Gift Cards Now Available for L.A. Theatre Works 2020-21 Digital Season

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Gift-giving poses some extra challenges this year, but L.A. Theatre Works has the perfect answer. Gift cards to LATW's 2020-2021 Digital Season are now available, offering access to the best in audio theater to arts lovers around the world.

The L.A. Theatre Works 2020-21 Digital Season features nine remarkable audio plays starring leading actors of stage and screen. Each play is recorded in-studio, using state-of-the-art technology, and includes bonus features such as Zoom interviews with the playwrights, actors, experts in the field and more.

L.A. Theatre Works is the world's leading producer of audio theater. According to AudioFile magazine, "L.A. Theatre Works sets the gold standard for fine audio theater recordings."