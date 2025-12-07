 tracker
Photos: Opening Night Red Carpet and After Party of TINSELCOLOR: HOLIDAY SOUNDTRACKS At CineVita

Global pop icon Joey McIntyre hosted.

By: Dec. 07, 2025

TINSELCOLOR: Holiday Soundtracks Live, hosted by global pop icon Joey McIntyre. This world-premiere celebration of holiday movie music runs through December 30 at CineVita, the 15,000-square-foot Spiegeltent at Hollywood Park next to SoFi Stadium. Tickets are available now at https://tinselcolor.com.

Here are the red carpet and after party photos from the Opening Night of TINSELCOLOR: Holiday Soundtracks Live at CineVita.

Inside the jewel-box splendor of stained glass, mirrors and carved wood, TINSELCOLOR
transforms CineVita into a cinematic holiday wonderland. Featuring more than 25 iconic film scores, an eight-piece band and a 14-member company, the production is an immersive celebration brought to life by every artist on and off the stage. Leading the cast is host Joey McIntyre, joined by principal performers Brian Justin Crum, Ty Taylor, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, and Dionne Gipson, supported by the full ensemble of vocalists, musicians and dancers.

Joey McIntyre, a seasoned performer with a multi-decade career, first rose to fame as a member of the multi-platinum-selling group New Kids on the Block, one of the most successful pop acts in history. He recently starred in Roku’s holiday film Jingle Bell Love alongside Michelle Morgan, with its sequel Jingle Bell Wedding premiering this season. This fall, McIntyre reunites with NKOTB for The Right Stuff in Las Vegas, a limited residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in November, before returning for additional performances in February 2026. Last year, he released the acclaimed holiday duet “A Brand New Christmas” with Broadway star Shoshana Bean.

Brian Justin Crum, a viral sensation from NBC’s America’s Got Talent, appeared on Broadway in Next to Normal and went on to lead national tours of Wicked, We Will Rock You, The Addams Family and Grease. He most recently portrayed Annas in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl in a star-studded company featuring Cynthia Erivo, Adam Lambert and Phillipa Soo.

Ty Taylor, the electrifying frontman of international soul-rock band Vintage Trouble, has toured globally with Tina Turner, The Rolling Stones, AC/DC and Bon Jovi. A graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, his Broadway credits include Grease, Songs for a New World, Pippin, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and We Will Rock You. His screen work includes HBO’s Vinyl and other television and film appearances.

Cheyenne Isabel Wells, breakout star of Paramount+’s Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, brings charisma and vocal firepower to TINSELCOLOR. Her stage performances include Love Actually Live at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Little Shop of Horrors at Pasadena Playhouse and Tarantino Live at CineVita.

Dionne Gipson was recently seen as Gina Quinn in NBC’s Found and as Lawanda in BET’s Haus of Vicious. She also appeared in Netflix’s Pee-wee’s Big Holiday and is a longtime For The Record standout in Tarantino Live, Love Actually Live and Scorsese: American Crime Requiem.

Also featured in the company are James Byous, a longtime For The Record performer and star of Netflix’s Westside; Maeva Feitelson, known for West End productions including Rumi: The Musical; Keh Mey, a Europe-based vocalist making her For The Record debut; and Brayden Gleave, most recently seen in Dexter: Original Sin and Love Actually Live. Dancers Princeton Kirkland, Jessica Bally, Austin Lee and Tina Hidai complete the company, bringing dynamic holiday choreography to the production.

Performances of TINSELCOLOR: Holiday Soundtracks Live run through December 30
at CineVita at Hollywood Park (1248 District Drive, Inglewood, CA). Ticket prices range from $19 for standing room and $39 for balcony seating to $69 for main floor tables, with private floor tables ($249) and private booths ($349) available for a premium, up-close experience.

Check out photos from opening night here!

Laras Sellar, Julian Fedorov, Jennifer Paz, and Anthony Fedorov
Laras Sellar, Julian Fedorov, Jennifer Paz, and Anthony Fedorov

Brayden Gleave
Brayden Gleave

Maeva Feitelson
Maeva Feitelson

Key Meh
Key Meh

Brian Justin Crum
Brian Justin Crum

The Cast and Creative Team
The Cast and Creative Team

Cheyenne Isabel Wells
Cheyenne Isabel Wells

Dionne Gipson
Dionne Gipson

Joey McIntyre
Joey McIntyre

Ty Taylor
Ty Taylor

Tina Hidai
Tina Hidai

Jessica Bally
Jessica Bally

Austin Lee
Austin Lee

James Byous
James Byous

Julian Fedorov
Julian Fedorov

James Byous and Maeva Feitelson
James Byous and Maeva Feitelson

Ty Taylor and Steve Mazurek
Ty Taylor and Steve Mazurek

Steve Mazurek and Shane Scheel
Steve Mazurek and Shane Scheel

Steve Mazurek, Shane Scheel, Anderson Davis, and Sumie Maeda
Steve Mazurek, Shane Scheel, Anderson Davis, and Sumie Maeda

Jesse Vargas, Steve Mazurek, Shane Scheel, Anderson Davis, Sumie Maeda, and Edward Allen
Jesse Vargas, Steve Mazurek, Shane Scheel, Anderson Davis, Sumie Maeda, and Edward Allen

Tina Hidai, Jessica Bally, Austin Lee, Sumie Maeda, Anderson Davis, and Princeton Kirkland
Tina Hidai, Jessica Bally, Austin Lee, Sumie Maeda, Anderson Davis, and Princeton Kirkland

Austin Lee, Tina Hidai, Brayden Gleave, Jessica Bally, and Princeton Kirkland
Austin Lee, Tina Hidai, Brayden Gleave, Jessica Bally, and Princeton Kirkland

Cheyenne Isabel Wells and Maeda Feitelson
Cheyenne Isabel Wells and Maeda Feitelson

Cheyenne Isabel Wells and Maeda Feitelson
Cheyenne Isabel Wells and Maeda Feitelson

Jesse Vargas, Greg Nabours, Guy Azoulay, Jon Cornell, Stevie Garcia, Sean Billings, and Kyle Zimmerman
Jesse Vargas, Greg Nabours, Guy Azoulay, Jon Cornell, Stevie Garcia, Sean Billings, and Kyle Zimmerman

Brayden Gleave and Jessica Bally
Brayden Gleave and Jessica Bally

Brayden Gleave and Jessica Bally
Brayden Gleave and Jessica Bally

Princeton Kirkland
Princeton Kirkland

David Ramsey
David Ramsey

Anderson Davis and Sumie Maeda
Anderson Davis and Sumie Maeda

Ena Shibahara
Ena Shibahara

Molly McCook
Molly McCook

John Krause
John Krause

Molly McCook and John Krause
Molly McCook and John Krause

Alison Becker
Alison Becker

Betsy Sodero
Betsy Sodero

Kristen Rozanski
Kristen Rozanski

Matthew Figueira
Matthew Figueira

Rex Smith
Rex Smith

Rex Smith and Dr. Tracy Lin
Rex Smith and Dr. Tracy Lin

Calique Perez
Calique Perez

Shar Jackson
Shar Jackson

Tracie Thoms
Tracie Thoms

Agustina Palma
Agustina Palma

Aitor Saumell
Aitor Saumell

Cassandra Amell and Stephen Amell
Cassandra Amell and Stephen Amell

Cassandra Amell and Stephen Amell
Cassandra Amell and Stephen Amell

Tracie Thoms and Eugene Byrd
Tracie Thoms and Eugene Byrd

Aitor Saumell and Agustina Palma
Aitor Saumell and Agustina Palma

Cassandra Amell
Cassandra Amell

Leo Lam
Leo Lam

Colin Asercion
Colin Asercion

Amelia Emberwing
Amelia Emberwing

Perri Nemiroff
Perri Nemiroff

Chris Colfer
Chris Colfer

Chris Colfer
Chris Colfer

Carmen Cusack
Carmen Cusack

Paul Teller and Carmen Cusack
Paul Teller and Carmen Cusack

Paul Teller
Paul Teller

Carly Hughes
Carly Hughes

Alex Ellis
Alex Ellis

Olivia Kuper Harris
Olivia Kuper Harris

Dillian The Celebrity
Dillian The Celebrity

Carmen Cusack, Sumie Maeda, Anderson Davis, and Paul Teller
Carmen Cusack, Sumie Maeda, Anderson Davis, and Paul Teller

Jennifer Paz, Laras Sellar, Julian Fedorov, and Anthony Fedorov
Jennifer Paz, Laras Sellar, Julian Fedorov, and Anthony Fedorov

Ben D. Goldberg and Ty Taylor
Ben D. Goldberg and Ty Taylor

Anderson Davis and Sumie Maeda
Anderson Davis and Sumie Maeda

Olivia Kuper Harris and Rex Smith
Olivia Kuper Harris and Rex Smith

Rex Smith with Olivia Kuper Harris, Joanna Alexis Jones, Danielle Nicole Rosario, and Reann Jessi Redd
Rex Smith with Olivia Kuper Harris, Joanna Alexis Jones, Danielle Nicole Rosario, and Reann Jessi Redd

Shane Scheel, Brayden Gleave, and Jessica Bally
Shane Scheel, Brayden Gleave, and Jessica Bally

Shane Scheel, Ben D. Goldberg, and Steve Mazurek
Shane Scheel, Ben D. Goldberg, and Steve Mazurek

Keh Mey and Jesse Vargas
Keh Mey and Jesse Vargas

Olivia Kuper Harris and Ty Taylor
Olivia Kuper Harris and Ty Taylor

Joey McIntyre and Tracie Thoms
Joey McIntyre and Tracie Thoms

Shane Scheel and Anderson Davis
Shane Scheel and Anderson Davis

Joey McIntyre, Shane Scheel, Anderson Davis, and Sumie Maeda
Joey McIntyre, Shane Scheel, Anderson Davis, and Sumie Maeda

Tina Hidai, Austin Lee, and Jessica Bally
Tina Hidai, Austin Lee, and Jessica Bally

Jesse Vargas and Brian Justin Crum
Jesse Vargas and Brian Justin Crum

Jesse Vargas and Maeva Feitelson
Jesse Vargas and Maeva Feitelson

Joey McIntyre and Brayden Gleave
Joey McIntyre and Brayden Gleave

Joey McIntyre with Princeton Kirkland, Tina Hidai, Brayden Gleave, Jessica Bally, and Austin Lee
Joey McIntyre with Princeton Kirkland, Tina Hidai, Brayden Gleave, Jessica Bally, and Austin Lee

Jesse Vargas and Dionne Gipson
Jesse Vargas and Dionne Gipson

Anderson Davis, Joey McIntyre, and Sumie Maeda
Anderson Davis, Joey McIntyre, and Sumie Maeda

Chris Colfer and Dionne Gipson
Chris Colfer and Dionne Gipson

Princeton Kirkland and Dionne Gipson
Princeton Kirkland and Dionne Gipson

David Ramsey and James Byous
David Ramsey and James Byous

Dionne Gipson and David Ramsey
Dionne Gipson and David Ramsey

Tracie Thoms and Dionne Gipson
Tracie Thoms and Dionne Gipson

Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Tracie Thoms, and Dionne Gipson
Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Tracie Thoms, and Dionne Gipson



