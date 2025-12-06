Photos: Rubicon Theatre's GREAT EXPECTATIONS and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, WINTERFEST Productions

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Rubicon Theatre Company of Ventura and The Acting Company of New York announced a second-year "encore" collaboration on two new productions to be presented as part of Rubicon’s WINTERFEST, 2025.

William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night's Dream (December 3 through 21), directed by Risa Brainin, will be performed in repertory with a World Premiere adaptation by Nikki Massoud of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations (December 2-21), directed by TAC’s Producing Artistic Director Devin Brain

Following the launch at Rubicon, the productions will tour to 16 cities, also playing in rep with the same multi-talented nine-person cast.

WINTERFEST, which runs the month of December, includes a total of 26 events — mainstage productions, education programs, benefit performances, youth concerts with special guests, family festivities, and more.

Check out photos from the two productions below:

Photo credit: Loren Haar

