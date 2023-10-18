Long Beach Symphony Presents An Evening Of Exciting, Contrasting Musical Styles And Art Forms

Audiences can enjoy a relaxed, fun, yet elegant evening along the dancing fountains, firepits, and bars on the Plaza, and a 7pm Pre-Concert Talk.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: First Look at the North American Tour of FUNNY GIRL Photo 1 Photos/Video: First Look at the Tour of FUNNY GIRL
Matthew Broderick Will Lead BABBITT at La Jolla Playhouse Photo 2 Matthew Broderick Will Lead BABBITT at La Jolla Playhouse
Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 3 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Review: HADESTOWN at Ahmanson Theatre Photo 4 Review: HADESTOWN at Ahmanson Theatre

Long Beach Symphony Presents An Evening Of Exciting, Contrasting Musical Styles And Art Forms

Long Beach Symphony Presents An Evening Of Exciting, Contrasting Musical Styles And Art Forms

On Saturday, November 18, under the direction of Maestro Eckart Preu, Long Beach Symphony presents a combination of styles, full of energy and contrasts, as it is joined by Hindustani violinist Kala Ramnath and Long Beach Ballet.  

 

The evening starts with Stravinsky's Pulcinella Suite, a lighthearted piece narrating our antihero's narrow escapes while pursuing his affairs of the heart; an intimate piece based on Baroque music of the 18th century and yet 20th century neoclassicism making it very entertaining and theatrical. 

 

As participants in the CA Festival Celebration of New Music, this program also features the fascinating violin concerto by multiple-award-winning Indian-American composer Reena Esmail. Long Beach Symphony welcomes renowned Hindustani violinist Kala Ramnath, for whom this piece was written, as soloist in this mesmerizing, rhythmically captivating tour-de-force for orchestra and Hindustani violin. 

 

From Scott Joplin, known as “the King of Ragtime,” Treemonisha overture, from his three-act opera recently rediscovered in the 1990s, will be followed by the boisterous and jazzy, cool and improvisatory Fancy Free by Leonard Bernstein where, appropriately, the Long Beach Ballet will take the stage. 

 

Audiences can enjoy a relaxed, fun, yet elegant evening along the dancing fountains, firepits, and bars on the Plaza, and a 7pm Pre-Concert Talk that will give further context into the evening-- with the ability to “Sip & Enjoy” in the concert hall.   

   

This insightful evening will take place on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8 pm at the Long Beach Terrace Theater (300 E. Ocean Blvd.). Doors open at 6:30 pm for Plaza relaxation and 7pm Pre-Concert Talk. Individual concert tickets start at $32 at https://aabn.short.gy/yGYSgf or by calling (562) 436-3203, ext. 1. For more information, visit Click Here




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Los Angeles

1
Review: THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY at Geffen Theatre Photo
Review: THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY at Geffen Theatre

“How to Ruin a Relationship in One Easy Step,”  is a definitive alternate title for, THE ENGAGEMENT PARTY, a smart, little 80-minute, light drama written by Samuel Balm, directed by Darko Tresnjak, currently at the Geffen Playhouse, Gil Cates Theater.

2
Review: BABY FOOT at Rogue Machine, The Henry Murray Stage At The Matrix Theatre Photo
Review: BABY FOOT at Rogue Machine, The Henry Murray Stage At The Matrix Theatre

Sexy, gritty, funny, and adult, this recovery drama is a triumph for Rogue Machine playing through November 20

3
Academy Award-Winner Richard Dreyfuss to Take Part in Exclusive Conversation at Laguna Pla Photo
Academy Award-Winner Richard Dreyfuss to Take Part in Exclusive Conversation at Laguna Playhouse

Join in for a special evening at Laguna Playhouse featuring a conversation with Academy Award-winner Richard Dreyfuss. Don't miss this exciting event on Sunday, January 7 at 4:30pm.

4
Alex Edelmans JUST FOR US is Coming to The Mark Taper Forum in November Photo
Alex Edelman's JUST FOR US is Coming to The Mark Taper Forum in November

Catch 'Alex Edelman's Just For Us' at the Mark Taper Forum for a hilarious and unforgettable experience. Get your tickets now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & HADESTOWN Formally Added to Library of Congress Collection Video
Photos & HADESTOWN Formally Added to Library of Congress Collection
Nick Fradiani Performs 'I Am... I Said' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Nick Fradiani Performs 'I Am... I Said' From A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Watch Billy Porter & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Stronger' Video
Watch Billy Porter & Kelly Clarkson Sing 'Stronger'
View all Videos

Los Angeles SHOWS
Nervous Unicorns in Los Angeles Nervous Unicorns
The Cats Crawl (10/13-11/05)Tracker PHOTOS
Life Sucks. in Los Angeles Life Sucks.
Interact Theatre Company at The Broadwater Main Stage (9/22-10/29)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Collaboration LAB in Los Angeles Collaboration LAB
Cool River Pizza & Taphouse Event Room (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS
Medea Unleashed in Los Angeles Medea Unleashed
The Count's Den (10/15-11/12)Tracker
Zarathustra! in Los Angeles Zarathustra!
Avalon Hollywood (10/22-10/22)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Andrew Lippa's Wild Party in Los Angeles Andrew Lippa's Wild Party
The Jaxx Theatre (10/07-10/28)Tracker
Under the Radar Over the Moon – the extraordinary world of multi-platinum singer-songwriter Harold Payne – an LA PREMIERE in Los Angeles Under the Radar Over the Moon – the extraordinary world of multi-platinum singer-songwriter Harold Payne – an LA PREMIERE
Santa Monica Playhouse - The Other Space (10/31-10/31)
Alysha Umphress swings Jeff Blumenkrantz in Los Angeles Alysha Umphress swings Jeff Blumenkrantz
Catalina Jazz Club (10/30-10/30)
Millennium Magic 2023 in Los Angeles Millennium Magic 2023
Theatre West (11/17-11/19)
How To Be an Ending – A Santa Monica Playhouse BFF Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre Event in Los Angeles How To Be an Ending – A Santa Monica Playhouse BFF Binge Fringe Festival of FREE Theatre Event
Santa Monica Playhouse - The Other Space (10/24-10/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You