AMAHL AND THE NIGHT VISITORS Comes to First Baptist Church of Glendale

Amahl and the Night Visitors is coming to First Baptist Church of Glendale on January 10, 2026, at 7:00 PM. This is a heartwarming English opera about what happens when the Three Magi visit a crippled shepherd boy and his widowed mother one winter night.

In 1951, Americans watched with delight as Amahl and the Night Visitors was broadcast into their homes for the first time. Viewers were immediately enchanted by the simple yet stirring story of a crippled boy and his mother in ancient Israel whose lives change forever when they are visited by the Three Magi one winter evening. As the Three Kings follow the Star of Bethlehem in search of the Christ Child, they find another miracle in the simple faith of the invalid shepherd boy.

This one-hour opera features beautiful melodies which are both mysteriously exotic and heartwarmingly familiar. With its simple yet moving plot, glorious music, and deeply meaningful message, it's no wonder that Amahl and the Night Visitors is the most performed opera in America!

Cinballera Entertainment, a San Diego County-based performing arts company, is bringing this beautiful opera to life in a unique way. Combining their three specialties of cinema, ballet, and opera, Cinballera brings this story to life in a dramatic, unique way. An offstage chorus will provide the voices of the shepherd chorus while two dancers provide their balletic physical representation.

