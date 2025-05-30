FROZEN & More Lead Los Angeles's June 2025 Top Theatre Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Los Angeles for June 2025.

Disney's Frozen

La Mirada Theatre - June 06, 2025 through June 29, 2025

In the beautiful, mountainous kingdom of Arendelle, Princesses Anna and Elsa grow up sheltered inside their castle, isolated from the world, and increasingly distanced from each other. When Elsa is crowned queen, the magical powers she has desperately tried to conceal from her sister take control, and she flees into the mountains. As a ferocious winter descends on Arendelle, Anna sets off on an epic journey to find Elsa and bring her home, with the help of hardworking ice harvester Kristoff, his loyal reindeer Sven, and a happy-go-lucky snowman named Olaf. Full of magic, humor, and a stunning musical score, Disney’s FROZEN The Broadway Musical is a powerful tale of sisterhood, acceptance, and finding the real meaning of true love.



For tickets: click here.

The Princess and the Frog

Theatre West - February 15, 2025 through June 07, 2025

There’s plenty of laughs, adventure, songs, and interactive fun in this play. The Princess and the Frog is the classic musical story of a prince who cares only about himself. He learns a lesson when a fairy turns him into a frog. He’ll only become a prince again when a princess kisses him when he does a good deed.

For tickets: click here.

A Man of No Importance

A Noise Within - May 04, 2025 through June 01, 2025

A Noise Within presents the Outer Critics Circle Award-winning musical with music by Stephen Flaherty, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens, and a book by the late Terrence McNally (the Tony Award-winning team behind Ragtime). In this intimate and evocative musical that celebrates the redemptive power of theater, love and friendship, Alfie Byrne, an unassuming bus conductor in 1960s Dublin, is determined to stage an amateur production of Oscar Wilde’s Salome in his local parish. But this man of seemingly no importance must confront religious objections to his artistic pursuits and face the forces of bigotry and shame over a love “that dare not speak its name.” A live, five-piece orchestra featuring violin and reeds lends a bit of blas áitiúil (Irish flavor).

For tickets: click here.

A Doll's House, Part 2

Pasadena Playhouse - May 14, 2025 through June 08, 2025

Nora’s back—15 years after walking out on her family—ready to confront the fallout of her iconic escape. Bold, satisfying, and packed with razor-sharp twists, Lucas Hnath’s Tony-nominated play dives into the messy reality of what it means to be a woman living on your own terms. It’s complicated. It’s witty. And it’s happening at Pasadena Playhouse. Get your tickets for A Doll’s House, Part 2 and don’t miss this audacious sequel 146 years after Ibsen’s classic.

For tickets: click here.

One of the Good Ones

The Old Globe - May 24, 2025 through June 22, 2025

A hilarious and heartwarming new comedy from acclaimed writer Gloria Calderón Kellett (Netflix’s Emmy Award–winning “One Day at a Time”). When Yoli brings her new boyfriend home to meet her Latino American parents, he’s not exactly what they were expecting. Everyone tries to be on their best behavior, but generational differences and cultural assumptions collide. Through equal measures of comedy and compassion, they all discover what it truly means to be a family. Directed by Kimberly Senior, the laugh-out-loud One of the Good Ones was acclaimed by the Los Angeles Times as “a theatrical comedy in the sitcom tradition of Norman Lear.”

For tickets: click here.

The Beverly Hills Hotel Peace Talks

Coachella Valley Repertory - May 21, 2025 through June 01, 2025

In 1968, a publicity still was released for the Rastar Productions film version of Funny Girl with Egyptian heartthrob Omar Sharif kissing the American-Jewish Barbra Streisand that incited outrage in both countries and their governments. Both threatened to ban the film in their respective nations. There was even a campaign in Egypt to revoke Sharif’s citizenship. Playwright Gregg Ostrin was inspired by this real life controversary. In his ‘what if' story, a studio executive and a publicity executive invite Israeli and Egyptian diplomats to The Beverly Hills Hotel in hopes for an amenable solution. Even as the diplomats’ relationship takes a surprising turn, they still must wrestle with the question: Can they come to an agreement that will save the film and, potentially, peace in the Middle East?

For tickets: click here.

Birthday Candles

North Coast Repertory Theatre - June 04, 2025 through June 29, 2025

Playgoers are in for a treat as North Coast Repertory Theatre presents Noah Haidle’s BIRTHDAY CANDLES, a touching tribute to one woman’s life. Filled with laughter, tears and moments of reflection, the play explores the passing of time, the evolution of relationships, and the profound changes that occur in a person’s life from one year to the next. Through its characters and storytelling, BIRTHDAY CANDLES offers a unique perspective of life’s milestones. It honors five generations, an infinity of dreams, and one century-old cake. This is one party you won’t want to miss, so RSVP at the box office early to reserve yourself a place at the table.

For tickets: click here.

