelli
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
5%
Tommy Gatton
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
5%
Nick Stevens & Teddy Stevens
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
4%
Laura Ellis
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
4%
Gabriel Vanover and Kevin Havlin
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
3%
Bryan Vander Zouen
- BIG FISH
- Oldham Co. Arts Center
3%
Nick Stevens & Teddy Stevens
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%
Thomas Usher
- BRAINSMASH
- Cypress Productions
2%
Nick Stevens & Teddy Stevens
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%
Tommy Gatton
- HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED
- UK Fine Arts
2%
Kevin Havlin and Gabriel Vanover
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Gabriel Vanover
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Kevin Havlin
- EXTREME EXPOSURE
- Hanover College Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Abby Murphy
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
10%
Terry Withers
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Woodford Theatre
6%
Jupiter Zorn
- RIDE THE CYCLONE
- Highview Arts Center
5%
Sloan Doyle
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
5%
Ashlee Wilson
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Ramsey Theatre Company
4%
Eleanor Morris
- ROCK OF AGES
- Adventure Theatre & Antagonist Productions
4%
Alex Boatwright
- ROCK OF AGES
- Antagonist Productions
4%
Alyssa Meadows
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
3%
Vivienne Diehl
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
3%
Hannah Vanderpool
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
3%
Zac Hoogendyk
- AVENUE Q
- Pandora Productions
3%
Ben Carter
- FLOYD COLLINS
- Ramsey Theatre Company
3%
Kathryn Alvey
- 9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Erica Goodman
- THE COLOR PURPLE
- Redline Productions
3%
Mayo Nays
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Pandora Productions
3%
Arianna Hart
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
2%
Jordan Price
- THE SOUND OF MUSIC
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%
Dale Magre
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
2%
Ashlee Wilson Quinn
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theater Company
2%
Greg Bruce
- THE MUSIC MAN
- Sacred Heart Community Theatre
2%
Jake Dukes
- GREASE
- Ramsey Theatre Company
2%
Logan Davis
- ROCK OF AGES
- Antagonist Productions
2%
Seth Brewer
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
2%
Ashley Dean
- DREAMGIRLS
- Redline Performing Arts
2%
Thomas Rouchka
- DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
2%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Aubrey Dale
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
12%
Evender Hodges Sanders
- ANGELS IN AMERICA - PART 1: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES
- ActOUT Theatre
11%
Liandrea Goatley
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Clarksville Little Theatre
9%
Jason Justice
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
7%
Julie Adkins
- TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
- Barn Lot Theater
5%
Jeff Sherr
- THE CRUCIBLE
- Woodford Theatre
5%
Matt Winters
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
5%
Emily Norris
- THE ODD COUPLE
- Woodford Theatre
4%
Colton Auxier
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
4%
Faith Sweet
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
4%
Xandra Ellegood
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
4%
Ava Vanderkolff
- ROOM 1214
- ShPIeL
3%
Xandra Ellegood
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
3%
Sean Childress
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
3%
Bailey Preston
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
2%
Lana Wooley
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Raj Sharma
- IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Ian Fitzgerald
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
2%
Stasia Schaum
- ROOM 1214
- ShPIeL
2%
Malone Macy
- ROMEO & JULIET
- Antagonist Productions
2%
Jason Lindsey
- SYLVIA
- Rose Island Playhouse
2%
Carol Schorr
- YETI FOR LOVE
- Pandora Productions
2%
Raj Sharma
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
2%
Colton Auxier
- THE COTTAGE
- Hanover College Theatre
1%
Jamarcus Shelton
- I COME FROM
- Antagonist Productions
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL
- Clarksville Little Theatre
15%BEAUTY AND THE BEAST BED AND BREAKFAST
- Barn Lot Theater
14%THE LION, THE WITCH, AND THE WARDROBE
- Woodford Theatre
12%THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Woodford Theatre
12%CINDERELLA
- The Lexington Children's Theatre
10%PUFFS
- Shelby County Community Theater
10%MATILDA THE MUSICAL
- Artists Collaborative Theatre
10%FREAKY FRIDAY
- Mind's Eye Theatre Company
6%HOW I BECAME A PIRATE
- Derby Dinner Playhouse
6%LILLY AND THE PIRATES
- Stage One Family Theatre
5%Favorite Local Theatre
Ramsey Theatre Company at the SKYPAC
12%
Woodford Theatre
12%
Shelby County Community Theater
11%
Clarksville Little Theatre
8%
Barn Lot Theater
6%
Derby Dinner Playhouse
5%
Artists Collaborative Theatre
4%
Antagonist Productions
4%
The Appalachian Center for the Arts
4%
Leeds Center for the Arts
4%
CenterStage at the Trager Family JCC
3%
Highview Arts Center
3%
Hanover College Theatre
2%
Oldham County Arts Center
2%
Adventure Theatre
2%
Pandora Productions
2%
Looking for Lilith Theatre
2%
Kentucky Shakespeare Festival
1%
Redline Performing Arts
1%
Sacred Heart Community Theatre
1%
Mind's Eye Theatre Company
1%
Drag Daddy Productions
1%
Little Colonel Players
1%
Bunbury Theatre
1%
Rose Island Playhouse
1%