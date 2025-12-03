CONVENTION to Have Workshop Production Featuring 55 Actors at The Industry Loft

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Convention Play LLC will present workshop production of an immersive theatrical event, Convention, produced by Justin Brock Schantz and written and directed by Danny Rocco. CONVENTION will begin performances on Friday, December 12 and perform through Sunday, December 21 at The Industry Loft in Hollywood’s Media District.

Convention tells the startling true story of the 1944 Democratic National Convention. It's shocking, immersive, and unhinged: 55 actors plunge the audience right into the middle of the chaos. So, you're not just watching a play - you're living the infamous 1944 convention in real time.

What's at stake: in a moment of internal crisis, Democratic Party leaders made a fateful backroom decision that changed the course of history. They ousted incumbent Vice President Henry Wallace - a hugely popular progressive - and installed an obscure Senator named Harry S. Truman. FDR died months later, and with that switch, the party’s progressive wing was shown the door.

Ousting Wallace wasn't just a personnel change; it was a philosophical pivot the party has never truly undone, and it leaves two big, unresolved questions: what would have happened if Wallace had been allowed to lead? And on a human level, how can you make a decision without being swayed by surrounding thoughts?