Stefanie Powers And Patrick Wayne Will Reunite For One-Night Performance Of LOVE LETTERS at the El Portal Theatre

Stefanie Powers and Patrick Wayne will reunite for a one-night-only performance of Love Letters on Sunday, January 11, 2026.

The staged reading will take place at 1:00 p.m. on the Debbie Reynolds Stage at the El Portal Theatre in North Hollywood. Proceeds from the event will support the William Holden Wildlife Foundation, the conservation organization founded by Powers to continue the work of her longtime partner.

Tickets are priced from $55 to $95, with a $150 VIP option that includes an on-stage meet and greet with the performers.

Stefanie Powers began her screen career at age fifteen under contract with Columbia Pictures, appearing in fifteen of the thirty-one films she would ultimately make. Her early years included collaborations with actors such as John Wayne, Maureen O’Hara, Lana Turner, Ava Gardner, Cliff Robertson, Roger Moore, and Sammy Davis Jr. She later moved into television with The Girl From U.N.C.L.E., notable as the first hour-long U.S. series to place a woman in the leading role. Powers went on to appear in more than twenty-five miniseries, over two hundred episodic roles, and thirty-five movies for television, in addition to starring in Feather and Father and the long-running Hart to Hart. Throughout her career, she has maintained a consistent presence in theatre, with performances in works ranging from How the Other Half Loves and Under the Yum Yum Tree to the West End debut of Matador and major tours of The King and I, Sunset Boulevard, and On Golden Pond. She has long balanced her artistic work with her commitment to wildlife conservation as founder and president of the William Holden Wildlife Foundation.

Patrick Wayne began acting at age eleven and has worked steadily in film and television throughout his life, aside from a period of service in the U.S. Coast Guard. The son of Academy Award–winning actor John Wayne and godson of director John Ford, Wayne appeared in more than thirty-five motion pictures, including The Long Grey Line, Mister Roberts, The Searchers, The Alamo, and McLintock! He has also starred in dramatic series such as Shirley and The Rounders, and has appeared in numerous television episodes and national commercials. Wayne holds a degree in biology with a minor in philosophy from Loyola University and has served as Chairman of the Board of the John Wayne Cancer Institute since 2003. He lives in Toluca Lake and is the father of four children.