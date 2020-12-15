Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Gift Cards Now Available for L.A. Theatre Works 2020-21 Digital Season

The L.A. Theatre Works 2020-21 Digital Season features nine remarkable audio plays starring leading actors of stage and screen.

Dec. 15, 2020  
Gift-giving poses some extra challenges this year, but L.A. Theatre Works has the perfect answer. Gift cards to LATW's 2020-2021 Digital Season are now available, offering access to the best in audio theater to arts lovers around the world.

The L.A. Theatre Works 2020-21 Digital Season features nine remarkable audio plays starring leading actors of stage and screen. Each play is recorded in-studio, using state-of-the-art technology, and includes bonus features such as Zoom interviews with the playwrights, actors, experts in the field and more.

L.A. Theatre Works is the world's leading producer of audio theater. According to AudioFile magazine, "L.A. Theatre Works sets the gold standard for fine audio theater recordings."

To purchase a gift card, go to www.latw.org.


