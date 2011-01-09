First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards; LEGALLY BLONDE Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond.
The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
CHRISSI ERICKSON
- ARENA: A HOUSE MUSICAL THE CONCERT
- LOS ANGELES LGBT CENTER
8%
Eva Noblezada
- EVA NOBLEZADA AND PACIFIC JAZZ ORCHESTRA
- The Soraya
7%
Candace Nicholas Lippman
- A ROSE CALLED CANDACE
- The Robey Theater
7%
Marissa Fennell
- ITS ALL A JOKE
- Whitefire Theatre
5%
Kerry O'Malley, Robert Yacko, Adrienne Stiefel, Ava Madison Gray, Jason Graae, Sydney DeMaria, Bruce Kimmel
- KRITZERLAND - THE DISNEY SHOW
- Catalina Jazz Club
5%
Dylan F. Thomas
- THE BEST OF BROADWAY... AND EVERYTHING ELSE
- Valley Opera and Performing Arts
5%
Ronnie Marmo
- I'M NOT A COMEDIAN, I'M LENNY BRUCE
- Theatre 68
5%
Annie Laurie Daniel
- INTERNATIONAL PARTY GIRL
- Broadwater Theatre, Hollywood Fringe Featival
4%
Gary Stockdale
- SHOWSTOPPER
- Whitefire Theatre
4%
Emily Goglia
- EMILY GOGLIA PRESENTS THE LIMELIGHT CLUB
- Bar Lubitsch
3%
Susan Edwards Martin
- YOU'VE GOTTA HAVE HEART
- The Luxe Sunset Hotel
3%
Scott Golden
- GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS
- Big Bear Theatre Project
3%
Rheagan Wallace
- STAGE MAMMA: FROM CHILD STAR TO LEADING LADY
- Zephyr Theatre
3%
Nina Dicker
- TANGERINE VAGINA
- Whitefire Theatre
3%
Dana Benedict
- DANA BENEDICT'S ALCHEMY & POETRY
- Illusion Magic Lounge
3%
Dan Ruth
- A LIFE BEHIND BARS
- Whitefire Theatre
2%
Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch
- CAST PARTY
- Catalina Jazz Club
2%
Hannah Leskosky
- ALONE
- Jaxx Theatre
2%
CASEY ALCOSER
- ARENA: A HOUSE MUSICAL THE CONCERT
- LOS ANGELES LGBT CENTER
2%
Hugh Panaro
- MAN WITHOUT A MASK
- Catalina Jazz Club
2%
Mary Kennedy
- HAIL MARY, NONE OF THE GRACE
- The Whitefire Theatre
2%
Daphne Jones
- 160 YEARS OF WALK
- Towne Street Theater
2%
Jennifer Kersey
- MRS. CLAUS CABARET
- Storybook Family Playhouse
2%
Emily Goglia
- THE LIMELIGHT CLUB
- Bar Lubitsch
2%
MILTON DAVID
- ARENA: A HOUSE MUSICAL THE CONCERT
- LOS ANGELES LGBT CENTER
2%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Celina Lee Surniak
- THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE
- Hudson Theatres
11%
Scott Thompson
- ONE FOR MY BABY
- El Portal Theatre
9%
Calista Loter
- HEATHERS
- Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production
5%
Carmen 'Michele' Chavez
- HAIR
- Conundrum Theatre
5%
Anasha Milton
- CINDERELLA
- Wisteria Theater
4%
Laura Sofía Domínguez
- ANY TIME AND PLACE
- Bumblebee Productions
4%
Augusto Guardado
- HAIRSPRAY
- Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center
3%
Wendy Babb, Imani White
- ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL
- Conejo Players Theatre
3%
Becky Castells
- RAGTIME
- Actors' Repertory Theatre of Simi
3%
Clarice Ordaz
- CABARET
- 5 Star Theatricals
3%
Jeremy Lucas
- PIPPIN
- Jaxx Theatre
3%
Anasha Milton
- THE 25TH AVENUE PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Wisteria Theater
3%
Marycarmen Portillo
- ROMEO Y JULIETA
- BFA
2%
Mercy Thornton
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Electric Company Theatre
2%
Jennifer Matthews & Diane Makas
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Rose Center Theater
2%
Hisato Masuyama
- DIE HARD XMAS
- The Hudson Mainstage
2%
Augusto Guardado
- RENT
- Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center
2%
Cheryl Baxter
- DRAT! THE CAT!
- The Group Rep
2%
Gary Roberts
- DIE FLEDERMAUS
- Valley Opera and Performing Arts
2%
Jennifer Matthews & Diane Makas
- OKLAHOMA!
- Rose Center Theater
2%
Andrew Pinon
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Maverick Theater
2%
Chrissy Harding
- NEWSIES
- Inland Valley Repertory Theatre
2%
Jennifer Matthews & Diane Makas
- ANNIE
- Rose Center Theater
2%
Jennifer Maples
- BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- The Open Fist Theatre Co.
1%
Natalie Iscovich
- BONNIE & CLYDE
- Rubicon Theatre Company
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Sage Barrie
- THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE
- Hudson Theatres
11%
Shon LeBlanc
- ONE FOR MY BABY
- El Portal Theatre
6%
Paige Loter
- HEATHERS
- Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production
5%
Viviane Ortega
- ANY TIME AND PLACE
- Bumblebee Productions
4%
A. Jeffrey Schoenberg
- THE SPITFIRE GRILL
- Actors Co-op Theatre
4%
Adam Ramirez
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Electric Company Theatre
3%
Tanya Cyr
- SHREK
- Nocturne Theatre
3%
Amy Setterlund
- A DOLL’S HOUSE
- House of Bards Theatre Company
3%
Austin Peterson
- ANASTASIA
- Conejo Players Theatre
3%
A Jeffery Schoenberg
- AMERIKA: OR THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED
- Open Fist Theatre Company
3%
Aja Bell
- THESE SHINING LIVES
- Curtis Theatre / Begins and Ends with A
3%
Jan Glasband
- RAGTIME
- Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center
2%
AnaRosa Cortes & Keny Marine
- PIPPIN
- Jaxx Theatre
2%
Carole Zelinger
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Ross Center Theater
2%
Marianne Parker
- DIE HARD XMAS
- The Hudson Mainstage
2%
Carole Zelinger
- OKLAHOMA!
- Rose Center Theater
2%
Marina Wagner
- OKLAHOMA!
- Valley Opera and Performing Arts
2%
Leah Morrison
- TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS: THE DIVINE
- Celebration Theatre
2%
Elena Mills, Penny Krevenas
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Conejo Players Theatre
2%
Beth Eslick
- BOOK OF WILL
- Conejo Players Theatre
2%
AnaRosa Cortes & Keny Marine
- CABARET
- Jaxx Theatre
2%
Christina Bayer
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Long Beach Playhouse
1%
Laurel Ann Gonsecki
- NEWSIES
- Conundrum Theatre
1%
Shon Le Blanc
- DRAT! THE CAT!
- Group Rep
1%
Jenna Bergstraesser
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- The Colony Theatre
1%Best Dance Production CABARET
- Jaxx Theatre
16%LEGALLY BLONDE
- La Mirada
14%IN THE HEIGHTS
- The Electric Company Theatre
14%THE WEDDING SINGER
- The Colony Theatre
9%PIPPIN
- Jaxx Theatre
9%DIE HARD XMAS
- The Hudson Mainstage
8%THE NUTCRACKER
- Jaxx Theatre
7%RENT
- Jaxx Theatre
6%BALLET BC
- The Soraya
6%HELLO, DOLLY!
- Nate Holden Theatre
4%DORRANCE DANCE: THE NUTCRACKER SUITE
- The Soraya
4%LA DANCES GRAHAM100
- The Soraya
3%Best Direction Of A Musical
Scott Thompson
- ONE FOR MY BABY
- El Portal Theatre
7%
Jesse Alex Fulton
- HEATHERS
- Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production
6%
Amanda Weier
- BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- Open Fist Theater Company
5%
Ignoisco Miles
- HAIR
- Conundrum Theatre
5%
Aliza & Talia Berger
- NEWSIES
- Conundrum Theatre
4%
Jeremy Lucas
- PIPPIN
- Jaxx Theatre
3%
Erin Fagundes
- ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL
- Conejo Players Theatre
3%
Gregory Cohen
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Long Beach Playhouse
3%
Dylan F. Thomas
- OKLAHOMA!
- Valley Opera and Performing Arts
3%
David Ralphe
- RAGTIME
- Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center
3%
Sandro Monetti
- DIE HARD XMAS
- The Hudson Mainstage
3%
Brian and Callie Johnson
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Electric Company Theatre
3%
Michael Donovan
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- The Colony Theatre
3%
Jim Hormel
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- Cypress college
2%
Brayden Hade
- INTO THE WOODS
- Wisteria Theater
2%
Bruce Kimmel
- DRAT! THE CAT!
- Group Rep
2%
Tim Nelson
- ANNIE
- Rose Center Theater
2%
Brayden Hade
- XANADU
- Wisteria Theater
2%
J. Scott Lapp
- BONNIE & CLYDE
- Rubicon Theatre Company
2%
Matthew Leavitt
- SHOWSTOPPER
- Whitefire Theatre
2%
Frank Minano
- NEWSIES
- Inland Valley Repertory Theatre
2%
Donnie Riddle
- GLORY DAYS
- Mouth Bone Productions
2%
Joel Grey
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH
- The Soraya
2%
Tim Nelson
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Rose Center Theater
2%
Julia Rodriguez-Elliott
- A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE
- A Noise Within
2%Best Direction Of A Play
Melora Marshall
- THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE
- Hudson Theatres
10%
Alan Waserman
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Conejo Players Theatre
7%
Amanda DeMaio
- AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Curtis Theatre
5%
Sean Cowing
- ANY TIME AND PLACE
- Bumblebee Productions
4%
Akin Omotoso
- KING JAMES
- Little Fish Theatre
3%
William Wilday
- PINOCCHIO
- Morgan Wixson
3%
Armin Shimerman
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Antaeus Theatre Company
2%
Dana Marley-Kolb
- BOOK OF WILL
- Conejo Players Theatre
2%
Brian Johnson
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Electric Company Theatre
2%
Nico Pang
- TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS: THE DIVINE
- Celebration Theatre
2%
Renee O’Connor
- A DOLL’S HOUSE
- House of Bards Theatre Company
2%
Greg Stokes
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Westminster Community Playhouse
2%
Brent Beerman
- THE HEIDI CHRONICLES
- The Group Rep
2%
Amanda Hallman
- THESE SHINING LIVES
- Curtis Theatre / Begins and Ends with A
2%
Jennifer McMillin
- TWELFTH NIGHT
- Cypress College
2%
Bryan Rasmussen
- BARRYMORE
- Whitefire Theatre
2%
Mason Conrad
- HAG
- The Queen's Fools
1%
Charlene Ward
- HAIL MARY, NONE OF THE GRACE
- The Whitefire Theatre
1%
Tamarah Ashton
- WHICH WAY THE WIND BLOWS
- Charles Stewart Howard Playhouse
1%
Brian Newell
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Maverick Theater
1%
Cate Caplin
- THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR
- International City Theatre
1%
J. Scott Lapp
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME
- Lewis Family Playhouse
1%
Kathleen R. Delaney
- FOUR TOP
- The Group Rep
1%
Jeremy Thompson
- STUPID f-ing BIRD
- The MAIN
1%
Chay Yew
- CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND
- east west players
1%Best Ensemble THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE
- Hudson
6%ONE FOR MY BABY
- El Portal Theatre
6%HAIR
- Conundrum Theatre
4%HEATHERS
- Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production
4%ROMEO Y JULIETA
- BFA
3%RAGTIME
- Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center
3%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Hollywood Bowl
3%SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Maverick Theater
3%OKLAHOMA!
- Valley Opera and Performing Arts
2%AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Curtis Theatre
2%SHREK
- Nocturne Theatre
2%PIPPIN
- Jaxx Theatre
2%RENT
- Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center
2%CORIOLANUS
- Foolish Production Co
2%DIE HARD XMAS
- The Hudson Mainstage
2%TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS: THE DIVINE
- Celebration Theatre
2%ANNIE
- Rose Center Theater
2%OKLAHOMA!
- Rose Center Theater
2%RENT
- Lineage Performing Arts Center
2%OUTSIDE MULLINGAR
- The 6th Act
2%A DOLL’S HOUSE
- House of Bards Theatre Company
2%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Wisteria Theater
2%IN THE HEIGHTS
- Electric Company Theatre
2%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Conejo Players Theatre
2%DRAT! THE CAT!
- Group Rep
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Omar Madkour
- THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE
- Hudson Theatres
11%
Aelin Nyx
- HAIR
- Conundrum Theatre
8%
Quincy De Vere
- HEATHERS
- Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production
6%
Paul Black
- ONE FOR MY BABY
- El Portal Theatre
6%
Gregory Crafts
- ANY TIME AND PLACE
- Bumblebee Productions
3%
Aiden Vice
- HAG
- The Queen's Fools
3%
Atticus Jones
- PIPPIN
- Jaxx Theatre
3%
Atticus Jones
- CABARET
- Jaxx Theatre
2%
David Zahacewski
- A DOLL’S HOUSE
- House Of Bards
2%
Chris Caputo
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Rose Center Theater
2%
Donny Jackson
- THE PIANO LESSON
- Long Beach playhouse
2%
Chris Caputo
- OKLAHOMA!
- Rose Center Theater
2%
Dan Weingarten
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH, WITH ENGLISH SUPERTITLES
- The Soraya
2%
Chris Caputo
- ANNIE
- Rose Center Theater
2%
Niall Sulcer
- TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS: THE DIVINE
- Celebration Theatre
2%
Heather Harless
- THESE SHINING LIVES
- Curtis Theatre / Begins and Ends with A
2%
Nick Foran
- DIE HARD XMAS
- The Hudson Mainstage
2%
Mike Billings
- BONNIE & CLYDE
- Rubicon Theatre Company
2%
Katie Ohrn
- OKLAHOMA!
- Valley Opera and Performing Arts
2%
Echo Brejcha
- DRAT! THE CAT!
- Group Rep
1%
David Navarro
- MATILDA THE HUN: THE RAW MEAT
- The Actors Company
1%
Jack Allaway
- ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL
- Conejo Players Theatre
1%
Jack Allaway
- BOOK OF WILL
- Conejo Players Theatre
1%
Matt Mankiewicz
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Electric Company Theatre
1%
Eduardo Arteaga & Michael T. Smith
- CATS!
- Canyon Theatre Guild
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Fred Barton
- ONE FOR MY BABY
- El Portal Theatre
8%
Anthony Lopez and Jillian Risigari-Gai
- A DOLL’S HOUSE
- House of Bards Theatre Company
6%
Johnny Perle
- HAIR
- Conundrum Theatre
5%
Anthony Zediker
- PUMP UP THE VOLUME
- Hudson Backstage
5%
Elizabeth Rossi
- DIE HARD XMAS
- The Hudson Mainstage
4%
Gabrielle Maldonado
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Electric Company Theatre
3%
Brad Ellis
- THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
- Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center
3%
Gary Poirot
- RAGTIME
- Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center
3%
BEN LARSON
- ARENA: A HOUSE MUSICAL THE CONCERT
- LOS ANGELES LGBT CENTER
3%
Ari Bocian
- DIE FLEDERMAUS
- Valley Opera and Performing Arts
3%
Bradley Hampton
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- Cypress college
3%
Karis Brizendine
- HEATHERS
- Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production
3%
Gerald Sternbach
- DRAT! THE CAT!
- The Group Rep
3%
Brent Crayon
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- The Colony Theatre
3%
Jan Roper
- HEATHERS
- Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production
3%
Stephen Olear
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Long Beach Playhouse
2%
Noreen Green
- OKLAHOMA!
- Valley Opera and Performing Arts
2%
Tim Nelson
- OKLAHOMA!
- Rose Center Theater
2%
Zalmen Mlotek
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH
- The Soraya
2%
Chris Wade
- DRACULA
- Nocturne Theatre
2%
LC Powell
- CABARET
- Jaxx Theatre
2%
Chris Diem
- AS YOU LIKE IT
- Shakespeare by the Sea
2%
James Lent
- PIPPIN
- Jaxx Theatre
2%
CARLA CAVALLO
- CATS!
- Canyon Theatre Guild
2%
Chris Walden & The Pacific Jazz Orchestra
- FLY ME TO THE MOON: A TRIBUTE TO QUINCY JONES
- The Soraya
2%Best Musical SHREK
- Nocturne Theatre
6%JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Hollywood Bowl
6%HEATHERS
- Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production
6%HAIR
- Conundrum Theatre
6%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- South Coast Rep.
4%BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- Open Fist Theatre Company
3%PIPPIN
- Jaxx Theatre
3%NEWSIES
- Conundrum Theatre
3%RAGTIME
- Actors' Repertory Theatre Of Simi
3%ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL
- Conejo Players Theatre
3%OKLAHOMA!
- Valley Opera and Performing Arts
3%ANNIE
- Rose Center Theater
3%DIE HARD XMAS
- The Hudson Mainstage
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- La Mirada
2%OKLAHOMA!
- Rose Center Theater
2%HELLO, DOLLY!
- Cypress College
2%SHOWSTOPPER
- Whitefire Theatre
2%IN THE HEIGHTS
- The Electric Company Theatre
2%RENT
- Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center
2%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Long Beach Playhouse
2%THE WEDDING SINGER
- The Colony Theatre
2%BONNIE & CLYDE
- Rubicon Theatre Company
2%SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Rose Center Theater
1%BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- Open Fist Theatre Company
1%SWEENEY TODD
- Chance Theatre
1%Best New Play Or Musical ONE FOR MY BABY
- El Portal Theatre
11%THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE
- Hudson
11%MY DAD’S KID
- Beverly Hills Playhouse
5%THE BOOK OF WILL
- Conejo Players Theatre
4%TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS: THE DIVINE
- Celebration Theatre
4%ANY TIME AND PLACE
- Bumblebee Productions
3%A DOLL’S HOUSE
- House of Bards
3%PUMP UP THE VOLUME
- Hudson Backstage
3%ONE JEWISH BOY
- The Echo Theatre Company
3%SHOWSTOPPER
- Whitefire Theatre
3%MIRACLE ON 55TH ST.
- Pacific Resident Theatre
3%FULLERTON: OUR TOWN (A LITTLE BIT WILDER!)
- Electric Company Theatre
3%THE IMPACT OF DILDOS ON A FUNERAL
- Loft Ensemble
3%THE BROTHERS ABELSON SINCE 1946
- Electric Lodge
3%THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS
- The Broadwater
2%I'LL GIVE YOU MY HEART
- Colony Theatre
2%LOVE AT FIRST LIFT
- Theatre 68
2%FOUR TOP
- Group Rep Theater
2%HAG
- The Queen's Fools
2%LAST CALL
- Force of Nature Productions
2%160 YEARS OF WALKING
- Towne Street Theater
1%HURRICANE KATE
- Stella Adler Theatre
1%FLY ME TO THE SUN
- Fountain Theatre
1%ARENA: A HOUSE MUSICAL THE CONCERT
- WeHo Pride Arts Festival / TNH Productions / LA LGBT Center
1%OLD BLACK & WHITE HOLLYWOOD
- Loft Ensemble
1%Best Performer In A Musical
Shantilly Tuazon
- HAIR
- Conundrum Theatre
9%
Adam Lambert
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Hollywood Bowl
8%
Cynthia Erivo
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Hollywood Bowl
6%
Calista Loter
- HEATHERS
- Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production
4%
Everly Guerra
- ANNIE
- Rose Center Theater
4%
Abigail Stewart
- MY SPIRITS SOAR
- Actors Co-op Theatre
3%
Maya Puterbaugh – Anya
- ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL
- Conejo Players Theatre
3%
Bonnie Gordon
- DIE HARD XMAS
- The Hudson Mainstage
2%
Alex Mohajer
- RAGTIME
- Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center
2%
Lana Gordon
- ONE FOR MY BABY
- El Portal Theatre
2%
Gary Stockdale
- SHOWSTOPPER
- Whitefire Theatre
2%
Amanda Minano
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Ivrt
2%
Jason Alexander
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- La Mirada Theatre
2%
Amanda Dayhoff
- BONNIE & CLYDE
- Rubicon Theatre Company
2%
C.J. Eldred
- ONE FOR MY BABY
- El Portal Theatre
2%
Eric Schiffer
- FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
- Long Beach Playhouse
2%
Eric Lempinen
- NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Cypress College
2%
Zach Troutman
- HEATHERS
- Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production
1%
Kellie Petrosian
- SHREK
- Nocturne Theatre
1%
Analia Romero
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- The Electric Company Theatre
1%
Sofia Gutierrez
- NEWSIES
- Conundrum Theatre
1%
Wesley Chavez
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Electric Company Theatre
1%
Hayley johnson
- HELLO, DOLLY!
- Cypress college
1%
Blake Jenner
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- The Colony Theatre
1%
Sydney De Maria
- DRAT! THE CAT!
- Group Rep
1%Best Performer In A Play
Ashley Griffin
- THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE
- Hudson Theatres
10%
Azucena Flores Pizaña
- ANY TIME AND PLACE
- Bumblebee Productions
4%
Stacy Castiglione
- AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Curtis Theatre
3%
Abigail Stewart
- THESE SHINING LIVES
- Actors Co-op Theatre
2%
Adonis Williams
- THE IRISH CURSE 2.0 THE DIVERSE CURSE
- Broadwater Black Box
2%
Eric Schiffer
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- La Mirada Theatre
2%
Ava Madison Gray
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- La Mirada Theatre
2%
Victor Parra
- ROMEO Y JULIETA
- BFA
2%
Lucy Owen
- A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- Found Spaces through L.A./The Streetcar Project
2%
Alan Waserman
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Conejo Players Theatre
2%
Amy Earhart
- THE HEIDI CHRONICLES
- Group Rep Theater
2%
Cristina Glezoro
- ROMEO Y JULIETA
- BFA
2%
Aly Trasher
- HAG
- The Queen's Fools
1%
Jené Hernandez
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Conejo Players Theatre
1%
William Wilson
- TO EACH THEIR OWN
- Art Crush LA
1%
Daphne Jones
- 160 YEARS OF WALKING
- Towne Street Theater
1%
Emma Laird
- THESE SHINING LIVES
- Curtis Theatre / Begins and Ends with A
1%
Danielle Fraser
- HAY FEVER
- Culver City Public Theatre
1%
Courtney Potter
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Conejo Players Theatre
1%
Charley Rowan McCain
- PINOCCHIO
- Morgan Wixson Theatre
1%
Sharon Lawrence
- TRAUMA PLAY
- IAMA Theatre Company
1%
Sara Jane Bradford
- A DOLL’S HOUSE
- House of Bards
1%
Alexandra Rae
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Long Beach Playhouse
1%
Ray Mastrovito
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Conejo Players Theatre
1%
Daisuke Tsuji
- CAMBODAN ROCK BAND
- East west players
1%Best Play THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE
- Hudson Theatres
7%THE BOOK OF WILL
- Conejo Players Theatre
5%THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- La Mirada Theatre
4%ROMEO Y JULIETA
- BFA
4%DIE HARD XMAS
- The Hudson Mainstage
3%AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Curtis Theatre
3%REEL TO REEL
- Rogue Machine
3%MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Conejo Players Theatre
3%TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS: THE DIVINE
- Celebration Theatre
3%ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Westminster Community Playhouse
2%STUPID f-ing BIRD
- The MAIN
2%SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Maverick Theater
2%TWELFTH NIGHT
- Cypress College
2%ANY TIME AND PLACE
- Bumblebee Productions
2%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Electric Company Theatre
2%A DOLL'S HOUSE
- House of Bards
2%PINOCCHIO
- Morgan Wixson Theatre
2%CREVASSE
- Son of Semele & Victory Theatre Center
2%THE HEIDI CHRONICLES
- The Group Rep
1%THESE SHINING LIVES
- Curtis Theatre / Begins and Ends with A
1%1984
- Theatre 68
1%160 YEARS OF WALKING
- Towne Street Theater
1%BARRYMORE
- Whitefire Theatre
1%THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS
- The Broadwater
1%HELLO, DOLLY!
- Jewish Women's Repertory Company
1%Best Production of an Opera DIE FLEDERMAUS
- Valley Opera and Performing Arts
23%COLD SASSY TREE
- Mission Opera
16%PAGLIACCI
- Pacific Opera Project / Heritage Square Museum
16%THE MIGHTY CASEY
- Lyric Opera OC
15%H.M.S PINAFORE
- Pacific Opera Project / Heritage Square Museum
15%SANCTA SUSANNA
- Source/Filter Music Collective
8%DON BUCEFALO
- Pacific Opera Project / The Garibaldina
7%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joyce Hong and You Chen Zhang
- THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE
- Hudson Theatres
11%
Aelin Nyx
- HAIR
- Conundrum Theatre
7%
Paul Black
- ONE FOR MY BABY
- El Portal Theatre
6%
Paige Loter
- HEATHERS
- Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production
4%
Annie Claire Hudson
- SISTAAHS!: THE BLACK FLAME EXPERIENCE
- Wisteria Theater
4%
Brian Johnson
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Electric Company Theatre
3%
Dylan F. Thomas
- OKLAHOMA!
- Valley Opera and Performing Arts
3%
Brian Peterson
- ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL
- Conejo Players Theatre
2%
Greg Stokes/JaylynKale/Michael Corcoran
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Westminster Community Playhouse
2%
Renee O’Connor
- A DOLL’S HOUSE
- House of Bards
2%
Chris Caputo
- ANNIE
- Rose Center Theater
2%
Brad Bentz
- BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- The Open Fist Theatre Co.
2%
Tracee Meltzer & David Navarro
- MATILDA THE HUN: THE RAW MEAT
- The Actors Company
2%
Chris Caputo
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Rose Center Theater
2%
Audrey Szot
- DRAT! THE CAT!
- Group Rep
2%
Chris Caputo
- OKLAHOMA!
- Rose Center Theater
2%
Colin Lawrence
- THESE SHINING LIVES
- Curtis Theatre / Begins and Ends with A
2%
Rick Steinberg
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Conejo Players Theatre
2%
Daniel Miller
- NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Cypress College
2%
Dana Marley-Kolb, Mark McCandless, Rick Steinberg
- BOOK OF WILL
- Conejo Players Theatre
2%
Brayden Hade/Tanya Cyr
- INTO THE WOODS
- Wisteria Theater
2%
Matthew Herman
- BONNIE & CLYDE
- Rubicon Theatre Company
1%
Colin Tracy
- CABARET
- Jaxx Theatre
1%
Brayden Hade/Tanya Cyr
- XANADU
- Wisteria Theater
1%
Anthony Backman
- THE MARRIAGE ZONE
- SkyPilot Theatre
1%Best Solo Production HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
- Pasadena Playhouse
9%ITS ALL A JOKE
- Whitefire Theatre
9%SHOWSTOPPER
- Whitefire Theatre
7%STAGE MAMMA: FROM CHILD STAR TO LEADING LADY
- Zephyr Theatre
7%TANGERINE VAGINA
- Whitefire Theatre
6%ALONE
- Jaxx Theatre
5%BARRYMORE
- Whitefire Theatre
5%MISS TUCKER WILL SEE YOU NOW
- LGBT Center
4%QFWFQ
- Los Angeles LGBT center
4%RESERVOIR DOLLS
- Broadwater Studio
4%UNRECONCILED
- Moving Arts
4%THE LIMELIGHT CLUB
- Bar Lubitsch
4%A LIFE BEHIND BARS
- Whitefire Theatre
3%UNCONDITIONAL
- Skylight Theatre
3%GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS
- Big Bear Theatre Project
3%HAIL MARY, NONE OF THE GRACE
- The Whitefire Theatre
3%THE YOUNG JANE SHOW
- Eastwood Performing Arts Center
3%COMMITTED
- Rogue Machine
3%ORIGINALS
- The Gardenia Club
2%AND HER CHILDREN
- Hobgoblin Playhouse
2%EMILY GOGLIA’S LIMELIGHT CLUB
- Bar Lubitsch
2%GET HER OFF THIS SET!
- Lyric Hyperion
2%BUYER & CELLAR
- The 6th Act
2%HANNAH LESKOSKY
- Jaxx Theatre
2%JULIETTE GOGLIA 'GET HER OFF THIS SET'
- The Lyric Hyperion
2%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Marshall McDaniel
- THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE
- Hudson Backstage Theatre
12%
jonthan burke
- JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- hollywood bowl
4%
Allen Barton
- MY DAD’S KID
- Beverly Hills Playhouse
4%
Alessio Festuccia
- HA HA HA HA HA HA HA
- Pasadena Playhouse
4%
Josh Swezey
- ANY TIME AND PLACE
- Bumblebee Productions
4%
Elizabeth Rossi
- DIE HARD XMAS
- The Hudson Mainstage
3%
Sean Gray
- A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Long Beach Playhouse
3%
Jamie Humiston
- CABARET
- Jaxx Theatre
3%
Joe Krause
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Conejo Players Theatre
2%
Jillian Risigari-Gai and Anthony Lopez
- A DOLL’S HOUSE
- House of Bards
2%
Andrew Nagy
- THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME
- Lewis Family Playhouse
2%
Julia Timmons
- OKLAHOMA!
- Valley Opera and Performing Arts
2%
Ray Gibson
- NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
- Cypress college
2%
Chris Moscatiello
- BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- The Open Fist Theatre Co.
2%
Mahlick
- TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS: THE DIVINE
- Celebration Theatre
2%
Charlene Ward
- HAIL MARY, NONE OF THE GRACE
- The Whitefire Theatre
2%
Danny Fiandaca
- BONNIE & CLYDE
- Rubicon Theatre Company
2%
DAN NEWMAN
- CATS!
- Canyon Theatre Guild
2%
Brian Newell
- SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE
- Maverick Theater
2%
John Harvey
- DRAT! THE CAT!
- Group Rep
2%
Andy Ames
- HOTBED HOTEL
- Conejo Players Theatre
2%
Veronika Vorel
- PUMP UP THE VOLUME
- Hudson Theatres
1%
Kristofer Kataoka
- THESE SHINING LIVES
- Curtis Theatre / Begins and Ends with A
1%
Jeff Gardner
- MACBETH
- A Noise Within
1%
Ian Sutherland
- STUPID f-ing BIRD
- The MAIN
1%Best Special Event JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
- Hollywood Bowl
24%IMMIGRATION IS BEAUTIFUL
- Color & Light Theatre Ensemble
12%YOU WILL BE FOUND - BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GREATER LOS ANGELES COUNTY
- Entire Cast
8%SWALLOW
- LA LGBT Center
7%BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS
- Fred Barton & His Orchestra
6%READERS THEATRE A CHRISTMAS CAROL
- Conejo Players Theatre
6%FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH
- The Soraya
6%A DOLL’S HOUSE
- House of Bards
4%WHAT EVER HAPPENED TO BABY J? A LIVE TABLE READ FUNDRAISER
- Dynasty Typewriter at the Hayworth Theatre
4%SANTASIA - A HOLIDAY COMEDY
- Brandon Loeser, Shaun Loeser, Omar Heywood, Chey Kennedy, Rusty Locke, Tara Jean O'Brien and Adam Slemon
3%THE FREQUENT FLOATERS
- Laura Schein & Clayton Farris
3%SWEET LORRAINE
- WeHo Pride Arts Festival / Celebration Theatre / LA LGBT Center
3%A HOLIDAY CELEBRATION FEATURING ANGEL CITY BIG BAND & VOPA VOCALISTS
- Valley Opera and Performing Arts
3%AN EVENING WITH THE MAESTRO
- Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center
2%FELIZ NAVIDAD FIESTA
- Sara Niemietz & Bella Music Group @ Jaxx Theatre
2%PHANTOM: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE
- Charlotte Crocker
2%CRAZY TALENTED ASIANS
- AJ rafael and East West Players
2%AROUND THE WORLD WITH SONG & SWEETS
- Valley Opera and Performing Arts
2%CONEJO IMPROV PLAYERS
- Conejo Players Theatre
1%BILLY BARNES BASH @ CATALINA JAZZ CLUB
- Kay Cole, Director
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Amber Wright
- ONE FOR MY BABY
- El Portal Theatre
6%
Alex Denysov
- OKLAHOMA!
- Valley Opera and Performing Arts
5%
Bar Yosef Ashkenazy
- CATS!
- Canyon Theatre Guild
5%
Audrey Lee
- HEATHERS
- Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production
4%
Ali Houhoughi
- PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE
- Wisteria Theater
4%
Bernadette ‘Colette’ Peters
- OKLAHOMA!
- Rose Center Theater
4%
Charlotte Nevins
- HEATHERS
- Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production
3%
Amanda Benjamin
- OKLAHOMA!
- Valley Opera and Performing Arts
3%
James Ramirez
- HAIR
- Conundrum Theatre
2%
Lisa Stanley
- PIPPIN
- Jaxx Theatre
2%
Benjamin Mitnick
- ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL
- Conejo Players Theatre
2%
April Audia
- DRAT! THE CAT!
- Group Rep
2%
Augusto Guardado
- RENT
- Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center
2%
Emmon Amid
- THE PRODUCERS
- Kentwood Players
2%
Allegra Greenawalt
- NEWSIES
- Conundrum Theatre
2%
Analía Romero
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Electric Company Theatre
2%
Natalie Holt MacDonald
- ONE FOR MY BABY
- El Portal Theatre
2%
Kay Cole
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- The Colony Theatre
2%
Tara Cox
- SHREK
- Nocturne Theatre
1%
Amir Levi
- BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL
- The Open Fist Theatre Co.
1%
Steven Wishnoff
- ADVENTURES IN THE GREAT BEYOND
- Hudson Theare MainStage
1%
Chris Caputo
- SOMETHING ROTTEN!
- Rose Center Theater
1%
Juan Iñiguez
- IN THE HEIGHTS
- Electric Company Theatre
1%
Will Riddle
- PUMP UP THE VOLUME
- Hudson Theatres
1%
Chris Bey
- THE WEDDING SINGER
- The Colony Theatre
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Aaron Hunt
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Electric Company Theatre
5%
Josh Swezey
- ANY TIME AND PLACE
- Bumblebee Productions
4%
Azuay Esteban
- ROMEO Y JULIETA
- BFA
4%
Amanda Godoy
- AS YOU LIKE IT
- Shakespeare by the Sea
3%
Ahkei Togun
- LEAR REDUX
- Odyssey Theatre Ensemble
3%
Delilah Bank
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- La Mirada Theatre
2%
Branda Lock
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- House of Bards
2%
Vivien Latham
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Conejo Players Theatre
2%
Allison Turek
- PAINTINGS OF LOV-VE
- Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre 2025 Hollywood Fringe
2%
Shelly Day
- AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY
- Curtis Theatre
2%
Angel Lopez
- STUPID f-ing BIRD
- The MAIN
2%
Amy Shaughnessy
- THE HEIDI CHRONICLES
- The Group Rep
2%
Amy Shaughnessy
- THE CURIOUS SAVAGE
- The Group Rep
2%
Wesley Chavez
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Electric Company Theatre
2%
Daniel Krause
- MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS
- Conejo Players Theatre
1%
Brad Koed
- A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE
- 2415 Eads Street
1%
Erica Wise
- THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK
- La Mirada Theatre
1%
Armin Shimerman
- OUTSIDE MULLINGAR
- The 6th Act
1%
Wylie Keele
- SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER
- Whitmore Lindley Theatre Center
1%
Shelby Perlis
- THESE SHINING LIVES
- Curtis Theatre / Begins and Ends with A
1%
Charlie Rodriguez
- ARSENIC & OLD LACE
- Westminster Community Playhouse
1%
CHELSEA HENDERSON JONES
- CHRISTMAS CAROL: TRUE MEANING OF CHRISTMAS
- Canyon Theatre Guild
1%
Bethany Koulias
- STUPID f-ing BIRD
- The MAIN
1%
Catie Allo
- HOTBED HOTEL
- Conejo Players Theatre
1%
Mason Conrad
- HAG
- The Queen's Fools
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production ANNIE
- Rose Center Theater
13%SCHOOL OF ROCK
- Jaxx Theatre
10%ALICE IN WONDERLAND
- Nine o’clock players
9%A DOLL’S HOUSE
- House of Bards Theatre Company
9%NEWSIES
- Conundrum Theatre
9%THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION
- Conejo Players Theatre
8%VELVETEEN RABBIT: A TOY STORY
- Conejo Players Theatre
7%CHARLOTTE'S WEB
- Lewis Family Playhouse
7%FULLERTON: OUR TOWN (A LITTLE BIT WILDER!)
- Electric Company Theatre
5%JUNIE B. JONES
- Morgan Wixson Theater
5%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Buena Park Youth Theater
5%DEAR MRS. CLAUS
- Storybook Family Playhouse
4%PINOCCHIO
- Morgan Wixson Theatre
4%WIND IN THE WILLOWS
- Culver City Public Theatre
4%SATURDAY’S KIDS
- Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts
3%Favorite Local Theatre
Rose Center Theater
5%
Conejo Players Theatre
5%
Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center
3%
Whitefire Theatre
3%
Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production
3%
Conundrum Theatre
3%
Pasadena Playhouse
3%
The Colony Theatre
2%
El Portal
2%
Rogue Machine
2%
Valley Opera and Performing Arts
2%
The Electric Company Theatre
2%
Jaxx Theatre
2%
Wisteria Theater
2%
Curtis Theatre
2%
The Echo Theatre Company
2%
Westminster Community Playhouse
2%
House of Bards
2%
South Coast Repertory
2%
Long Beach Playhouse
2%
The Actors Company
2%
Stella Adler Theatre
2%
Rubicon Theatre Company
2%
The Broadwater
2%
Cypress College
2%