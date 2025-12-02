'Four Nights of A24 Films with Live Scores' Coming to Los Angeles in 2026

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Wordless Music and Sister Midnight will present a year-long series of screenings with live film scores featuring four A24 titles at the historic United Theater on Broadway in downtown Los Angeles.

Four Nights of A24 Films with Live Scores—running from February to December 2026—will offer fans an immersive experience where these classic A24 titles will be accompanied by a live ensemble, three of them being North American or World premieres.

The series will highlight the range of A24’s discography with live ensembles ranging from a three-piece electronic group accompanying Eighth Grade, to a 40-piece orchestra performing alongside composers Colin Stetson and Timothy Williams for Hereditary and Pearl, respectively.

The series opens on Friday, February 20 with Under the Skin, conducted by Derrick Skye and performed by 30 members of the Wordless Music Orchestra. Reimagined through Wordless Music’s acclaimed fusion of cinematic storytelling, original composition, and live performance, tickets go on sale Friday, December 5 at 10:00am PST. To purchase tickets, please visit here.

Presented in the United Theater on Broadway (formerly the Theatre at Ace Hotel), at 929 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015, the series picks up after its February opener with Pearl on June 12, showcasing the World premiere live score by co-composers Tyler Bates and Timothy Williams, the evening’s conductor. It will be followed by the live score World premiere of Hereditary on October 23 featuring the film’s composer Colin Stetson on saxophone. The first three live scores in the series will be performed by the Wordless Music Orchestra, fresh off their fourth tour of North America with Iceland’s Sigur Ros. The series concludes on December 11 with the North American premiere of Anna Meredith’s original score for Eighth Grade performed by a three-piece electronic ensemble.

Since its founding in 2006 by producer Ronen Givony, Wordless Music has become a pioneer in the live-score landscape, known for pairing groundbreaking contemporary films with performances by world-class orchestras.

The New York–based organization has staged landmark events including the American premieres of Jonny Greenwood’s scores for There Will Be Blood, Phantom Thread, and The Power of the Dog; Mica Levi conducting Under the Skin; Jon Brion and Joanna Newsom in Punch-Drunk Love; Moonlight with Nicholas Brittell; Ludwig Goransson conducting his own score for Creed; and large-scale productions of Beasts of the Southern Wild, Selma, and The Tree of Life—the latter featuring a 100-person orchestra and choir.

Wordless Music’s mission has remained consistent: to create rare, communal experiences that bring new audiences to orchestral music by presenting it through adventurous collaborations with contemporary filmmakers and composers. Always faithful to the creator’s intent, Givony emphasizes, “We work with A24 on every film to get a score-less print of the movie made, i.e., a version with the orchestral score stripped out. We try to work with each of the composers to ensure that the production meets their vision. In the case of Hereditary, we connected Colin Stetson with Conor Brown, a young arranger/composer who orchestrated the score for live performance.”

Photo Credit: Richie Clarke