Photos: KIND STRANGER at the Zephyr Theatre

Check out production photos from Ed's Filmworks' West Coast premiere of Kind Stranger ... a memory play.

Conceived and performed by Rick Simone-Friedland, the play was adapted and is directed by Steven Simone-Friedland. Opening is set for Friday, January 23, at 8 p.m., and the run will continue through Saturday, February 7 only. Performances will be at the Zephyr Theatre on Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Kind Stranger depicts the poignant journey of Tennessee Williams as the legendary playwright recounts his life, art, and love affairs. Witness his wit and unflinching honesty as he writes his last chapter, revealing how his plays were his life and his life was his plays.

Adapted directly from his memoir and using only his words, Kind Stranger could be the last original Tennessee Williams play. Running time: 75 minutes with no intermission.

Check out production photos here.

Photo credit: Steven Simone-Friedland