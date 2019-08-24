Executive Producers Kick Off Community Outreach and Awareness Program For SELF-INJURIOUS BEHAVIOR

A series of special events will surround the world premiere of the play Self-Injurious Behavior at Theatre 68 in North Hollywood aimed not only at raising public awareness of the issues faced by families affected by autism, but at direct outreach to Los Angeles families facing them as well as autistic individuals themselves.

Self-Injurious Behavior is based on playwright and star, Jessica Cavanagh's own story of loss, love and survival in dealing with her son's autism diagnosis. When severely autistic, eleven-year-old Benjamin becomes a danger to himself, his divorced mother, Summer, makes the excruciating decision to admit him to a home for special needs kids. Seeking comfort, she visits her sisters in Portland who desperately and hilariously attempt to distract her with a weekend of escapism at the local renaissance faire. Plagued by haunting dreams of her son and memories of her marriage, she is forced to face the need to let go. With a unique blend of honesty and humor, in telling her story, Jessica Cavanagh has captured a voice that speaks to the power within us all to not only cope with our own "unimaginables" but to continue to live, making this a story not only about autism and motherhood, but about the resilience of the human spirit.



Executive producers Ronnie Marmo and Joe Mantegna have brought this world premiere play, addressing the impact of autism on families, to Theatre 68 and working with producer Bren Rapp are bringing it to the stage in special partnership with LA based Autism Works Now. The Ed Asner Family Center in Reseda is also involved in this innovative program surrounding the performance run.

Both Autism Works Now and The Ed Asner Family Center will receive a percentage of all tickets sold and donations will be raised for them at performances. Program participants of Autism Works Now are being employed by Theatre 68 as ushers during the show's run and their business, Glorious Pies, run by employees on the spectrum, will provide and receive the proceeds of concession sales of their baked goods. As well, participants in programs of both organizations will get educational opportunities to come and observe what goes into making live theatre happen.

"It is my hope that this type of outreach and community involvement continues to be a part of the staging of this work wherever it goes on to be done and that what is happening in LA, including the employment of autistic individuals, becomes the case study for doing so", says producer Bren Rapp who began the charitable outreach attached to the work while lead producing its New York Actors' Equity Showcase run last April during Autism Awareness Month. Marmo, Mantegna and Rapp have proved a formidable team, still riding the wave of the high profile success of I'm Not A Comedian...I'm Lenny Bruce. The one man play written by and starring Ronnie Marmo, directed by Joe Mantegna and co-produced by Bren Rapp has run for 215 performances between Los Angeles and New York, and having recently concluded a 9 month Off Broadway stint is now gearing up for a national tour.

Previews of Self-Injurious Behavior begin August 30th and the show runs through September 28. Special kick off events have been scheduled to fuel community involvement.

August 30: First Preview and Launch Event with Joe Mantegna

Immediately following a performance of the show there will be an interactive talk-back with the audience featuring Joe Mantegna and the playwright/star of the show, Jessica Cavanagh, moderated by Autism Works Now's Joanne Lara and including program participants. There will also be a meet and greet reception for the audience ending the evening. Tickets $25 (for all previews)

September 5: Free Preview for Those Assisting The Autistic Community Autism caregivers, special education teachers and others working with the autistic community or the differently abled in Los Angeles can attend a preview performance of the show for free simply by emailing industry.sib@gmail.com and reserving seats.

September 6th: Opening Night Event with Ed Asner

Immediately following a performance of the show there will be an interactive talk-back with the audience featuring Ed Asner, Ronnie Marmo and the playwright/star of the show, Jessica Cavanagh, moderated by Autism Works Now's Joanne Lara and including leadership of The Ed Asner Family Center. There will also be a meet and greet reception for the audience ending the evening. Tickets $30 (for all shows in the run)





