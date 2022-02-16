HAMILTON's Education Program Celebrates 2nd Performance Today

The innovative educational program that debuted at HAMILTON on Broadway continued in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 16 when 2,600 students and teachers from 28 Los Angeles area Public Schools attended the matinee performance of the musical at Broadway at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre.

The February 16 performance is the second of two all-student matinee performances in Los Angeles that will provide more than 5,200 Los Angeles area high school students the opportunity to experience the musical HAMILTON after having spent several weeks in their classrooms studying American history through a special integrated curriculum about Alexander Hamilton and the nation's Founding Fathers.

In addition to seeing a performance of HAMILTON, students participated in a Q&A with members of the HAMILTON company following the performance.

"The best way to teach history to our young people is to capture their imaginations," said Mayor Eric Garcetti. "That's why I'm excited to welcome Gilder Lehrman and the HAMILTON Education Program to Los Angeles. The EduHam program will give our students an opportunity to see the story of America's founding come alive right in front of their eyes - through the lenses of music, art, and creativity."

The Hamilton Education Program is one of several history education programs at the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. Its president, James G. Basker -- who devised the education program in New York in tandem with HAMILTON creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, producer Jeffrey Seller, The Rockefeller Foundation and the NYC Department of Education -- adds, "This project is transformative. HAMILTON has struck a chord with our nation's students because it embodies what great history education is all about: bringing the past to life, and fostering connections with the exceptional individuals and moments that have made us who we are. This program empowers students to reclaim their own narrative and empowers teachers to bridge classroom learning with the stage."

HAMILTON producer Jeffrey Seller, who was instrumental in developing the HAMILTON Education Program, says about the program in Los Angeles, "Our goal is to ensure that students have a shot to see HAMILTON and use its words, music and staging to further their understanding and enjoyment of American History, music and drama. We've had the pleasure of expanding the education program outside of New York in Los Angeles, Chicago and other cities around the country."

Dr. Rajiv Shah, President of The Rockefeller Foundation said "After the initial success of the partnership in New York City we could not throw away our shot to ensure students across the United States had the opportunity to witness living breathing history. We look forward to seeing the creativity and engagement this program continues to spur."

The HAMILTON producers are making tickets for this educational partnership available for $60, which is covered by funders. Tickets for this educational partnership are available at no cost to the students. Funders of the February 9 HAMILTON Education Program in Los Angeles include The Rosenthal Family Foundation, The Walt Disney Company and the Helen and Will Webster Foundation.

Schools participating in the February 16th program include:

Abraham Lincoln High School

Alexander Hamilton High School

Animo Pat Brown Charter High School

Arleta High School

Bell Senior High School

Bright Star Secondary Charter Academy

California Connections Academy

Cathedral High School

Cobalt Institute of Math and Science

Compton Early College

Discovery Charter Preparatory School

Dr. Richard A. Vladovic Harbor Teacher Preparation Academy

Esperanza College Prep

Hillcrest High School

Lompoc High School

Mayfair High School

Monterey Continuation High School

Orange Glen High School

Patriot High School

PUC Lakeview Charter High School

Rise Kohyang High School

STEAM- Legacy High School

Taft Charter High School

University High School

Valley View High School

Valor Academy High School

Van Nuys High School

Verdugo Hills High School

Vista del Lago High School

West Valley High School

The Rockefeller Foundation provided an initial grant of $1.46 million that funded the educational partnership in New York City. After the resounding success of the partnership in New York, The Rockefeller Foundation committed an additional $6 million to the effort to support the national expansion of the program. The Rockefeller Foundation has a long history of supporting the arts and humanities, fueled by a belief that the cultivation of aesthetic sensibilities through literature, music and other fine arts is essential to the well-being of humanity. The HAMILTON Education Program underscores the Foundation's commitment to nurturing the vitality of American cultural institutions and the role of the arts as a catalyst for social change.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award ® Winning Best Musical IN THE HEIGHTS.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by The Telsey Office, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.

For information on HAMILTON, visit www.HamiltonMusical.com