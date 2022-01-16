Joan Osborne and The Weepies to Perform at Pepperdine University

Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Joan Osborne and indie band The Weepies and join forces for an intimate evening of music at Pepperdine University in Malibu at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at the Lisa Smith Wengler Center for the Arts.

Joan Osborne has rightfully earned a reputation as one of the great voices of her generation-both a commanding, passionate performer and a frank, emotionally evocative songwriter. A multi-platinum selling recording artist and seven-time Grammy nominee, the soulful vocalist is a highly sought-after collaborator and guest performer who has performed alongside many notable artists, including Stevie Wonder, Bob Dylan, Luciano Pavarotti, Emmylou Harris, Taj Mahal, and Mavis Staples, to name a few.

Osborne is widely known for her live performances in the Grammy Award winning documentary Standing in the Shadows of Motown. She has produced two albums for Americana stalwarts the Holmes Brothers, and co-produced her last two critically acclaimed solo records, Love and Hate and Bring It On Home, with talented producer/multi-instrumentalist Jack Petruzzelli. Bring It On Home, which found Osborne tackling vintage songs by Muddy Waters, Ray Charles, Al Green, Ike and Tina Turner, and Sonny Boy Williamson, among others, and treating them with respect while giving them some interesting twists in tempo, key, and feeling, garnered a Best Blues Album nomination at the 2013 GRAMMY Awards.

Singer-songwriters Deb Talan and Steve Tannen began writing together the night they met, and soon formed indie band The Weepies. On the strength of their simple yet insightful songwriting and distinctive harmonies, they quietly sold more than 1.5 million records with over 100 million streams on Spotify, 25 million views on YouTube, and over 110,000 social media followers.

They married and had three children, rarely touring but continuing to release their music; seven records over 10 years. They remain independent. Their original songs appear in more than 100 media placements including movies, TV shows, commercials, and educational programming for PBS Kids. This performance is part of the Weepies' farewell tour, and will be one of the final shows the group performs.

Tickets, starting at $22.50 for adults and $10 for full-time Pepperdine students, are available now by calling (310) 506-4522 or clicking here. More information about Joan Osborne is available here. More information about The Weepies is available here.