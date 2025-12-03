The Majestic Reopens in San Pedro's Historic Harbor House

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Majestic has reopened in San Pedro's newly restored Harbor House, uniting two historic institutions celebrating their centennials.

The Majestic will host its Grand Opening on Thursday, December 4th at 5:00 PM, in conjunction with San Pedro's First Thursday Art Walk. The San Pedro Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring local dignitaries and community leaders. (Free RSVP)

Founded by the Trani Family in 1925, The Majestic now resides within the former Army Navy YMCA building, a landmark overlooking the Port of Los Angeles. The Hillcrest Company's award-winning adaptive reuse project, designed by L.A.-based architecture and interiors firm Omgivning, has transformed the property into luxury apartments, with The Majestic anchoring the first floor. Under the direction of Chef Dustin Trani and Arts Technologist KamranV, The Majestic introduces a unique blend of dining, art, and technology; combining culinary excellence with immersive art and sound.

Drawing inspiration from the building's USO-era history - when stars like Bob Hope and Lucille Ball visited - The Majestic reimagines the spirit of that time as an Italian Supper Club for the Arts. With the rich globally influenced menu, guests may enjoy impromptu performances and artistic experiments spanning comedy, music, magic, movement, and more, all presented on The Majestic's dining room stage. To sustain this evolving creative programming, The Majestic donates a portion of its proceeds to Space Space, a nonprofit arts initiative established with dublab, the 26-year-old radio and cultural institution.

Each room has been designed as an immersive sound lab and gallery, created with Blue Roar, CyKiK, Meyer Sound, MIT Spatial Sound Lab and Providence Sound and Vision. Visitors can experience the Dimensional Dinner Theater, Quad Bar, Four Corner Lounge, and Immersion Pool-each brought to life by immersive audio that fosters connection and shared experience. Programming partners include: Arts United San Pedro, Bob Baker Marionette Theater, Coastal Commons LA, Colburn School, Comedy Jamwich, dublab, Good Heroin Comedy, The Grand Annex Music Hall, KCRW, San Pedro City Ballet and Wunderkammer.

Annually rotating exhibits decorate the walls of The Majestic, with the debut exhibit celebrating the history of the location in collaboration with the San Pedro Bay Historical Society and the San Pedro Heritage Museum. This exhibit features photos, paintings and relics from each organization's collection.

The Majestic is located at 921 S. Beacon Street, San Pedro, CA 90731. Valet Parking available.

Grand Opening FREE RSVP: http://forms.gle/hR17d2RufesTka7B7