La Mirada Theatre Announces Upcoming Season - GRUMPY OLD MEN and More!

Tony-nominated LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCoy Rigby Entertainment announce its 42nd season of shows with something irresistible; something courageous; something grumpy; something killer; something good - in short, a "something for everyone" season! We start off with the West Coast premiere of Hal Linden, Cathy Rigby and Ken Page starring in GRUMPY OLD MEN: THE MUSICAL; followed by the Broadway and London smash-hit, Roald Dahl's MATILDA THE MUSICAL; then, a fresh spin on the hilarious, killer black comedy ARSENIC AND OLD LACE; next, we present one of the all-time great family musicals, Rodgers and Hammerstein's masterpiece THE SOUND OF MUSIC and our season finale will find you "having the time of your life" and dancing in the aisles to ABBA and the irresistible MAMMA MIA! This phenomenal season also includes the bonus options of the legendary Engelbert Humperdinck, country superstar TRAVIS TRITT, and the soulful sounds of THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS. LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCoy Rigby Entertainment have everything for the young (and young at heart!) with this extraordinary season of first-class entertainment. Our Southern California subscribers and audiences are not going to want to miss a single spectacular event this coming year at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts!

The 2019/2020 Season will feature:

Hal Linden, Cathy Rigby & Ken Page starring in

GRUMPY OLD MEN:

THE MUSICAL

September 20 - October 13, 2019 (Press Opening September 21)

Book by Dan Remmes

Music by Neil Berg Lyrics by Nick Meglin

Adapted from the Warner Bros. motion picture written by Mark Steven Johnson

Additional orchestrations by Phil Reno

Choreography by Michele Lynch

Directed by Matt Lenz

Fasten your seat belt, it's going to be a grumpy ride! TV legend & Tony winner Hal Linden, the beloved Cathy Rigby and Broadway's Ken Page star in this new musical comedy based on the classic 1993 film starring Jack Lemmon, Walter Matthau and Ann-Margret. Two aging neighbors, Max and John, have been feuding for more than 50 years until the beautiful and charming Ariel moves in across the street - raising the rivalry to new heights. Don't miss this laugh-out-loud story of family, friendship, love and romance in a fresh new musical that's guaranteed to delight!

Roald Dahl's

MATILDA THE MUSICAL

October 25 - November 17, 2019 (Press Opening October 26)

Book by Dennis Kelly

Music and Lyrics by Tim Minchin

Choreography by Kate Dunn

Directed by Michael Matthews

From the genius of Roald Dahl comes the Tony Award-winning MATILDA, the story of an extraordinary girl who -- armed with a vivid imagination, a sharp mind and a love for books -- dares to take a stand against the tyranny of adults who seek to crush her imagination. Watch how she and her classmates save the day! Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and featuring a gifted young actress, Matilda is a joyous girl-power romp. Children (5+) and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by a show that critics call "smart, sweet, zany and stupendous fun." - Wall Street Journal

ARSENIC AND OLD LACE

January 24 - February 16, 2020 (Press Opening January 25)

Written by Joseph Kesselring

Directed by Casey Stangl

Combining murder and mayhem with zany humor, ARSENIC AND OLD LACE is an uproarious black comedy that gives "hospitality" a bad name. Meet Abby and Martha Brewster, two spinster sisters known for their acts of charity - which lately includes poisoning lonely, old men with their homemade arsenic-laced elderberry wine. When their nephew Mortimer finds out about the corpses in the cellar, he's in a frantic race to deal with his aunts, his fiancée, and two crazy brothers - one who thinks he's Teddy Roosevelt and the other who has had plastic surgery to resemble Boris Karloff! Don't miss one of America's most popular classic comedies in a spiffy new production that will slay you with laughter!

THE SOUND OF MUSIC

April 17 - May 10, 2020 (Press Opening April 18)

Music by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II

Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse

Suggested by "The Trapp Family Singers" by Maria Augusta Trapp

Choreography by Peggy Hickey

Directed by Glenn Casale

A beautiful new production of THE SOUND OF MUSIC is coming to La Mirada! The spirited, romantic and beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences with its Tony, Grammy and Academy Award-winning Best Score, including "My Favorite Things," "Do-Re-Mi," "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "Edelweiss," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen" and the unforgettable title song. Children (3+) and adults will re-discover the inspiring story of family, faith, joy and courage in turbulent times - all to songs we know and love. Celebrate Rodgers and Hammerstein's most famous musical for an unforgettable theatrical experience!

MAMMA MIA

May 29- June 21, 2020 (Press Opening May 30)

Music and Lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus

And Some Songs with Stig Anderson

Book by Catherine Johnson

Originally Conceived by Judy Craymer

Choreography by Dana Solimando

Directed by Larry Raben

Get swept away by the infectious music, funny story, and dazzling dance numbers that have made Mamma Mia! a worldwide phenomenon. On the eve of her wedding on an idyllic Greek island, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings back 3 men from her mother's past. Featuring over 20 ABBA songs, including the hits "Dancing Queen" and "Take a Chance on Me," this high-spirited, feel-good sensation will have you singing and dancing in the aisles!

Engelbert Humperdinck

May 15 & 16, 2020 - 8PM

In a career spanning almost 50 years, Engelbert has generated sales in excess of 140 million records, including 64 gold albums and 23 platinum, four Grammy nominations, a Golden Globe, and stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and Las Vegas Walk of Fame. He has performed for the Queen four times and many heads of state. He has recorded everything from the most romantic ballads to movie theme songs, disco, rock, and even gospel. His unique voice has charmed millions of fans around the globe. Engelbert's music has transcended time and his voice still continues to reach out to people now serving to transport and inspire, to embrace and to provoke feelings and emotions...ingredients that are no doubt the essence of his long-lasting success.

COUNTRY SUPERSTAR COMES TO LA MIRADA!

TRAVIS TRITT- Solo Acoustic Tour

Feb, 22, 2020 - 8pm

Enjoy a special evening with Grammy award-winning country artist, Travis Tritt. Experience a rare opportunity featuring the multi-platinum artist in an intimate solo acoustic setting where his powerful voice and his guitar are the subject of the spotlight. Hear his songs as you've never heard them before punctuated by personal stories about his life and musical influences. Performing some of his biggest hits, including "T-R-O-U-B-L-E," "It's a Great Day to Be Alive," and "Best Intentions," the Grand Ole Opry member will bring his award-winning songs to life and leave you with a truly memorable experience.

THE RIGHTEOUS BROTHERS

March 21, 2020 - 8PM

The Lovin' Feelin'is Back - The Righteous Brothers Live! Blue-eyed soul pioneers The Righteous Brothers are back! With a string of #1 classics, including the most played song in radio history,You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin', the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield topped the charts in four decades. After Bobby's death in 2003, Bill Medley continued to perform to sold-out crowds around the world, but fans and friends pleaded with him to keep The Righteous Brothers alive. Says Medley ... No one could ever take Bobby's place, but when I caught Bucky Heard's show it all came together - I found the right guy to help me recreate the magic. The concert experience features their biggest hits - Lovin' Feelin', Soul & Inspiration, Unchained Melody, Rock and Roll Heaven, Medley's Grammy-winning Dirty Dancing theme The Time of My Life, and much, much more!