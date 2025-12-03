CONVENTION to Have Workshop Production Featuring 55 Actors at The Industry Loft

The cast includes Michael Agulio, Amaïa Andrea, Don Baldaramos, DeShawn Ball, Eli Barnes, and more.
Convention Play LLC will present workshop production of an immersive theatrical event, Convention, produced by Justin Brock Schantz and written and directed by Danny Rocco. CONVENTION will begin performances on Friday, December 12 and perform through Sunday, December 21 at The Industry Loft in Hollywood’s Media District.
Convention tells the startling true story of the 1944 Democratic National Convention. It's shocking, immersive, and unhinged: 55 actors plunge the audience right into the middle of the chaos. So, you're not just watching a play - you're living the infamous 1944 convention in real time.
What's at stake: in a moment of internal crisis, Democratic Party leaders made a fateful backroom decision that changed the course of history. They ousted incumbent Vice President Henry Wallace - a hugely popular progressive - and installed an obscure Senator named Harry S. Truman. FDR died months later, and with that switch, the party’s progressive wing was shown the door.
Ousting Wallace wasn't just a personnel change; it was a philosophical pivot the party has never truly undone, and it leaves two big, unresolved questions: what would have happened if Wallace had been allowed to lead? And on a human level, how can you make a decision without being swayed by surrounding thoughts?
The Cast of CONVENTION features 55 actors and they are (in alphabetical order): Michael Agulio, Amaïa Andrea, Don Baldaramos, DeShawn Ball, Eli Barnes, Cameron Bell, J. Paul Boehmer, Monica Candio, Davide Costa, Austyn Elliott, Annalise Englert, James Fahselt, Tim Fannon, Jay Flaquer, Nathan Frizzell, Ashley Grubstein, Brady Grustas, David Gueriera, Anthony Hernadez, Qua'deer Jones, Jill Karrenbrock, Henry LeBlanc, Reynold Liang, Ari Litman-Weinberg, Jack Little, Kathleen Littlefield, Michael Malanga, Eric Maragoto, Herb Merriweather, Tom Miller, Kristen Montgomery, Turner Morehead, Trey Nichols, Nathan Norrington-Herr, Berenice Odriozola, Jeremy Ong, Lila Page, Michael Pantozzi, Jack Posey, Darryl Alan Reed, Melanie Reese, Donald Rizzo, Danny Rocco, Rush, Justin Brock Schantz, Peter Schiavelli, Elizabeth Schmidt, David Nathan Schwartz, Elizabeth Ivy Southard, Sam Stapp, Sarah Sutliff, Jimmy Thornton, Daniel James Tipton, Guy Turner, Charlie Weil, and Jamonte Williams.
