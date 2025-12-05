The Music Center Honors Frank Gehry, Architect Of Walt Disney Concert Hall

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Music Center will honor the legacy of Frank Gehry, the acclaimed architect of the Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall, in an official statement issued by President and CEO Rachel S. Moore following news of his passing.

“The Music Center and our Board of Directors are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Frank Gehry. A groundbreaking architect who reimagined the field, Frank's profound and courageous artistic vision resulted in the creation of one of L.A.'s most iconic buildings: Walt Disney Concert Hall. The work Frank did in partnership with both the County of Los Angeles and The Music Center in the development of this global landmark not only contributed significantly to all of Los Angeles, but also revitalized Grand Avenue as the center for arts and culture in Downtown. In fact, Grand Avenue today is a true mecca for Frank Gehry architecture, from Walt Disney Concert Hall and The Grand LA to the upcoming new building under construction at the Colburn School, and has been recognized officially as the Grand Avenue Cultural District.

“Frank envisioned Walt Disney Concert Hall as a ‘living room for the city.’ This marvelous architectural wonder today is home to the LA Phil, the Los Angeles Master Chorale and numerous community and cultural events.

“The Music Center is honored and proud to have had Frank as both a partner and a friend. His support for the arts will live on as an integral part of his legacy, and his incredible buildings will serve as a reminder that we should dream—and create—boldly.”