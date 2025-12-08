FELIZ NAVIDIVAS: TIJUANA WONDERLAND Adds Two Shows

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

“Feliz NaviDivas: Tijuana Wonderland" has just added two shows to the successful show on Saturday, Dec 13 at 3pm and 5pm. Tickets are on sale now.

Chico's Angels alums, Kay Sedia, & Frieda Laye are sharing their joy of the tamale season with their updated Holiday show, “Feliz NaviDivas: Tijuana Wonderland." They’re festive, they’re fabulous, and they’ve probably had too much “Champurrado”. You’ve never seen Christmas sparkle quite like this—unless you’ve spent it stuck in Tijuana.

Kay Sedia and Frieda Laye, of CHICO'S ANGELS, return to the Cavern Club Cabaret with another hilarious holiday show! This year's show features guest players Michael Deni, Cher Ferreyra and Natalie Lander who help Kay and Frieda in their quest to resolve a bet deep in the heart of a Tijuana Wonderland! Directed by Jim Fall, Feliz NaviDIVAS is a gift stuffed with all the music and comedy that you can fit in the basement of a Mexican Restaurant!

Written by Oscar Quintero and Danny Casillas. Directed by Jim Fall. Feliz Navi Divas: Tijuana Wonderland runs from December 4-14 with twelve performances.

