Library of Foundation of Los Angeles Names Stacy Lieberman as President and CEO

The Library Foundation of Los Angeles (LFLA) announced today that longtime local arts leader Stacy Lieberman has been appointed its next president and CEO, effective June 6, 2022. Lieberman is currently deputy director at The Broad and will become the Foundation's fourth president in 30 years. After an early career in book publishing, Stacy has held senior positions in the dynamic and evolving fields of arts, education, and culture in Los Angeles for more than 20 years, including at the Skirball Cultural Center, California State University, Northridge, and the Autry Museum of the American West.

"We are thrilled to have Stacy as our next leader and know the Library Foundation of Los Angeles will benefit enormously from the significant experience Stacy brings from other vital Los Angeles-based institutions," said LFLA Board Chair Debra Albin-Riley. "As the Foundation embarks on this exciting new chapter, Stacy, our board, and our dedicated LFLA staff are committed to effectively partnering with the Los Angeles Public Library (LAPL) to further our purpose of using the power of libraries to best serve and engage our city's diverse communities."

As president and CEO, Lieberman will be responsible for the overall management, leadership, and strategy of the LFLA, which supports and enriches the LAPL through fundraising, advocacy, and innovative programs that promote greater awareness of the city's 73 libraries.

"I am excited to welcome and work with Stacy Lieberman, who will be an exceptional leader for the Library Foundation of Los Angeles," said City Librarian John F. Szabo. "I am inspired by Stacy's commitment to and enthusiasm for the LAPL's mission, and I believe her genuine affection for our libraries will shape her approach to securing resources to help LAPL deliver high-impact services to Angelenos. With her deep focus on inclusion and the importance of sharing stories, I am confident that Stacy will be a champion for the work we are doing on some of the most critical issues facing our city."

Lieberman is known as a collaborative leader who excels at setting and achieving strategic priorities, building awareness and support, and increasing visitor engagement and access. "I am honored to lead the Foundation as its next president and CEO and eager to work with the board, staff, and the Los Angeles Public Library to strengthen the organization's crucial work enhancing the lives of all city residents, helping them realize their dreams and potential," said Lieberman. "In this age of disinformation, book bans, growing inequities, and digital divides, the Foundation's mission to support LAPL's services is more urgent than ever."

In her current role at The Broad in downtown L.A., Lieberman leads day-to-day operations and oversees external affairs for the popular contemporary art museum. There, she has guided the institution through its start-up years and many successful new initiatives, including its award-winning Diversity Apprenticeship Program. Prior to joining The Broad, she was executive vice president and deputy director at the Autry, where she steered the implementation of a visitor-centered strategic plan; helped launch an $80 million comprehensive campaign; and earned an LA Area Emmy Award as co-executive producer of the documentary Tending the Wild, about Indigenous California and the environment.

Lieberman received a bachelor's degree cum laude in English and French from Tufts University and a master's degree in English from Wayne State University. She serves on the board of Los Angeles' Downtown Center Business Improvement District, the Cultural Diplomacy Leadership Council of the Meridian Center for Cultural Diplomacy, and the development committee at IKAR, among others.

Lieberman will succeed former Foundation President Ken Brecher, who retired after an 11-year tenure in September 2021. Her appointment completes the establishment of a new executive team for the Foundation within the past two years, with Lieberman as president and CEO, Melanie Burzynski as senior vice president, advancement and external affairs, and Shawn Rubin as CFO. Current Interim President Julie Tugend will continue leading the organization until Lieberman begins. The search was handled by Envision LLC.