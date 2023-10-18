Long Beach Symphony Presents An Evening Of Exciting, Contrasting Musical Styles And Art Forms

On Saturday, November 18, under the direction of Maestro Eckart Preu, Long Beach Symphony presents a combination of styles, full of energy and contrasts, as it is joined by Hindustani violinist Kala Ramnath and Long Beach Ballet.

The evening starts with Stravinsky's Pulcinella Suite, a lighthearted piece narrating our antihero's narrow escapes while pursuing his affairs of the heart; an intimate piece based on Baroque music of the 18th century and yet 20th century neoclassicism making it very entertaining and theatrical.

As participants in the CA Festival Celebration of New Music, this program also features the fascinating violin concerto by multiple-award-winning Indian-American composer Reena Esmail. Long Beach Symphony welcomes renowned Hindustani violinist Kala Ramnath, for whom this piece was written, as soloist in this mesmerizing, rhythmically captivating tour-de-force for orchestra and Hindustani violin.

From Scott Joplin, known as “the King of Ragtime,” Treemonisha overture, from his three-act opera recently rediscovered in the 1990s, will be followed by the boisterous and jazzy, cool and improvisatory Fancy Free by Leonard Bernstein where, appropriately, the Long Beach Ballet will take the stage.

Audiences can enjoy a relaxed, fun, yet elegant evening along the dancing fountains, firepits, and bars on the Plaza, and a 7pm Pre-Concert Talk that will give further context into the evening-- with the ability to “Sip & Enjoy” in the concert hall.

This insightful evening will take place on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 8 pm at the Long Beach Terrace Theater (300 E. Ocean Blvd.). Doors open at 6:30 pm for Plaza relaxation and 7pm Pre-Concert Talk. Individual concert tickets start at $32 at https://aabn.short.gy/yGYSgf or by calling (562) 436-3203, ext. 1. For more information, visit Click Here.