Photos: Rubicon Theatre's GREAT EXPECTATIONS and A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM, WINTERFEST Productions

The two productions will run together in December.

By: Dec. 06, 2025

Rubicon Theatre Company of Ventura and The Acting Company of New York announced a second-year "encore" collaboration on two new productions to be presented as part of Rubicon’s WINTERFEST, 2025.

William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night's Dream (December 3 through 21), directed by Risa Brainin, will be performed in repertory with a World Premiere adaptation by Nikki Massoud of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations (December 2-21), directed by TAC’s Producing Artistic Director Devin Brain

Following the launch at Rubicon, the productions will tour to 16 cities, also playing in rep with the same multi-talented nine-person cast.

WINTERFEST, which runs the month of December, includes a total of 26 events — mainstage productions, education programs, benefit performances, youth concerts with special guests, family festivities, and more.

Check out photos from the two productions below:

Photo credit: Loren Haar
Angie Janas

Brendan D. Hickey and Sam Im
Brendan D. Hickey and Sam Im

Sam Im and Tay Bass
Sam Im and Tay Bass

Angie Janas and Madeleine Barker
Angie Janas and Madeleine Barker

Tay Bass, Pauli Pontrelli, and Christian Frost
Tay Bass, Pauli Pontrelli, and Christian Frost

Anthony Richardson, Sam Im, Angie Janas, and Madeleine Barker
Anthony Richardson, Sam Im, Angie Janas, and Madeleine Barker

Angie Janas
Angie Janas

Mallory Avnet, Brendan D. Hickey, Tay Bass, Anthony Richardson, Sam Im, Madeleine Barker, and Christian Frost
Mallory Avnet, Brendan D. Hickey, Tay Bass, Anthony Richardson, Sam Im, Madeleine Barker, and Christian Frost

Sam Im and Brendan D. Hickey
Sam Im and Brendan D. Hickey

Madeleine Barker and Sam Im
Madeleine Barker and Sam Im

Angie Janas and Brendan D. Hickey
Angie Janas and Brendan D. Hickey

Sam Im, Mallory Avnet, Anthony Richardson, Christian Frost, Madeleine Barker, and Tay Bass
Sam Im, Mallory Avnet, Anthony Richardson, Christian Frost, Madeleine Barker, and Tay Bass

Mallory Avnet, Madeleine Barker, and Sam Im
Mallory Avnet, Madeleine Barker, and Sam Im

Madeleine Barker, Christian Frost, Tay Bass, Anthony Richardson, Mallory Avnet, and Brendan D. Hickey
Madeleine Barker, Christian Frost, Tay Bass, Anthony Richardson, Mallory Avnet, and Brendan D. Hickey

Angie Janas and Christian Frost
Angie Janas and Christian Frost

Mallory Avnet, Angie Janas, and Christian Frost
Mallory Avnet, Angie Janas, and Christian Frost

Christian Frost, Madeleine Barker, Brendan D. Hickey, Anthony Richardson, Mallory Avnet, Sam Im, and Angie Janas
Christian Frost, Madeleine Barker, Brendan D. Hickey, Anthony Richardson, Mallory Avnet, Sam Im, and Angie Janas

Sam Im, Madeleine Barker, and Christian Frost
Sam Im, Madeleine Barker, and Christian Frost



Videos