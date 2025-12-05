MRS CHRISTMAS World Premiere to Open at The Aurora Theatre

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Created in the mind behind last year's winner of the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award for Outstanding Play (Crevasse), Mrs Christmas will light up the holidays in Southern California with a world premiere from Tom Jacobson. This brand-new take on holiday traditions delivers some savory entertainment for adults.

Directed by SoCal's multi-award-winning musical theatre notable, Karole Foreman (Richard Rodgers and Ovation Awards, Jonathan Larson, and Edgerton Foundation Grants), this heartwarmingly irreverent, laugh-out-loud musical offers a relatable holiday experience for adults seeking fresh, festive entertainment—just don't bring the whole family!

Tom Jacobson

(Playwright) received the TED SCHMITT AWARD from the Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle for the World Premiere of an outstanding new play in 2024, and the Stage Raw Playwriting Award for CREVASSE, presented by The Victory Theatre Center & Son of Semele. Off Broadway: The Twentieth-Century Way at Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre and Boston Court (PEN Award for Drama). Los Angeles: Tasty Little Rabbit at Moving Arts, The Bauhaus Project and Walking to Buchenwald at Open Fist, Plunge at Son of Semele Ensemble, Tar and The Orange Grove at Playwrights' Arena, Mexican Day and Captain of the Bible Quiz Team at Rogue Machine Theatre, the award-winning Bunbury, Tainted Blood, Ouroboros and The Friendly Hour at The Road Theatre Company, Making Paradise: The West Hollywood Musical at Cornerstone Theater Company, Sperm and The Chinese Massacre (Annotated) at Circle X, House of the Rising Son at Ensemble Studio Theatre/LA, Diet of Worms at Chalk Repertory, The Devil's Wife at Skylight Theatre. Film: Prairie Sonata (based on The Friendly Hour). Opera: Hopscotch, commissioned by The Industry. Upcoming: Hell Mouth at The Road Theatre Company.

“I have been wanting to collaborate with Tom Jacobson for decades,” admits director Karole Foreman, “having been captivated by the scope of his imagination and the breadth of his intellect since we first met.

Mrs. Christmas is a wonderfully rich exploration of relationships between parents and children and the legacy of family holidays. It's the perfect holiday play for me as I have to confess, I had become jaded about Christmas over the years. I think this play is a kind of redemption, and an opportunity to recapture some of the holiday spirit. I am looking forward to sharing this funny, irreverent, and heartfelt story with everyone.'