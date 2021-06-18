Ann Hampton Callaway is Coming To Segerstrom Center For The Arts This July

Tony nominee Ann Hampton Callaway, one of the leading pop/jazz singers of our time, has created an exciting night of songs and stories in celebration of one of America's most beloved artists, Linda Ronstadt.

On the heels on Ann's symphonic/PAC triumph, The Streisand Songbook, this show celebrates the many faces of love in Ronstadt's iconic songs from her Stone Poney days like "Different Drum" and "Long Long Time" to pop/rock classics like "You're No Good," and "Desperado" to unforgettable classics from her three Nelson Riddle albums like "What's New" and "Am I Blue," to her iconic duets which Callaway will perform with her brilliant MD, Billy Stritch.

Adding to the electrifying sound is Trey Henry on bass, MB Gordy on drums, and Linda's longtime guitarist and arranger, Bob Mann. Romantic, rousing, and joyous, The Linda Ronstadt Songbook promises to be the perfect night of music.

