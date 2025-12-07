Photos: Opening Night Red Carpet and After Party of TINSELCOLOR: HOLIDAY SOUNDTRACKS At CineVita

TINSELCOLOR: Holiday Soundtracks Live, hosted by global pop icon Joey McIntyre. This world-premiere celebration of holiday movie music runs through December 30 at CineVita, the 15,000-square-foot Spiegeltent at Hollywood Park next to SoFi Stadium. Tickets are available now at https://tinselcolor.com.

Here are the red carpet and after party photos from the Opening Night of TINSELCOLOR: Holiday Soundtracks Live at CineVita.

Inside the jewel-box splendor of stained glass, mirrors and carved wood, TINSELCOLOR

transforms CineVita into a cinematic holiday wonderland. Featuring more than 25 iconic film scores, an eight-piece band and a 14-member company, the production is an immersive celebration brought to life by every artist on and off the stage. Leading the cast is host Joey McIntyre, joined by principal performers Brian Justin Crum, Ty Taylor, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, and Dionne Gipson, supported by the full ensemble of vocalists, musicians and dancers.

Joey McIntyre, a seasoned performer with a multi-decade career, first rose to fame as a member of the multi-platinum-selling group New Kids on the Block, one of the most successful pop acts in history. He recently starred in Roku’s holiday film Jingle Bell Love alongside Michelle Morgan, with its sequel Jingle Bell Wedding premiering this season. This fall, McIntyre reunites with NKOTB for The Right Stuff in Las Vegas, a limited residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM in November, before returning for additional performances in February 2026. Last year, he released the acclaimed holiday duet “A Brand New Christmas” with Broadway star Shoshana Bean.

Brian Justin Crum, a viral sensation from NBC’s America’s Got Talent, appeared on Broadway in Next to Normal and went on to lead national tours of Wicked, We Will Rock You, The Addams Family and Grease. He most recently portrayed Annas in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl in a star-studded company featuring Cynthia Erivo, Adam Lambert and Phillipa Soo.

Ty Taylor, the electrifying frontman of international soul-rock band Vintage Trouble, has toured globally with Tina Turner, The Rolling Stones, AC/DC and Bon Jovi. A graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, his Broadway credits include Grease, Songs for a New World, Pippin, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat and We Will Rock You. His screen work includes HBO’s Vinyl and other television and film appearances.

Cheyenne Isabel Wells, breakout star of Paramount+’s Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, brings charisma and vocal firepower to TINSELCOLOR. Her stage performances include Love Actually Live at The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Little Shop of Horrors at Pasadena Playhouse and Tarantino Live at CineVita.

Dionne Gipson was recently seen as Gina Quinn in NBC’s Found and as Lawanda in BET’s Haus of Vicious. She also appeared in Netflix’s Pee-wee’s Big Holiday and is a longtime For The Record standout in Tarantino Live, Love Actually Live and Scorsese: American Crime Requiem.

Also featured in the company are James Byous, a longtime For The Record performer and star of Netflix’s Westside; Maeva Feitelson, known for West End productions including Rumi: The Musical; Keh Mey, a Europe-based vocalist making her For The Record debut; and Brayden Gleave, most recently seen in Dexter: Original Sin and Love Actually Live. Dancers Princeton Kirkland, Jessica Bally, Austin Lee and Tina Hidai complete the company, bringing dynamic holiday choreography to the production.

Performances of TINSELCOLOR: Holiday Soundtracks Live run through December 30

at CineVita at Hollywood Park (1248 District Drive, Inglewood, CA). Ticket prices range from $19 for standing room and $39 for balcony seating to $69 for main floor tables, with private floor tables ($249) and private booths ($349) available for a premium, up-close experience.

Check out photos from opening night here!



Laras Sellar, Julian Fedorov, Jennifer Paz, and Anthony Fedorov



Brayden Gleave



Maeva Feitelson



Key Meh



Brian Justin Crum



The Cast and Creative Team



Cheyenne Isabel Wells



Dionne Gipson



Joey McIntyre



Ty Taylor



Tina Hidai



Jessica Bally



Austin Lee



James Byous



Julian Fedorov



James Byous and Maeva Feitelson



Ty Taylor and Steve Mazurek



Steve Mazurek and Shane Scheel



Steve Mazurek, Shane Scheel, Anderson Davis, and Sumie Maeda



Jesse Vargas, Steve Mazurek, Shane Scheel, Anderson Davis, Sumie Maeda, and Edward Allen



Tina Hidai, Jessica Bally, Austin Lee, Sumie Maeda, Anderson Davis, and Princeton Kirkland



Austin Lee, Tina Hidai, Brayden Gleave, Jessica Bally, and Princeton Kirkland



Cheyenne Isabel Wells and Maeda Feitelson



Cheyenne Isabel Wells and Maeda Feitelson



Jesse Vargas, Greg Nabours, Guy Azoulay, Jon Cornell, Stevie Garcia, Sean Billings, and Kyle Zimmerman



Brayden Gleave and Jessica Bally



Brayden Gleave and Jessica Bally



Princeton Kirkland



David Ramsey



Anderson Davis and Sumie Maeda



Ena Shibahara



Molly McCook



John Krause



Molly McCook and John Krause



Alison Becker



Betsy Sodero



Kristen Rozanski



Matthew Figueira



Rex Smith



Rex Smith and Dr. Tracy Lin



Calique Perez



Shar Jackson



Tracie Thoms



Agustina Palma



Aitor Saumell



Cassandra Amell and Stephen Amell



Cassandra Amell and Stephen Amell



Tracie Thoms and Eugene Byrd



Aitor Saumell and Agustina Palma



Cassandra Amell



Leo Lam



Colin Asercion



Amelia Emberwing



Perri Nemiroff



Chris Colfer



Chris Colfer



Carmen Cusack



Paul Teller and Carmen Cusack



Paul Teller



Carly Hughes



Alex Ellis



Olivia Kuper Harris



Dillian The Celebrity



Carmen Cusack, Sumie Maeda, Anderson Davis, and Paul Teller



Jennifer Paz, Laras Sellar, Julian Fedorov, and Anthony Fedorov



Ben D. Goldberg and Ty Taylor



Anderson Davis and Sumie Maeda



Olivia Kuper Harris and Rex Smith



Rex Smith with Olivia Kuper Harris, Joanna Alexis Jones, Danielle Nicole Rosario, and Reann Jessi Redd



Shane Scheel, Brayden Gleave, and Jessica Bally



Shane Scheel, Ben D. Goldberg, and Steve Mazurek



Keh Mey and Jesse Vargas



Olivia Kuper Harris and Ty Taylor



Joey McIntyre and Tracie Thoms



Shane Scheel and Anderson Davis



Joey McIntyre, Shane Scheel, Anderson Davis, and Sumie Maeda



Tina Hidai, Austin Lee, and Jessica Bally



Jesse Vargas and Brian Justin Crum



Jesse Vargas and Maeva Feitelson



Joey McIntyre and Brayden Gleave



Joey McIntyre with Princeton Kirkland, Tina Hidai, Brayden Gleave, Jessica Bally, and Austin Lee



Jesse Vargas and Dionne Gipson



Anderson Davis, Joey McIntyre, and Sumie Maeda



Chris Colfer and Dionne Gipson



Princeton Kirkland and Dionne Gipson



David Ramsey and James Byous



Dionne Gipson and David Ramsey



Tracie Thoms and Dionne Gipson