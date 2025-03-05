The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Reveals 2024 Season Award Finalists and Special Award Honorees

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle has revealed its 2024 Season Award Finalists and Special Award Honorees for theatrical excellence.



SPECIAL AWARD HONOREES

Each year, LADCC presents a set of awards recognizing sustained achievements in L.A. theatre as determined by consensus and selection by LADCC voting membership. This year’s Special Award Honorees are:



POLLY WARFIELD AWARD for an outstanding 2024 season: The Road Theatre Company, led by Taylor Gilbert (Founder and Artistic Director) and Sam Anderson (Artistic Director).



GORDON DAVIDSON AWARD for distinguished contributions to the Los Angeles Theatrical Community: John Perrin Flynn, Co-founder and former Artistic Director of Rogue Machine Theatre from 2008 through 2024.



JOEL HIRSCHHORN AWARD for outstanding achievement in musical theatre: East West Players; since 1965 the company has provided opportunities for talented Asian American theatre artists to demonstrate artistic excellence outside the confines of traditional casting.



MILTON KATSELAS AWARD for career or special achievement in direction: Stephen Sachs, Co-founder and former Artistic Director of the Fountain Theatre from 1990 through 2024.



MARGARET HARFORD AWARD for sustained excellence in theatre: Marilyn Fox, Artistic Director of Pacific Resident Theatre since 1995.



TED SCHMITT AWARD for the World Premiere of an outstanding new play: Tom Jacobson for CREVASSE, presented by The Victory Theatre Center & Son of Semele.

TECHNICAL DESIGN AWARD: John Zalewski, sound designer and composer for large and small theatre productions in Southern California and nationwide since 1995.



LADCC COMMUNITY IMPACT AWARD — This year LADCC gives special recognition to the Hollywood Fringe Festival for 15 years of unique contributions in nurturing and expanding artistic frontiers in the greater Los Angeles theatre scene and its milestone achievements as a resource for producing, organizing, and enabling theatre artists to present new work. The Festival’s dedication to equity, education, and economic exchange with local artists at all stages of their careers has had a profound impact on the greater Los Angeles theatre arts community.



2024 AWARD CATEGORY FINALISTS

In 2024, LADCC voting members attended 116 productions eligible for consideration in 17 award categories. From 473 initial member nominations, members voted the following 85 Finalists from 21 shows presented by 17 companies from the greater Los Angeles theatre community.



Award recipients will be revealed in an upcoming announcement in connection with a live Reception Event for the theatre community.



Finalists by Award Category



BEST PRODUCTION

A Strange Loop; Center Theatre Group (Ahmanson Theatre)

Fat Ham; Geffen Playhouse

Company; Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Crevasse; Victory Theatre Center and Son of Semele

Dido of Idaho; Echo Theater Company

Funny Girl; Center Theatre Group (Ahmanson Theatre) and Segerstrom Hall

Reefer Madness: The Musical; Independently produced @ The Whitley



McCULLOH AWARD FOR BEST REVIVAL

Company; Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Funny Girl; Center Theatre Group (Ahmanson Theatre) and Segerstrom Hall

Reefer Madness: The Musical; Independently produced @ The Whitley

The Piano Lesson; A Noise Within



DIRECTION

Abigail Deser; Dido of Idaho; Echo Theater Company

Marianne Elliott; Company; Hollywood Pantages Theatre

Matthew McCray; Crevasse; Victory Theatre Center and Son of Semele

Sideeq Heard and Saheem Ali; Fat Ham; Geffen Playhouse

Spencer Liff; Reefer Madness: The Musical; Independently produced @ The Whitley

LEAD PERFORMANCE

Ron Bottitta; Fatherland; Fountain Theatre

Darcy Rose Byrnes; Reefer Madness: The Musical; Independently produced @ The Whitley

Alana Dietz; Dido of Idaho; Echo Theater Company

Patrick Keleher; Fatherland; Fountain Theatre

Leo Marks; Crevasse; Victory Theatre Center and Son of Semele

Katerina McCrimmon; Funny Girl; Center Theatre Group (Ahmanson Theatre) and Segerstrom Hall

Ann Noble; Crevasse; Victory Theatre Center and Son of Semele

Anthony Norman; Reefer Madness: The Musical; Independently produced @ The Whitley

Marcel Spears; Fat Ham; Geffen Playhouse

Michael Sturgis; Clarkston; Echo Theater Company



FEATURED PERFORMANCE

Nikki Crawford; Fat Ham; Geffen Playhouse

Thomas Dekker; Reefer Madness: The Musical; Independently produced @ The Whitley

Nicole DuPort; Dido of Idaho; Echo Theater Company

Izaiah Montaque Harris; Funny Girl; Center Theatre Group (Ahmanson Theatre) and Segerstrom Hall

Melissa Manchester; Funny Girl; Center Theatre Group (Ahmanson Theatre) and Segerstrom Hall

John-Andrew Morrison; A Strange Loop; Center Theatre Group (Ahmanson Theatre) and Segerstrom Hall

Ann Noble; The Skin of Our Teeth; A Noise Within

Eileen T’Kaye; Funny Girl; Center Theatre Group (Ahmanson Theatre) and Segerstrom Hall

Nicole Parker; Reefer Madness: The Musical; Independently produced @ The Whitley

Bryan Daniel Porter; Reefer Madness: The Musical; Independently produced @ The Whitley



SOLO PERFORMANCE

Kate Berlant; Kate; Pasadena Playhouse

Alex Edelman; Alex Edelman’s Just for Us; Center Theatre Group (Mark Taper Forum)

Helder Guimarães; The Hope Theory; Geffen Playhouse

Sara Porkalob; Dragon Lady; Geffen Playhouse



ENSEMBLE

Reefer Madness; Independently produced @ The Whitley

A Strange Loop; Center Theatre Group (Ahmanson Theatre)

Arrowhead; IAMA Theatre Company

Crevasse; Victory Theatre Center and Son of Semele

Fat Ham; Geffen Playhouse

Pacific Overtures; East West Players



WRITING — ORIGINAL

Samuel D. Hunter; Clarkston; Echo Theater Company

Michael R. Jackson; A Strange Loop; Center Theatre Group (Ahmanson Theatre)

Catya McMullen; Arrowhead; IAMA Theatre Company

Abby Rosebrock; Dido of Idaho; Echo Theater Company



WRITING — ADAPTATION

David Lindsay-Abaire; Kimberly Akimbo; Hollywood Pantages Theatre

James Ijames; Fat Ham; Geffen Playhouse



MUSIC & LYRICS

Jeff Gardner; The Piano Lesson; A Noise Within

Michael R. Jackson; A Strange Loop; Center Theatre Group (Ahmanson Theatre)

Mel Mercier; Waiting for Godot; Geffen Playhouse

Jeanine Tesori/David Lindsay-Abaire; Kimberly Akimbo; Hollywood Pantages Theatre



ORCHESTRATION & MUSIC DIRECTION

Elaine Davidson (Music Direction); Funny Girl; Center Theatre Group (Ahmanson Theatre) and Segerstrom Hall

David Lamoureux (Music Direction); Reefer Madness; Independently produced @ The Whitley

Marc Macalintal (Music Direction); Pacific Overtures; East West Players

Chris Walker (Orchestration); Funny Girl; Center Theatre Group (Ahmanson Theatre) and Segerstrom Hall



CHOREOGRAPHY

Spencer Liff/Maxx Reed; Reefer Madness; Independently Produced @ the Whitley

Raja Feather Kelly; A Strange Loop; Center Theatre Group (Ahmanson Theatre)

Ellenore Scott/Ayodele Casel; Funny Girl; Center Theatre Group (Ahmanson Theatre) and Segerstrom Hall

Yuka Takara/Nakamura Gankyō; Pacific Overtures; East West Players



LIGHTING DESIGN

Kevin Adams; Funny Girl; Center Theatre Group (Ahmanson Theatre) and Segerstrom Hall

Bradley King; Fat Ham; Geffen Playhouse

Azra King-Abadi; Crevasse; Victory Theatre Center and Son of Semele

Matt Richter; Reefer Madness: The Musical; Independently produced @ The Whitley



SCENIC DESIGN

Katrina Coulorides; Mercury; Road Theatre Company

Maruti Evans; Fat Ham; Geffen Playhouse

Arnulfo Maldonado; A Strange Loop; Center Theatre Group (Ahmanson Theatre)

Lee Savage; Clue; Center Theatre Group (Ahmanson Theatre)

COSTUME DESIGN

Montana Levi Blanco; A Strange Loop; Center Theatre Group (Ahmanson Theatre)

Susan Helferty; Funny Girl; Center Theatre Group (Ahmanson Theatre) and Segerstrom Hall

Pinwheel Pinwheel; Reefer Madness; Independently produced @ The Whitley

Naomi Yoshida; Pacific Overtures; East West Players



SOUND DESIGN

Charles Glaudini/David Lamoureux; Reefer Madness: The Musical; Independently produced @ The Whitley

Christopher Moscatiello; Monsters of the American Cinema; Rogue Machine Theatre

Robert Oriol; The Skin of Our Teeth; A Noise Within

Mikaal Sulaiman; Fat Ham; Geffen Playhouse



VISUAL EFFECTS DESIGN

Nicholas Santiago; Crevasse; Victory Theatre Center and Son of Semele

Skylar Fox; Fat Ham; Geffen Playhouse



Citation Totals by Production

Reefer Madness: The Musical; The Whitley; 14 nominations

Funny Girl; Center Theatre Group (Ahmanson Theatre) and Segerstrom Hall; 11 nominations

Fat Ham; Geffen Playhouse; 10 nominations

A Strange Loop; Center Theatre Group (Ahmanson Theatre); 8 nominations

Crevasse; Victory Theatre Center and Son of Semele; 7 nominations

Dido of Idaho; Echo Theater Company; 5 nominations

Pacific Overtures; East West Players; 4 nominations

Company; Hollywood Pantages Theatre; 3 nominations

Arrowhead; IAMA Theatre Company; 2 nominations

Clarkston; Echo Theater Company; 2 nominations

Fatherland; The Fountain Theatre; 2 nominations

Kimberly Akimbo; Hollywood Pantages Theatre; 2 nominations

The Piano Lesson; A Noise Within; 2 nominations

The Skin of Our Teeth; A Noise Within; 2 nominations

Alex Edelman’s Just for Us; Center Theatre Group (Mark Taper Forum); 1 nomination

Clue; Center Theatre Group (Ahmanson Theatre); 1 nomination

Dragon Lady; Geffen Playhouse; 1 nomination

Kate; Pasadena Playhouse; 1 nomination

Mercury; The Road Theatre Company; 1 nomination

Monsters of the American Cinema; Rogue Machine Theatre; 1 nomination

The Hope Theory; Geffen Playhouse; 1 nomination

Waiting for Godot; Geffen Playhouse; 1 nomination

Citation Totals by Presenting Companies

Center Theatre Group; 21 nominations

The Whitley; 14 nominations

Geffen Playhouse; 13 nominations

Segerstrom Hall; 11 nominations

Echo Theater Company; 7 nominations

Victory Theatre Center and Son of Semele; 7 nominations

Hollywood Pantages Theatre; 5 nominations

A Noise Within; 4 nominations

East West Players; 4 nominations

The Fountain Theatre; 2 nominations

IAMA Theatre Company; 2 nominations

Pasadena Playhouse; 1 nomination

The Road Theatre Company; 1 nomination

Rogue Machine Theatre; 1 nomination



Congratulations to all the 2024 Award Finalists and Special Award Honorees!



ABOUT LADCC

Comments