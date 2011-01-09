First Standings Announced for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards; LEGALLY BLONDE Leads Best Musical!

Click Here for More on BWW Regional Awards

The first standings have been released for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2025 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

CHRISSI ERICKSON - ARENA: A HOUSE MUSICAL THE CONCERT - LOS ANGELES LGBT CENTER 8%

EVA NOBLEZADA AND PACIFIC JAZZ ORCHESTRA

7%

Eva Noblezada -- The Soraya

A ROSE CALLED CANDACE

7%

Candace Nicholas Lippman -- The Robey Theater

ITS ALL A JOKE

5%

Marissa Fennell -- Whitefire Theatre

KRITZERLAND - THE DISNEY SHOW

5%

Kerry O'Malley, Robert Yacko, Adrienne Stiefel, Ava Madison Gray, Jason Graae, Sydney DeMaria, Bruce Kimmel -- Catalina Jazz Club

THE BEST OF BROADWAY... AND EVERYTHING ELSE

5%

Dylan F. Thomas -- Valley Opera and Performing Arts

I'M NOT A COMEDIAN, I'M LENNY BRUCE

5%

Ronnie Marmo -- Theatre 68

INTERNATIONAL PARTY GIRL

4%

Annie Laurie Daniel -- Broadwater Theatre, Hollywood Fringe Featival

SHOWSTOPPER

4%

Gary Stockdale -- Whitefire Theatre

EMILY GOGLIA PRESENTS THE LIMELIGHT CLUB

3%

Emily Goglia -- Bar Lubitsch

YOU'VE GOTTA HAVE HEART

3%

Susan Edwards Martin -- The Luxe Sunset Hotel

GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS

3%

Scott Golden -- Big Bear Theatre Project

STAGE MAMMA: FROM CHILD STAR TO LEADING LADY

3%

Rheagan Wallace -- Zephyr Theatre

TANGERINE VAGINA

3%

Nina Dicker -- Whitefire Theatre

DANA BENEDICT'S ALCHEMY & POETRY

3%

Dana Benedict -- Illusion Magic Lounge

A LIFE BEHIND BARS

2%

Dan Ruth -- Whitefire Theatre

CAST PARTY

2%

Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch -- Catalina Jazz Club

ALONE

2%

Hannah Leskosky -- Jaxx Theatre

ARENA: A HOUSE MUSICAL THE CONCERT

2%

CASEY ALCOSER -- LOS ANGELES LGBT CENTER

MAN WITHOUT A MASK

2%

Hugh Panaro -- Catalina Jazz Club

HAIL MARY, NONE OF THE GRACE

2%

Mary Kennedy -- The Whitefire Theatre

160 YEARS OF WALK

2%

Daphne Jones -- Towne Street Theater

MRS. CLAUS CABARET

2%

Jennifer Kersey -- Storybook Family Playhouse

THE LIMELIGHT CLUB

2%

Emily Goglia -- Bar Lubitsch

ARENA: A HOUSE MUSICAL THE CONCERT

2%

MILTON DAVID -- LOS ANGELES LGBT CENTER

THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE

11%

Celina Lee Surniak -- Hudson Theatres

ONE FOR MY BABY

9%

Scott Thompson -- El Portal Theatre

HEATHERS

5%

Calista Loter -- Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production

HAIR

5%

Carmen 'Michele' Chavez -- Conundrum Theatre

CINDERELLA

4%

Anasha Milton -- Wisteria Theater

ANY TIME AND PLACE

4%

Laura Sofía Domínguez -- Bumblebee Productions

HAIRSPRAY

3%

Augusto Guardado -- Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL

3%

Wendy Babb, Imani White -- Conejo Players Theatre

RAGTIME

3%

Becky Castells -- Actors' Repertory Theatre of Simi

CABARET

3%

Clarice Ordaz -- 5 Star Theatricals

PIPPIN

3%

Jeremy Lucas -- Jaxx Theatre

THE 25TH AVENUE PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

3%

Anasha Milton -- Wisteria Theater

ROMEO Y JULIETA

2%

Marycarmen Portillo -- BFA

IN THE HEIGHTS

2%

Mercy Thornton -- Electric Company Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Jennifer Matthews & Diane Makas -- Rose Center Theater

DIE HARD XMAS

2%

Hisato Masuyama -- The Hudson Mainstage

RENT

2%

Augusto Guardado -- Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

DRAT! THE CAT!

2%

Cheryl Baxter -- The Group Rep

DIE FLEDERMAUS

2%

Gary Roberts -- Valley Opera and Performing Arts

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Jennifer Matthews & Diane Makas -- Rose Center Theater

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

2%

Andrew Pinon -- Maverick Theater

NEWSIES

2%

Chrissy Harding -- Inland Valley Repertory Theatre

ANNIE

2%

Jennifer Matthews & Diane Makas -- Rose Center Theater

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL

1%

Jennifer Maples -- The Open Fist Theatre Co.

BONNIE & CLYDE

1%

Natalie Iscovich -- Rubicon Theatre Company

THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE

11%

Sage Barrie -- Hudson Theatres

ONE FOR MY BABY

6%

Shon LeBlanc -- El Portal Theatre

HEATHERS

5%

Paige Loter -- Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production

ANY TIME AND PLACE

4%

Viviane Ortega -- Bumblebee Productions

THE SPITFIRE GRILL

4%

A. Jeffrey Schoenberg -- Actors Co-op Theatre

IN THE HEIGHTS

3%

Adam Ramirez -- Electric Company Theatre

SHREK

3%

Tanya Cyr -- Nocturne Theatre

A DOLL’S HOUSE

3%

Amy Setterlund -- House of Bards Theatre Company

ANASTASIA

3%

Austin Peterson -- Conejo Players Theatre

AMERIKA: OR THE MAN WHO DISAPPEARED

3%

A Jeffery Schoenberg -- Open Fist Theatre Company

THESE SHINING LIVES

3%

Aja Bell -- Curtis Theatre / Begins and Ends with A

RAGTIME

2%

Jan Glasband -- Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

PIPPIN

2%

AnaRosa Cortes & Keny Marine -- Jaxx Theatre

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Carole Zelinger -- Ross Center Theater

DIE HARD XMAS

2%

Marianne Parker -- The Hudson Mainstage

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Carole Zelinger -- Rose Center Theater

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Marina Wagner -- Valley Opera and Performing Arts

TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS: THE DIVINE

2%

Leah Morrison -- Celebration Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Elena Mills, Penny Krevenas -- Conejo Players Theatre

BOOK OF WILL

2%

Beth Eslick -- Conejo Players Theatre

CABARET

2%

AnaRosa Cortes & Keny Marine -- Jaxx Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

1%

Christina Bayer -- Long Beach Playhouse

NEWSIES

1%

Laurel Ann Gonsecki -- Conundrum Theatre

DRAT! THE CAT!

1%

Shon Le Blanc -- Group Rep

THE WEDDING SINGER

1%

Jenna Bergstraesser -- The Colony Theatre

CABARET

16%

- Jaxx Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

14%

- La Mirada

IN THE HEIGHTS

14%

- The Electric Company Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

9%

- The Colony Theatre

PIPPIN

9%

- Jaxx Theatre

DIE HARD XMAS

8%

- The Hudson Mainstage

THE NUTCRACKER

7%

- Jaxx Theatre

RENT

6%

- Jaxx Theatre

BALLET BC

6%

- The Soraya

HELLO, DOLLY!

4%

- Nate Holden Theatre

DORRANCE DANCE: THE NUTCRACKER SUITE

4%

- The Soraya

LA DANCES GRAHAM100

3%

- The Soraya

CABARET

16%

- Jaxx Theatre

LEGALLY BLONDE

14%

- La Mirada

IN THE HEIGHTS

14%

- The Electric Company Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

9%

- The Colony Theatre

PIPPIN

9%

- Jaxx Theatre

DIE HARD XMAS

8%

- The Hudson Mainstage

THE NUTCRACKER

7%

- Jaxx Theatre

RENT

6%

- Jaxx Theatre

BALLET BC

6%

- The Soraya

HELLO, DOLLY!

4%

- Nate Holden Theatre

DORRANCE DANCE: THE NUTCRACKER SUITE

4%

- The Soraya

LA DANCES GRAHAM100

3%

- The Soraya

ONE FOR MY BABY

7%

Scott Thompson -- El Portal Theatre

HEATHERS

6%

Jesse Alex Fulton -- Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL

5%

Amanda Weier -- Open Fist Theater Company

HAIR

5%

Ignoisco Miles -- Conundrum Theatre

NEWSIES

4%

Aliza & Talia Berger -- Conundrum Theatre

PIPPIN

3%

Jeremy Lucas -- Jaxx Theatre

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL

3%

Erin Fagundes -- Conejo Players Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

3%

Gregory Cohen -- Long Beach Playhouse

OKLAHOMA!

3%

Dylan F. Thomas -- Valley Opera and Performing Arts

RAGTIME

3%

David Ralphe -- Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

DIE HARD XMAS

3%

Sandro Monetti -- The Hudson Mainstage

IN THE HEIGHTS

3%

Brian and Callie Johnson -- Electric Company Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Michael Donovan -- The Colony Theatre

HELLO, DOLLY!

2%

Jim Hormel -- Cypress college

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Brayden Hade -- Wisteria Theater

DRAT! THE CAT!

2%

Bruce Kimmel -- Group Rep

ANNIE

2%

Tim Nelson -- Rose Center Theater

XANADU

2%

Brayden Hade -- Wisteria Theater

BONNIE & CLYDE

2%

J. Scott Lapp -- Rubicon Theatre Company

SHOWSTOPPER

2%

Matthew Leavitt -- Whitefire Theatre

NEWSIES

2%

Frank Minano -- Inland Valley Repertory Theatre

GLORY DAYS

2%

Donnie Riddle -- Mouth Bone Productions

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH

2%

Joel Grey -- The Soraya

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Tim Nelson -- Rose Center Theater

A MAN OF NO IMPORTANCE

2%

Julia Rodriguez-Elliott -- A Noise Within

THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE

10%

Melora Marshall -- Hudson Theatres

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

7%

Alan Waserman -- Conejo Players Theatre

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

5%

Amanda DeMaio -- Curtis Theatre

ANY TIME AND PLACE

4%

Sean Cowing -- Bumblebee Productions

KING JAMES

3%

Akin Omotoso -- Little Fish Theatre

PINOCCHIO

3%

William Wilday -- Morgan Wixson

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Armin Shimerman -- Antaeus Theatre Company

BOOK OF WILL

2%

Dana Marley-Kolb -- Conejo Players Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

Brian Johnson -- Electric Company Theatre

TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS: THE DIVINE

2%

Nico Pang -- Celebration Theatre

A DOLL’S HOUSE

2%

Renee O’Connor -- House of Bards Theatre Company

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

2%

Greg Stokes -- Westminster Community Playhouse

THE HEIDI CHRONICLES

2%

Brent Beerman -- The Group Rep

THESE SHINING LIVES

2%

Amanda Hallman -- Curtis Theatre / Begins and Ends with A

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

Jennifer McMillin -- Cypress College

BARRYMORE

2%

Bryan Rasmussen -- Whitefire Theatre

HAG

1%

Mason Conrad -- The Queen's Fools

HAIL MARY, NONE OF THE GRACE

1%

Charlene Ward -- The Whitefire Theatre

WHICH WAY THE WIND BLOWS

1%

Tamarah Ashton -- Charles Stewart Howard Playhouse

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

1%

Brian Newell -- Maverick Theater

THE ANGEL NEXT DOOR

1%

Cate Caplin -- International City Theatre

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

1%

J. Scott Lapp -- Lewis Family Playhouse

FOUR TOP

1%

Kathleen R. Delaney -- The Group Rep

STUPID f-ing BIRD

1%

Jeremy Thompson -- The MAIN

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND

1%

Chay Yew -- east west players

THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE

6%

- Hudson

ONE FOR MY BABY

6%

- El Portal Theatre

HAIR

4%

- Conundrum Theatre

HEATHERS

4%

- Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production

ROMEO Y JULIETA

3%

- BFA

RAGTIME

3%

- Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

3%

- Hollywood Bowl

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

3%

- Maverick Theater

OKLAHOMA!

2%

- Valley Opera and Performing Arts

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

2%

- Curtis Theatre

SHREK

2%

- Nocturne Theatre

PIPPIN

2%

- Jaxx Theatre

RENT

2%

- Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

CORIOLANUS

2%

- Foolish Production Co

DIE HARD XMAS

2%

- The Hudson Mainstage

TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS: THE DIVINE

2%

- Celebration Theatre

ANNIE

2%

- Rose Center Theater

OKLAHOMA!

2%

- Rose Center Theater

RENT

2%

- Lineage Performing Arts Center

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR

2%

- The 6th Act

A DOLL’S HOUSE

2%

- House of Bards Theatre Company

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

2%

- Wisteria Theater

IN THE HEIGHTS

2%

- Electric Company Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

- Conejo Players Theatre

DRAT! THE CAT!

1%

- Group Rep

THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE

11%

Omar Madkour -- Hudson Theatres

HAIR

8%

Aelin Nyx -- Conundrum Theatre

HEATHERS

6%

Quincy De Vere -- Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production

ONE FOR MY BABY

6%

Paul Black -- El Portal Theatre

ANY TIME AND PLACE

3%

Gregory Crafts -- Bumblebee Productions

HAG

3%

Aiden Vice -- The Queen's Fools

PIPPIN

3%

Atticus Jones -- Jaxx Theatre

CABARET

2%

Atticus Jones -- Jaxx Theatre

A DOLL’S HOUSE

2%

David Zahacewski -- House Of Bards

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Chris Caputo -- Rose Center Theater

THE PIANO LESSON

2%

Donny Jackson -- Long Beach playhouse

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Chris Caputo -- Rose Center Theater

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH, WITH ENGLISH SUPERTITLES

2%

Dan Weingarten -- The Soraya

ANNIE

2%

Chris Caputo -- Rose Center Theater

TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS: THE DIVINE

2%

Niall Sulcer -- Celebration Theatre

THESE SHINING LIVES

2%

Heather Harless -- Curtis Theatre / Begins and Ends with A

DIE HARD XMAS

2%

Nick Foran -- The Hudson Mainstage

BONNIE & CLYDE

2%

Mike Billings -- Rubicon Theatre Company

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Katie Ohrn -- Valley Opera and Performing Arts

DRAT! THE CAT!

1%

Echo Brejcha -- Group Rep

MATILDA THE HUN: THE RAW MEAT

1%

David Navarro -- The Actors Company

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL

1%

Jack Allaway -- Conejo Players Theatre

BOOK OF WILL

1%

Jack Allaway -- Conejo Players Theatre

IN THE HEIGHTS

1%

Matt Mankiewicz -- Electric Company Theatre

CATS!

1%

Eduardo Arteaga & Michael T. Smith -- Canyon Theatre Guild

ONE FOR MY BABY

8%

Fred Barton -- El Portal Theatre

A DOLL’S HOUSE

6%

Anthony Lopez and Jillian Risigari-Gai -- House of Bards Theatre Company

HAIR

5%

Johnny Perle -- Conundrum Theatre

PUMP UP THE VOLUME

5%

Anthony Zediker -- Hudson Backstage

DIE HARD XMAS

4%

Elizabeth Rossi -- The Hudson Mainstage

IN THE HEIGHTS

3%

Gabrielle Maldonado -- Electric Company Theatre

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

3%

Brad Ellis -- Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center

RAGTIME

3%

Gary Poirot -- Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

ARENA: A HOUSE MUSICAL THE CONCERT

3%

BEN LARSON -- LOS ANGELES LGBT CENTER

DIE FLEDERMAUS

3%

Ari Bocian -- Valley Opera and Performing Arts

HELLO, DOLLY!

3%

Bradley Hampton -- Cypress college

HEATHERS

3%

Karis Brizendine -- Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production

DRAT! THE CAT!

3%

Gerald Sternbach -- The Group Rep

THE WEDDING SINGER

3%

Brent Crayon -- The Colony Theatre

HEATHERS

3%

Jan Roper -- Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Stephen Olear -- Long Beach Playhouse

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Noreen Green -- Valley Opera and Performing Arts

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Tim Nelson -- Rose Center Theater

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH

2%

Zalmen Mlotek -- The Soraya

DRACULA

2%

Chris Wade -- Nocturne Theatre

CABARET

2%

LC Powell -- Jaxx Theatre

AS YOU LIKE IT

2%

Chris Diem -- Shakespeare by the Sea

PIPPIN

2%

James Lent -- Jaxx Theatre

CATS!

2%

CARLA CAVALLO -- Canyon Theatre Guild

FLY ME TO THE MOON: A TRIBUTE TO QUINCY JONES

2%

Chris Walden & The Pacific Jazz Orchestra -- The Soraya

SHREK

6%

- Nocturne Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

6%

- Hollywood Bowl

HEATHERS

6%

- Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production

HAIR

6%

- Conundrum Theatre

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

4%

- South Coast Rep.

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL

3%

- Open Fist Theatre Company

PIPPIN

3%

- Jaxx Theatre

NEWSIES

3%

- Conundrum Theatre

RAGTIME

3%

- Actors' Repertory Theatre Of Simi

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL

3%

- Conejo Players Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

3%

- Valley Opera and Performing Arts

ANNIE

3%

- Rose Center Theater

DIE HARD XMAS

2%

- The Hudson Mainstage

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

- La Mirada

OKLAHOMA!

2%

- Rose Center Theater

HELLO, DOLLY!

2%

- Cypress College

SHOWSTOPPER

2%

- Whitefire Theatre

IN THE HEIGHTS

2%

- The Electric Company Theatre

RENT

2%

- Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

- Long Beach Playhouse

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

- The Colony Theatre

BONNIE & CLYDE

2%

- Rubicon Theatre Company

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

1%

- Rose Center Theater

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL

1%

- Open Fist Theatre Company

SWEENEY TODD

1%

- Chance Theatre

ONE FOR MY BABY

11%

- El Portal Theatre

THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE

11%

- Hudson

MY DAD’S KID

5%

- Beverly Hills Playhouse

THE BOOK OF WILL

4%

- Conejo Players Theatre

TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS: THE DIVINE

4%

- Celebration Theatre

ANY TIME AND PLACE

3%

- Bumblebee Productions

A DOLL’S HOUSE

3%

- House of Bards

PUMP UP THE VOLUME

3%

- Hudson Backstage

ONE JEWISH BOY

3%

- The Echo Theatre Company

SHOWSTOPPER

3%

- Whitefire Theatre

MIRACLE ON 55TH ST.

3%

- Pacific Resident Theatre

FULLERTON: OUR TOWN (A LITTLE BIT WILDER!)

3%

- Electric Company Theatre

THE IMPACT OF DILDOS ON A FUNERAL

3%

- Loft Ensemble

THE BROTHERS ABELSON SINCE 1946

3%

- Electric Lodge

THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS

2%

- The Broadwater

I'LL GIVE YOU MY HEART

2%

- Colony Theatre

LOVE AT FIRST LIFT

2%

- Theatre 68

FOUR TOP

2%

- Group Rep Theater

HAG

2%

- The Queen's Fools

LAST CALL

2%

- Force of Nature Productions

160 YEARS OF WALKING

1%

- Towne Street Theater

HURRICANE KATE

1%

- Stella Adler Theatre

FLY ME TO THE SUN

1%

- Fountain Theatre

ARENA: A HOUSE MUSICAL THE CONCERT

1%

- WeHo Pride Arts Festival / TNH Productions / LA LGBT Center

OLD BLACK & WHITE HOLLYWOOD

1%

- Loft Ensemble

HAIR

9%

Shantilly Tuazon -- Conundrum Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

8%

Adam Lambert -- Hollywood Bowl

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

6%

Cynthia Erivo -- Hollywood Bowl

HEATHERS

4%

Calista Loter -- Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production

ANNIE

4%

Everly Guerra -- Rose Center Theater

MY SPIRITS SOAR

3%

Abigail Stewart -- Actors Co-op Theatre

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL

3%

Maya Puterbaugh – Anya -- Conejo Players Theatre

DIE HARD XMAS

2%

Bonnie Gordon -- The Hudson Mainstage

RAGTIME

2%

Alex Mohajer -- Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

ONE FOR MY BABY

2%

Lana Gordon -- El Portal Theatre

SHOWSTOPPER

2%

Gary Stockdale -- Whitefire Theatre

THE LITTLE MERMAID

2%

Amanda Minano -- Ivrt

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Jason Alexander -- La Mirada Theatre

BONNIE & CLYDE

2%

Amanda Dayhoff -- Rubicon Theatre Company

ONE FOR MY BABY

2%

C.J. Eldred -- El Portal Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

2%

Eric Schiffer -- Long Beach Playhouse

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

2%

Eric Lempinen -- Cypress College

HEATHERS

1%

Zach Troutman -- Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production

SHREK

1%

Kellie Petrosian -- Nocturne Theatre

IN THE HEIGHTS

1%

Analia Romero -- The Electric Company Theatre

NEWSIES

1%

Sofia Gutierrez -- Conundrum Theatre

IN THE HEIGHTS

1%

Wesley Chavez -- Electric Company Theatre

HELLO, DOLLY!

1%

Hayley johnson -- Cypress college

THE WEDDING SINGER

1%

Blake Jenner -- The Colony Theatre

DRAT! THE CAT!

1%

Sydney De Maria -- Group Rep

THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE

10%

Ashley Griffin -- Hudson Theatres

ANY TIME AND PLACE

4%

Azucena Flores Pizaña -- Bumblebee Productions

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

3%

Stacy Castiglione -- Curtis Theatre

THESE SHINING LIVES

2%

Abigail Stewart -- Actors Co-op Theatre

THE IRISH CURSE 2.0 THE DIVERSE CURSE

2%

Adonis Williams -- Broadwater Black Box

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

2%

Eric Schiffer -- La Mirada Theatre

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

2%

Ava Madison Gray -- La Mirada Theatre

ROMEO Y JULIETA

2%

Victor Parra -- BFA

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

2%

Lucy Owen -- Found Spaces through L.A./The Streetcar Project

THE BOOK OF WILL

2%

Alan Waserman -- Conejo Players Theatre

THE HEIDI CHRONICLES

2%

Amy Earhart -- Group Rep Theater

ROMEO Y JULIETA

2%

Cristina Glezoro -- BFA

HAG

1%

Aly Trasher -- The Queen's Fools

THE BOOK OF WILL

1%

Jené Hernandez -- Conejo Players Theatre

TO EACH THEIR OWN

1%

William Wilson -- Art Crush LA

160 YEARS OF WALKING

1%

Daphne Jones -- Towne Street Theater

THESE SHINING LIVES

1%

Emma Laird -- Curtis Theatre / Begins and Ends with A

HAY FEVER

1%

Danielle Fraser -- Culver City Public Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

1%

Courtney Potter -- Conejo Players Theatre

PINOCCHIO

1%

Charley Rowan McCain -- Morgan Wixson Theatre

TRAUMA PLAY

1%

Sharon Lawrence -- IAMA Theatre Company

A DOLL’S HOUSE

1%

Sara Jane Bradford -- House of Bards

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

1%

Alexandra Rae -- Long Beach Playhouse

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

1%

Ray Mastrovito -- Conejo Players Theatre

CAMBODAN ROCK BAND

1%

Daisuke Tsuji -- East west players

THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE

7%

- Hudson Theatres

THE BOOK OF WILL

5%

- Conejo Players Theatre

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

4%

- La Mirada Theatre

ROMEO Y JULIETA

4%

- BFA

DIE HARD XMAS

3%

- The Hudson Mainstage

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

3%

- Curtis Theatre

REEL TO REEL

3%

- Rogue Machine

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

3%

- Conejo Players Theatre

TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS: THE DIVINE

3%

- Celebration Theatre

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

2%

- Westminster Community Playhouse

STUPID f-ing BIRD

2%

- The MAIN

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

2%

- Maverick Theater

TWELFTH NIGHT

2%

- Cypress College

ANY TIME AND PLACE

2%

- Bumblebee Productions

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

- Electric Company Theatre

A DOLL'S HOUSE

2%

- House of Bards

PINOCCHIO

2%

- Morgan Wixson Theatre

CREVASSE

2%

- Son of Semele & Victory Theatre Center

THE HEIDI CHRONICLES

1%

- The Group Rep

THESE SHINING LIVES

1%

- Curtis Theatre / Begins and Ends with A

1984

1%

- Theatre 68

160 YEARS OF WALKING

1%

- Towne Street Theater

BARRYMORE

1%

- Whitefire Theatre

THE AMAZING SEX LIFE OF RABBITS

1%

- The Broadwater

HELLO, DOLLY!

1%

- Jewish Women's Repertory Company

DIE FLEDERMAUS

23%

- Valley Opera and Performing Arts

COLD SASSY TREE

16%

- Mission Opera

PAGLIACCI

16%

- Pacific Opera Project / Heritage Square Museum

THE MIGHTY CASEY

15%

- Lyric Opera OC

H.M.S PINAFORE

15%

- Pacific Opera Project / Heritage Square Museum

SANCTA SUSANNA

8%

- Source/Filter Music Collective

DON BUCEFALO

7%

- Pacific Opera Project / The Garibaldina

THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE

11%

Joyce Hong and You Chen Zhang -- Hudson Theatres

HAIR

7%

Aelin Nyx -- Conundrum Theatre

ONE FOR MY BABY

6%

Paul Black -- El Portal Theatre

HEATHERS

4%

Paige Loter -- Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production

SISTAAHS!: THE BLACK FLAME EXPERIENCE

4%

Annie Claire Hudson -- Wisteria Theater

IN THE HEIGHTS

3%

Brian Johnson -- Electric Company Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

3%

Dylan F. Thomas -- Valley Opera and Performing Arts

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL

2%

Brian Peterson -- Conejo Players Theatre

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

2%

Greg Stokes/JaylynKale/Michael Corcoran -- Westminster Community Playhouse

A DOLL’S HOUSE

2%

Renee O’Connor -- House of Bards

ANNIE

2%

Chris Caputo -- Rose Center Theater

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL

2%

Brad Bentz -- The Open Fist Theatre Co.

MATILDA THE HUN: THE RAW MEAT

2%

Tracee Meltzer & David Navarro -- The Actors Company

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

2%

Chris Caputo -- Rose Center Theater

DRAT! THE CAT!

2%

Audrey Szot -- Group Rep

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Chris Caputo -- Rose Center Theater

THESE SHINING LIVES

2%

Colin Lawrence -- Curtis Theatre / Begins and Ends with A

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Rick Steinberg -- Conejo Players Theatre

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

2%

Daniel Miller -- Cypress College

BOOK OF WILL

2%

Dana Marley-Kolb, Mark McCandless, Rick Steinberg -- Conejo Players Theatre

INTO THE WOODS

2%

Brayden Hade/Tanya Cyr -- Wisteria Theater

BONNIE & CLYDE

1%

Matthew Herman -- Rubicon Theatre Company

CABARET

1%

Colin Tracy -- Jaxx Theatre

XANADU

1%

Brayden Hade/Tanya Cyr -- Wisteria Theater

THE MARRIAGE ZONE

1%

Anthony Backman -- SkyPilot Theatre

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

9%

- Pasadena Playhouse

ITS ALL A JOKE

9%

- Whitefire Theatre

SHOWSTOPPER

7%

- Whitefire Theatre

STAGE MAMMA: FROM CHILD STAR TO LEADING LADY

7%

- Zephyr Theatre

TANGERINE VAGINA

6%

- Whitefire Theatre

ALONE

5%

- Jaxx Theatre

BARRYMORE

5%

- Whitefire Theatre

MISS TUCKER WILL SEE YOU NOW

4%

- LGBT Center

QFWFQ

4%

- Los Angeles LGBT center

RESERVOIR DOLLS

4%

- Broadwater Studio

UNRECONCILED

4%

- Moving Arts

THE LIMELIGHT CLUB

4%

- Bar Lubitsch

A LIFE BEHIND BARS

3%

- Whitefire Theatre

UNCONDITIONAL

3%

- Skylight Theatre

GHOST STORY OF CHRISTMAS

3%

- Big Bear Theatre Project

HAIL MARY, NONE OF THE GRACE

3%

- The Whitefire Theatre

THE YOUNG JANE SHOW

3%

- Eastwood Performing Arts Center

COMMITTED

3%

- Rogue Machine

ORIGINALS

2%

- The Gardenia Club

AND HER CHILDREN

2%

- Hobgoblin Playhouse

EMILY GOGLIA’S LIMELIGHT CLUB

2%

- Bar Lubitsch

GET HER OFF THIS SET!

2%

- Lyric Hyperion

BUYER & CELLAR

2%

- The 6th Act

HANNAH LESKOSKY

2%

- Jaxx Theatre

JULIETTE GOGLIA 'GET HER OFF THIS SET'

2%

- The Lyric Hyperion

THE OPPOSITE OF LOVE

12%

Marshall McDaniel -- Hudson Backstage Theatre

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

4%

jonthan burke -- hollywood bowl

MY DAD’S KID

4%

Allen Barton -- Beverly Hills Playhouse

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

4%

Alessio Festuccia -- Pasadena Playhouse

ANY TIME AND PLACE

4%

Josh Swezey -- Bumblebee Productions

DIE HARD XMAS

3%

Elizabeth Rossi -- The Hudson Mainstage

A CHRISTMAS CAROL

3%

Sean Gray -- Long Beach Playhouse

CABARET

3%

Jamie Humiston -- Jaxx Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Joe Krause -- Conejo Players Theatre

A DOLL’S HOUSE

2%

Jillian Risigari-Gai and Anthony Lopez -- House of Bards

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME

2%

Andrew Nagy -- Lewis Family Playhouse

OKLAHOMA!

2%

Julia Timmons -- Valley Opera and Performing Arts

NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812

2%

Ray Gibson -- Cypress college

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL

2%

Chris Moscatiello -- The Open Fist Theatre Co.

TALES OF THE TRANSCESTORS: THE DIVINE

2%

Mahlick -- Celebration Theatre

HAIL MARY, NONE OF THE GRACE

2%

Charlene Ward -- The Whitefire Theatre

BONNIE & CLYDE

2%

Danny Fiandaca -- Rubicon Theatre Company

CATS!

2%

DAN NEWMAN -- Canyon Theatre Guild

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE

2%

Brian Newell -- Maverick Theater

DRAT! THE CAT!

2%

John Harvey -- Group Rep

HOTBED HOTEL

2%

Andy Ames -- Conejo Players Theatre

PUMP UP THE VOLUME

1%

Veronika Vorel -- Hudson Theatres

THESE SHINING LIVES

1%

Kristofer Kataoka -- Curtis Theatre / Begins and Ends with A

MACBETH

1%

Jeff Gardner -- A Noise Within

STUPID f-ing BIRD

1%

Ian Sutherland -- The MAIN

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

24%

- Hollywood Bowl

IMMIGRATION IS BEAUTIFUL

12%

- Color & Light Theatre Ensemble

YOU WILL BE FOUND - BENEFIT CONCERT FOR NAMI GREATER LOS ANGELES COUNTY

8%

- Entire Cast

SWALLOW

7%

- LA LGBT Center

BROADWAY SHOWSTOPPERS

6%

- Fred Barton & His Orchestra

READERS THEATRE A CHRISTMAS CAROL

6%

- Conejo Players Theatre

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF IN YIDDISH

6%

- The Soraya

A DOLL’S HOUSE

4%

- House of Bards

WHAT EVER HAPPENED TO BABY J? A LIVE TABLE READ FUNDRAISER

4%

- Dynasty Typewriter at the Hayworth Theatre

SANTASIA - A HOLIDAY COMEDY

3%

- Brandon Loeser, Shaun Loeser, Omar Heywood, Chey Kennedy, Rusty Locke, Tara Jean O'Brien and Adam Slemon

THE FREQUENT FLOATERS

3%

- Laura Schein & Clayton Farris

SWEET LORRAINE

3%

- WeHo Pride Arts Festival / Celebration Theatre / LA LGBT Center

A HOLIDAY CELEBRATION FEATURING ANGEL CITY BIG BAND & VOPA VOCALISTS

3%

- Valley Opera and Performing Arts

AN EVENING WITH THE MAESTRO

2%

- Broad Stage at the Santa Monica College Performing Arts Center

FELIZ NAVIDAD FIESTA

2%

- Sara Niemietz & Bella Music Group @ Jaxx Theatre

PHANTOM: AN IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE

2%

- Charlotte Crocker

CRAZY TALENTED ASIANS

2%

- AJ rafael and East West Players

AROUND THE WORLD WITH SONG & SWEETS

2%

- Valley Opera and Performing Arts

CONEJO IMPROV PLAYERS

1%

- Conejo Players Theatre

BILLY BARNES BASH @ CATALINA JAZZ CLUB

1%

- Kay Cole, Director

ONE FOR MY BABY

6%

Amber Wright -- El Portal Theatre

OKLAHOMA!

5%

Alex Denysov -- Valley Opera and Performing Arts

CATS!

5%

Bar Yosef Ashkenazy -- Canyon Theatre Guild

HEATHERS

4%

Audrey Lee -- Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production

PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

4%

Ali Houhoughi -- Wisteria Theater

OKLAHOMA!

4%

Bernadette ‘Colette’ Peters -- Rose Center Theater

HEATHERS

3%

Charlotte Nevins -- Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production

OKLAHOMA!

3%

Amanda Benjamin -- Valley Opera and Performing Arts

HAIR

2%

James Ramirez -- Conundrum Theatre

PIPPIN

2%

Lisa Stanley -- Jaxx Theatre

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL

2%

Benjamin Mitnick -- Conejo Players Theatre

DRAT! THE CAT!

2%

April Audia -- Group Rep

RENT

2%

Augusto Guardado -- Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

THE PRODUCERS

2%

Emmon Amid -- Kentwood Players

NEWSIES

2%

Allegra Greenawalt -- Conundrum Theatre

IN THE HEIGHTS

2%

Analía Romero -- Electric Company Theatre

ONE FOR MY BABY

2%

Natalie Holt MacDonald -- El Portal Theatre

THE WEDDING SINGER

2%

Kay Cole -- The Colony Theatre

SHREK

1%

Tara Cox -- Nocturne Theatre

BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL

1%

Amir Levi -- The Open Fist Theatre Co.

ADVENTURES IN THE GREAT BEYOND

1%

Steven Wishnoff -- Hudson Theare MainStage

SOMETHING ROTTEN!

1%

Chris Caputo -- Rose Center Theater

IN THE HEIGHTS

1%

Juan Iñiguez -- Electric Company Theatre

PUMP UP THE VOLUME

1%

Will Riddle -- Hudson Theatres

THE WEDDING SINGER

1%

Chris Bey -- The Colony Theatre

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

5%

Aaron Hunt -- Electric Company Theatre

ANY TIME AND PLACE

4%

Josh Swezey -- Bumblebee Productions

ROMEO Y JULIETA

4%

Azuay Esteban -- BFA

AS YOU LIKE IT

3%

Amanda Godoy -- Shakespeare by the Sea

LEAR REDUX

3%

Ahkei Togun -- Odyssey Theatre Ensemble

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

2%

Delilah Bank -- La Mirada Theatre

A DOLL'S HOUSE

2%

Branda Lock -- House of Bards

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

2%

Vivien Latham -- Conejo Players Theatre

PAINTINGS OF LOV-VE

2%

Allison Turek -- Stephanie Feury Studio Theatre 2025 Hollywood Fringe

AUGUST: OSAGE COUNTY

2%

Shelly Day -- Curtis Theatre

STUPID f-ing BIRD

2%

Angel Lopez -- The MAIN

THE HEIDI CHRONICLES

2%

Amy Shaughnessy -- The Group Rep

THE CURIOUS SAVAGE

2%

Amy Shaughnessy -- The Group Rep

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING

2%

Wesley Chavez -- Electric Company Theatre

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

1%

Daniel Krause -- Conejo Players Theatre

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE

1%

Brad Koed -- 2415 Eads Street

THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK

1%

Erica Wise -- La Mirada Theatre

OUTSIDE MULLINGAR

1%

Armin Shimerman -- The 6th Act

SUDDENLY LAST SUMMER

1%

Wylie Keele -- Whitmore Lindley Theatre Center

THESE SHINING LIVES

1%

Shelby Perlis -- Curtis Theatre / Begins and Ends with A

ARSENIC & OLD LACE

1%

Charlie Rodriguez -- Westminster Community Playhouse

CHRISTMAS CAROL: TRUE MEANING OF CHRISTMAS

1%

CHELSEA HENDERSON JONES -- Canyon Theatre Guild

STUPID f-ing BIRD

1%

Bethany Koulias -- The MAIN

HOTBED HOTEL

1%

Catie Allo -- Conejo Players Theatre

HAG

1%

Mason Conrad -- The Queen's Fools

ANNIE

13%

- Rose Center Theater

SCHOOL OF ROCK

10%

- Jaxx Theatre

ALICE IN WONDERLAND

9%

- Nine o’clock players

A DOLL’S HOUSE

9%

- House of Bards Theatre Company

NEWSIES

9%

- Conundrum Theatre

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: YOUTH EDITION

8%

- Conejo Players Theatre

VELVETEEN RABBIT: A TOY STORY

7%

- Conejo Players Theatre

CHARLOTTE'S WEB

7%

- Lewis Family Playhouse

FULLERTON: OUR TOWN (A LITTLE BIT WILDER!)

5%

- Electric Company Theatre

JUNIE B. JONES

5%

- Morgan Wixson Theater

THE LITTLE MERMAID

5%

- Buena Park Youth Theater

DEAR MRS. CLAUS

4%

- Storybook Family Playhouse

PINOCCHIO

4%

- Morgan Wixson Theatre

WIND IN THE WILLOWS

4%

- Culver City Public Theatre

SATURDAY’S KIDS

3%

- Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts

5%

Rose Center Theater

5%

Conejo Players Theatre

3%

Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center

3%

Whitefire Theatre

3%

Backyard Playhouse: Treetop Production

3%

Conundrum Theatre

3%

Pasadena Playhouse

2%

The Colony Theatre

2%

El Portal

2%

Rogue Machine

2%

Valley Opera and Performing Arts

2%

The Electric Company Theatre

2%

Jaxx Theatre

2%

Wisteria Theater

2%

Curtis Theatre

2%

The Echo Theatre Company

2%

Westminster Community Playhouse

2%

House of Bards

2%

South Coast Repertory

2%

Long Beach Playhouse

2%

The Actors Company

2%

Stella Adler Theatre

2%

Rubicon Theatre Company

2%

The Broadwater

2%

Cypress College

