Photos: Rubicon Theatre's GREAT EXPECTATIONS and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, WINTERFEST Productions

The two productions will run together in December.
Rubicon Theatre Company of Ventura and The Acting Company of New York announced a second-year "encore" collaboration on two new productions to be presented as part of Rubicon’s WINTERFEST, 2025.
William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night's Dream (December 3 through 21), directed by Risa Brainin, will be performed in repertory with a World Premiere adaptation by Nikki Massoud of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations (December 2-21), directed by TAC’s Producing Artistic Director Devin Brain
Following the launch at Rubicon, the productions will tour to 16 cities, also playing in rep with the same multi-talented nine-person cast.
WINTERFEST, which runs the month of December, includes a total of 26 events — mainstage productions, education programs, benefit performances, youth concerts with special guests, family festivities, and more.
Check out photos from the two productions below:
Photo credit: Loren Haar
Angie Janas
Brendan D. Hickey and Sam Im
Angie Janas and Madeleine Barker
Tay Bass, Pauli Pontrelli, and Christian Frost
Anthony Richardson, Sam Im, Angie Janas, and Madeleine Barker
Mallory Avnet, Brendan D. Hickey, Tay Bass, Anthony Richardson, Sam Im, Madeleine Barker, and Christian Frost
Sam Im and Brendan D. Hickey
Angie Janas and Brendan D. Hickey
Sam Im, Mallory Avnet, Anthony Richardson, Christian Frost, Madeleine Barker, and Tay Bass
Mallory Avnet, Madeleine Barker, and Sam Im
Madeleine Barker, Christian Frost, Tay Bass, Anthony Richardson, Mallory Avnet, and Brendan D. Hickey
Angie Janas and Christian Frost
Mallory Avnet, Angie Janas, and Christian Frost
Christian Frost, Madeleine Barker, Brendan D. Hickey, Anthony Richardson, Mallory Avnet, Sam Im, and Angie Janas
Sam Im, Madeleine Barker, and Christian Frost
Videos