Ensemble Theatre Company Now Registering Students for Acting Classes During Spring Sessions

Ensemble Theatre Company has revealed its fall line-up of professional acting classes for taught by award-winning professional actor/director Brian McDonald. These classes focus on acting skills and techniques, character development, relationship communication and script analysis through improvisation, scene study and theater games. ETC operates in a nurturing environment where students are encouraged to take risks and increase their comfort zone while building confidence and stage presence.

With a maximum class size of 12, these courses provide equal time and attention to individual needs. All classes culminate in a final online presentation of students' work for their family and friends. Acting class for adults will be requiring proof of COVID vaccination.

“We want to attract students from all walks of life, with various levels of performance experience, and offer them professional theater training that is structured and challenging, yet still fun, nurturing and creative,” said Director of Education, Brian McDonald.

Limited financial assistance is available to students ages 8-18. To read more about specific class information including dates, pricing, and class descriptions, please visit the “Education” section at Click Here.

Spring Session (2024)

Acting for Ages 9-13 March 9 – April 20 7 Saturdays 9:00 am – 11:00 am Tuition $300

Acting for Ages 14-19 March 9 – April 20 7 Saturdays 11:30 am – 1:30 pm Tuition: $300

Acting for Ages 19+ March 4 – April 15 7 Mondays 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm Tuition: $400

Class Descriptions

Ages 9-13

This introductory acting class exposes students to scripted scenes and monologues. Students learn memorization techniques, stage presence, listening skills, and working together with a scene partner on contemporary scripted material.

Preliminary exposure to acting is beneficial but not necessary. A final presentation will feature the students' work throughout the class and is open to all family and friends.

Ages 14-19

Fast-paced, challenging, and great fun! Students learn self-assurance while acquiring intermediate acting skills. Script analysis and character development are taught through monologue and scene work, theatre games, and improvisation. Additionally, voice and movement work help round out this perfect acting class for serious young actors! Friends and family are invited to a final presentation of the students' work performed on The New Vic stage.

Ages 19 & Up

This class is not just about learning the technical skills of acting, but also about exploring your creativity, building confidence, and expressing yourself in new and exciting ways. Students will learn the fundamentals of acting such as character development, script analysis, physical and vocal expression, and improvisation. But what sets our classes apart is our emphasis on using acting as a tool for creative self-expression and personal growth. Taught by award-winning actor/director, Brian McDonald, you will be guided through exercises and activities that help you tap into your unique creativity and develop your own voice as an actor. We believe that everyone has something unique to bring to the stage, and we can't wait to help you discover and showcase your talents in a final presentation at the completion of the course. Most importantly, our acting class is a supportive and welcoming space where you can feel comfortable taking risks and trying new things. We know that stepping out of your comfort zone can be scary, but with our guidance and encouragement, we're confident that you'll build your confidence and feel empowered to express yourself in new and exciting ways.

About the Instructor

Brian McDonald is an award-winning actor, director and educator with over 30 years of experience. Most notably, he appeared in the National Tours of Miss Saigon and Forever Plaid and on the stages of the Denver Center, Theatre Virginia, The Lyric Stage, La Miranda performing Arts Center, Ensemble Theatre Company, Pasadena Playhouse, Thousand Oaks Performing Arts Center, Rubicon Theatre Company and the Ahmanson, among others. As an actor, Brian was honored with many awards, including the Ventura Mayors' Arts Award for Emerging Artist, LA Weekly's Best Supporting Actor Award, and an Independent Award for his performance in the one-man-show, Buyer and Cellar.

Most recently, Brian directed The Thanksgiving Play, Vincent, and It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, for ETC. Other directing credits include the critically acclaimed World Premiere of A Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, A Tuna Christmas, Other Desert Cities, The Sunset Limited (with Joe Spano and Tucker Smallwood), Bus Stop (5 Ovation nominations including Best Play), MASTER HAROLD… and the boys (nominated for 3 Ovation awards Including Best Play) and the World Premiere musical, Hello! My Baby, written and conceived by Tony-nominated, Emmy, and Golden Globe winner, Cheri Steinkellner. He also conceived and directed the critically acclaimed holiday musical revue, A Rubicon Family Christmas. Brian's work as a director has earned him an Independent Award and StageScene LA Award for Best Director.

About ETC

Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara (ETC) is Santa Barbara's sole professional Equity theater company. Producing five plays per season, it has been home to several World, American and West Coast premieres and has received recognition and accolades throughout its enduring history. In its inception in 1978, ETC was the Ensemble Theatre Project and called Trinity Episcopal Church its home. As its popularity grew, ETC moved to the historic 140-seat Alhecama Theatre, a more traditional theatrical setting that hosted its productions for a quarter of a century and still provides rehearsal space today. Set on becoming a cultural-programming cornerstone in Santa Barbara, ETC undertook the $12.6 million purchase and renovation of the Victoria Hall Theater, leading to the reimagined 300-seat New Vic Theatre that serves as its resident stage and hosts other artists representing dance, music, film, and lectures. ETC's success has been built upon its tremendous stability with only four executive leaders: Joseph Hanreddy (1978-1985), Robert Grande Weiss (1985-2006), Jonathon Fox (2006-2023) and Scott DeVine (2023- ). In addition, the company benefited from the contributions made by Jill Seltzer (2016-2021), who served as managing director, a role DeVine assumed when joining in 2022.

Photo credit: Brian McDonald