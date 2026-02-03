Charity Staged Reading Benefiting LACAE Theatre and School Reveals Star-Studded Lineup

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following the sold-out success of its inaugural event (on the same night as the Dodgers World Series win in LA, no less), LACAE Theatre and School announces the next installment in its staged reading series, featuring an exceptional lineup of Emmy Award-winning and nominated performers. The one-night charity event will take place on Sunday, February 15, with doors opening at 6:30 PM and readings beginning at 7:00 PM.

The program will showcase never-before-seen television pilot scripts by Gary Goldstein (WGA)-whose credits include The Wish List, Hitched for the Holidays, and Lights, Camera, Christmas! for Hallmark-and T.C. DeWitt, an award-winning writer, director, and actor.

Confirmed performers include Patrika Darbo (two-time Emmy winner), Kim Estes (Emmy winner), Kelsey Scott (two-time Emmy nominee), Courtney Hope (Emmy winner), Marabina Jaimes (Emmy winner), and Kate Linder, longtime The Young and the Restless cast member, Hollywood Walk of Fame honoree, and 2025 Silver Circle Inductee by the Daytime Emmy Awards, Conner Floyd (The Young and the Restless, Days of Our Lives), Kevin Brief (The Pitt, Criminal Minds), Meredith Thomas (The Merry Gentlemen; producer of Emmy-nominated Mafia Spies and $tack$), Genia Michaela, award winning actress, and Rosie Ryden, a student in LACAE's ACT III program.

Tickets start at $20, with tiered options including General Admission, Supporter, and Producer-level tickets. Higher tiers offer added benefits such as concessions, raffle entries, and promotional recognition. Beer and wine will be available for purchase for guests 21 and over. All proceeds benefit LACAE Theatre and School's arts education and professional training programs.

Tickets and event details:

https://www.la-cae.org/event-details/staged-reading-with-emmy-r-nominees-winners

The event is produced by Meredith Thomas of FYC Independents, an organization that has championed Emmy nominations and wins since 2018 while supporting historic firsts in representation.

LACAE Theatre and School is a program of Future Artists of Los Angeles (FALA), a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering professional and emerging artists through training, performance, and community-building initiatives.