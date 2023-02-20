The Legendary Ruta Lee Takes Center Stage In Palm Springs Famous Purple Room With CONSIDER YOUR ASS KISSED

From classic to contemporary films and television, Ruta Lee "IS" Hollywood! Now, Ms. Lee is bringing her best selling memoirs "Consider Your Ass Kissed" (reaching #2 on Amazon) to the stage in an hour .... "Or as long at the audience continues to applaud," says Ruta.

In addition to a melody of musicals in which Ms Lee has appeared and hopes to appear, Ruta offers a treasure trove of wonderful stories, anecdotes with rare first hand and authentic memories of the entertainment industry.

Certainly one of Hollywood's most glamorous ladies, Lee's career in show business began at the famed Grauman's Chinese Theatre ... as an usherette, then candy girl. She was quickly promoted to box office cashier and just as quickly fired. Her dancing was better than her math. She vowed to return to that famous courtyard (years later, talent and serendipity placed her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, directly in front of that box office from which she was fired). Soon after, she was signed by MGM as the youngest of the Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and subsequently in Funny Face with Fred Astaire and Audrey Hepburn, as Tyrone Power's secret love in Witness for the Prosecution, and Frank Sinatra's leading lady in Sergeant's Three, to name but a few of the many films in her credits.

Simultaneously, Lee launched into television, with over 2000 appearances on shows from Perry Mason to Power Rangers, Twilight Zone to Murder She Wrote, Hogan's Heroes to Love Boat, and Roseanne. Lee was also co-host on NBC's High Rollers with Alex Trebek, a regular on Hollywood Squares with Peter Marshall and made several television movies. She had series leads in CBS' Coming of Age and HBO's 1st and Ten.

Critics have raved about all of Ruta's stage roles, headlining around the country in many musicals in the title roles of Hello Dolly!, Annie Get Your Gun, Molly Brown, Peter Pan, Mame, Irene, South Pacific, Irma la Douce, Gypsy, The Woman of the Year, and The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, to name a few. Among the topics Ruta discusses in her one woman show include her starring roles in films such as "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" to 'Funny Face", working with remarkable leading men including Clint Eastwood, Burt Reynolds, Charles Bronson, James Garner, Johnny Carson, Fred Astaire, Robin Williams, Howard Keel, Bob Crane, Frank Sinatra and the rest of the Rat Pack, etc., the iconic ladies that she called friends, such as, Rona Barrett, Phyllis Diller, Stefanie Powers, Julie Newmar, Lucille Ball, Sally Fields, Gypsy Rose Lee (no relation) and her best friend and co-founder of Thalians, Debbie Reynolds. *** Becoming one of the first female Game Show Hosts, with Alex Trebeck on "High Rollers", how she auditioned for the role of Ginger on Gilligan's Island, and having starred and guest starred in over 2,000 TV series, starting with her very first TV appearance on The George Burns & Gracie Allen Show and including Perry Mason, Andy Griffith Show, Dragnet, Peter Gun, Bonanza, Gunsmoke, Rawhide, Marcus Welby MD, Twilight Zone, Ironside, The Flying Nun, Hogan's Heroes, Mork & Mindy, Benson, The Love Boat, Roseanne, Days of Our Lives and, of course, 77 Sunset Strip and The Lucy Show, etc.

Lee is highly acclaimed for her leadership role in The Thalians, a charitable organization which is committed to good mental health from pediatric to geriatric. She has been either chairman or president for over 45 years...roles exchanged between herself and Debbie Reynolds. She has served as Commissioner on the Los Angeles Board of Environmental Quality and as a member of the Economic Development Board, acted as a national spokesperson for the American Cancer Society, was honored Woman of the Year by B'nai B'rith, received the Humanitarian Award from the Beverly Hills Business Women's Association as well as top honors from the City of Hope. Ruta is very proud to be the recipient of the prestigious Yellow Rose of Texas from President George W. Bush. Recently, she received Lithuania's highest honors from President Valdas Adamkus at a magnificent ceremony in the Vilnius Presidential Palace. Ruta is also the proud recipient of a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which added to her stars on the Palm Springs Walk of Stars and the Celebrity Walk at the Thalians Mental Health Center, Cedars-Sinai.



