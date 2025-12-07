Photos: Opening Night Red Carpet and After Party of TINSELCOLOR: HOLIDAY SOUNDTRACKS At CineVita

Global pop icon Joey McIntyre hosted.
TINSELCOLOR: Holiday Soundtracks Live, hosted by global pop icon Joey McIntyre. This world-premiere celebration of holiday movie music runs through December 30 at CineVita, the 15,000-square-foot Spiegeltent at Hollywood Park next to SoFi Stadium. Tickets are available now at https://tinselcolor.com.
Here are the red carpet and after party photos from the Opening Night of TINSELCOLOR: Holiday Soundtracks Live at CineVita.
Inside the jewel-box splendor of stained glass, mirrors and carved wood, TINSELCOLOR
transforms CineVita into a cinematic holiday wonderland. Featuring more than 25 iconic film scores, an eight-piece band and a 14-member company, the production is an immersive celebration brought to life by every artist on and off the stage. Leading the cast is host Joey McIntyre, joined by principal performers Brian Justin Crum, Ty Taylor, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, and Dionne Gipson, supported by the full ensemble of vocalists, musicians and dancers.
Joey McIntyre, a seasoned performer with a multi-decade career, first rose to fame as a member of the multi-platinum-selling group New Kids on the Block, one of the most successful pop acts in history. He recently starred in Roku’s holiday film Jingle Bell Love alongside Michelle Morgan, with its sequel Jingle Bell Wedding premiering this season. This fall, McIntyre reunites with NKOTB for The Right Stuff in Las Vegas, a limited residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in November, before returning for additional performances in February 2026. Last year, he released the acclaimed holiday duet “A Brand New Christmas” with Broadway star Shoshana Bean.
Brian Justin Crum, a viral sensation from NBC’s America’s Got Talent, appeared on Broadway in Next to Normal and went on to lead national tours of Wicked, We Will Rock You, The Addams Family and Grease. He most recently portrayed Annas in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl in a star-studded company featuring Cynthia Erivo, Adam Lambert and Phillipa Soo.
Ty Taylor, the electrifying frontman of international soul-rock band Vintage Trouble, has toured globally with Tina Turner, The Rolling Stones, AC/DC and Bon Jovi. A graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, his Broadway credits include Grease, Songs for a New World, Pippin, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and We Will Rock You. His screen work includes HBO’s Vinyl and other television and film appearances.
Cheyenne Isabel Wells, breakout star of Paramount+’s Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, brings charisma and vocal firepower to TINSELCOLOR. Her stage performances include Love Actually Live at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Little Shop of Horrors at Pasadena Playhouse and Tarantino Live at CineVita.
Dionne Gipson was recently seen as Gina Quinn in NBC’s Found and as Lawanda in BET’s Haus of Vicious. She also appeared in Netflix’s Pee-wee’s Big Holiday and is a longtime For The Record standout in Tarantino Live, Love Actually Live and Scorsese: American Crime Requiem.
Also featured in the company are James Byous, a longtime For The Record performer and star of Netflix’s Westside; Maeva Feitelson, known for West End productions including Rumi: The Musical; Keh Mey, a Europe-based vocalist making her For The Record debut; and Brayden Gleave, most recently seen in Dexter: Original Sin and Love Actually Live. Dancers Princeton Kirkland, Jessica Bally, Austin Lee and Tina Hidai complete the company, bringing dynamic holiday choreography to the production.
Performances of TINSELCOLOR: Holiday Soundtracks Live run through December 30
at CineVita at Hollywood Park (1248 District Drive, Inglewood, CA). Ticket prices range from $19 for standing room and $39 for balcony seating to $69 for main floor tables, with private floor tables ($249) and private booths ($349) available for a premium, up-close experience.
Check out photos from opening night here!
