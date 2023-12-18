2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Los Angeles Awards; 44: THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL, 1984, House of Bards Theatre Company & More Lead!

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2023 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Susan Edwards Martin - UNLIMITED! THE CONCERT - Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel 9%

Rebecca O'Brien - GETTING THERE! - Hudson Guild Theatre 9%

Dionne Lea - THE WAY IT IS...NOW - el Portal Theatre 8%

Kristina Wong - SWEATSHOP OVERLORD - Center Theatre Group at Kirk Douglas Theatre & East West Players 7%

Laser Webber - A SHARK ATE MY PENIS - Broadwater Second Stage 5%

Walid Chaya - DEFYING LABELS - Musical Mondays at The Chapel 5%

Shelley Cooper - JENNY LIND PRESENTS P.T. BARNUM - Whitefire Theatre 4%

Jared Price - BROADWAY & BEYOND - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 4%

Kelsey Harper - SOMETHING LIKE...MUSICAL PRESENTS LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Thymele Arts/The Jaxx Theatre 3%

Philip McBride - BROADWAY & BEYOND - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 3%

Branda Lock - CABARET NIGHT - Little Fish Theatre 3%

Terron Brooks - HOLIDAZE HARMONY: LIVE - Garry Marshall Theatre 3%

Tanya Thomas - NATURALLY TAN - Zephyr Theatre 2%

Jo Dellapina - BOY CRAZY PSYCHO SLUT - Broadwater Studio 2%

Melia Mills - THUG LIFE - 905 Cole Theater 2%

Jason Stuart - STAND UP COMEDY! - Comedy Chateau 2%

Mazie Rudolph - BROADWAY & BEYOND - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

Shirley Ritter Hatton - 2023 CABARET - Little Fish Theatre 2%

Cori Cable Kidder - A PATSY CLINE HOLIDAY CONCERT - Sierra Madre Playhouse 2%

Kim Eberhardt - LOVE, DOLLY - Sierra Madre Playhouse 2%

Ruby Lewis - STARLET - Three Clubs 2%

Jim Caruso & Billy Stritch - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - el Portal Theatre 1%

Synthia L. Hardy - BILLIE! BACKSTAGE WITH LADY DAY - Sierra Madre Playhouse 1%

Maude Maggart - HERE COME THE DREAMERS - Gardenia 1%

Rainee Blake - TAKE ME AS I AM: A JONI MITCHELL TRIBUTE - Three Clubs 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Allen Lucky Weaver - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 8%

Renee O’Connor-Sura - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 7%

James Alsop - 44: THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 7%

Blake McIver Ewing - THE RED SUITCASE - P3 Theatre Company 5%

Rumi Oyama - THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 4%

Emily Mikolitch - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 4%

Warren Carlyle - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 4%

Leonel Ayala - IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 3%

Alan Collins, Angela Mattern, Nikki Snelson, Heather Smith - ALL SHOOK UP - One More Productions at The GEM Theatre 3%

Seleyna Figueroa - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 3%

Josh Rhodes - CABARET - The Old Globe 3%

Christopher Mahr - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - High Street Arts Center 3%

Hisato Masuyama and Paul Reid - PROMISES, PROMISES - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 3%

Tori Cusack - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 3%

James Alsop - A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL - Mark Taper Forum 2%

Amelia Boyce Munson - DI LADY DI - Little Fish Theatre 2%

Sonya Randall - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cypress College 2%

Marcus S. Daniel - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 2%

Marissa Herrera - QUIXOTE NUEVO - South Coast Repertory's Segerstrom Stage 2%

Niko Montelibano - KINKY BOOTS - Torrance Theatre Company 2%

Alison Solomon - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Pasadena Playhouse 2%

Keenon Hooks - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

Danielle Bremburg-Orjala - LEGALLY BLONDE - High Street Arts Center 2%

Melissa Schade - CABARET - Altadena Music Theatre 2%

Kay Cole - THE RIGHT IS OURS! - Sierra Madre Playhouse 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amy Setterlund - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 10%

Ariel Tinsey - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 8%

Shon LeBlanc - THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage 6%

A. Jeffrey Schoenberg - HAMLET - Shakespeare By The Sea 4%

Mylette Nora - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 4%

Michael Mullen - CABARET - Altadena Music Theatre 3%

Samantha Jo Jaffray - IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 3%

Barbara Mazeika, Taylor Capozzoli, Manuel Silva - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - High Street Arts Center 3%

Ann Hould-Ward - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Samantha Jo Jaffray - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

Toni-Leslie James - A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL - Mark Taper Forum 2%

Mylette Nora - GROUP THERAPY - Theatre 68- The Emerson 2%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - BETRAYAL - Bold Theatre 2%

Aja Bell - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Curtis Theatre 2%

Jaymee Ngernwichit - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 2%

Shon LeBlanc - THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 2%

A. Jeffrey Schoenberg - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare by the Sea 2%

Helen Huang - QUIXOTE NUEVO - South Coast Repertory's Segerstrom Stage 2%

Zoë Trautmann - PIPPIN - North Coast Rep 2%

Luis Cornejo - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - One More Productions at The GEM Theatre 2%

Michael Mullen - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 1%

Nicole Arteaga - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Canyon Theatre Guild 1%

Shawn Rios - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%

Elena Flores - THE BOTTOMING PROCESS - IAMA Theatre Company 1%

Arden Lewis - WALKING IN SPACE - Theatre West 1%



Best Dance Production

HADESTOWN - Center Theatre Group at the Ahmanson Theatre 24%

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS - Musical Theatre West 16%

INTO THE WOODS - Center Theatre Group at Ahmanson Theatre 12%

RENEE - house of bards 11%

ALL SHOOK UP - One More Productions at The GEM Theatre 9%

SAD LIFE OF A HAPPY MAN - Zephyr Theatre 6%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Victory Theatre Center 6%

RHYTHM DELIVERED - The Broadwater - Mainstage 5%

THE FEAST - Long Beach Opera 4%

THE JASON HELFGOTT EXPERIENCE - Broadwater Second Stage 3%

AIM: AN UNTITLED LOVE - USC Bovard Auditorium 2%

PALMARES - The Broadwater - Mainstage 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Eli Bauman - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED, OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 9%

Jason Graae - FOLLIES - MTG at the Broad 9%

Warren Carlyle - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 5%

Ryan Lefton - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 5%

Ariella Salinas Fiore - IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 4%

Tina Landau - A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL - Mark Taper Forum 4%

Noam Shapiro - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 4%

Scott Borden - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Barnsdall Gallery Theatre 3%

Marcus S. Daniel - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 3%

Cary Jordahl - KINKY BOOTS - Torrance Theatre Company 3%

Fred Helsel - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 3%

Glenn Casale - THE KING AND I - Glenn Casale 3%

Sonya Randall - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Cypress College 2%

Ashley Ward - A SHARK ATE MY PENIS - Broadwater Second Stage 2%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - MURDER BALLAD - Santa Monica Playhouse 2%

Jennifer Teague - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Canyon Theatre Guild 2%

Kathryn Farren - A MOMENT - Little Fish Theatre 2%

Victoria Lavan - WINTER WISHES - Theatre West 2%

Jordan Kaiser - RENT - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Marshelle Giggles-Mills - FUN HOME - Charles Stewart Howard Playhouse 2%

Jonathan Infante - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Curtis Theatre 2%

Christopher Ashley - THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL - La Jolla Playhouse 2%

Sonya Randall - CARRIE - Cypress College 1%

Paige Price - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Musical Theatre West 1%

Nora Morris - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - High Street Arts Center 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Renee O’Connor-Sura - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 6%

Renee O’Connor-Sura - 1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 6%

Del Shores - THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage 6%

Terri Hanauer - GROUP THERAPY - Theatre 68 5%

Brynn Thayer - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 5%

Kathleen Delaney - THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 3%

Jessica Lynn Johnson - MISSIONARY POSITIONS - Zephyr Theatre 2%

Will Block - HENRY VIII - The Porters of Hellsgate 2%

Rodney To - THE BOTTOMING PROCESS - IAMA Theatre Company 2%

Larry Eisenberg - HAROLD AND MAUDE - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 2%

Debbie Allen - FETCH CLAY, MAKE MAN - Center Theatre Group at Kirk Douglas Theatre & East West Players 2%

Andi Chapman - THE BLUEST EYE - aNoiseWithin 2%

Amanda Hallman - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Curtis Theatre 2%

Arden Teresa Lewis - WALKING IN SPACE - Theatre West 2%

Sebastian Muñoz - LOVE (2023) - Force of Nature Productions 2%

Thom Babbes - THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 2%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - BETRAYAL - Bold Theatre 2%

Caryn Desai - EXIT WOUNDS - International City Theatre 2%

Jennifer McMillin - ALMOST, MAINE - Cypress College 2%

Lisa Portes - QUIXOTE NUEVO - South Coast Repertory 1%

Stephanie Coltrin - HAMLET - Shakespeare by the Sea 1%

Michael Arndt - KING LEAR - Kingsmen Shakespeare Festival 1%

Chay Yew - KRISTINA WONG, SWEATSHOP OVERLORD - Center Theatre Group at Kirk Douglas Theatre & East West Players 1%

Ben Guillory - A HEATED DISCUSSION REVISITED - The Robey Theatre Company 1%

Avalon Stone - DNA - C.D Productions 1%



Best Ensemble

44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 6%

1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 5%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 4%

FOLLIES - Musical Theatre Guild at the Broad 4%

MASKS - Whitefire Theatre 4%

LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 3%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 3%

THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage 3%

HAIRSPRAY - Dolby Theatre 2%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 2%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Barnsdall Gallery Theatre 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 2%

THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 2%

MURDER BALLAD - Santa Monica Playhouse 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Torrance Theatre Company 1%

ALMOST, MAINE - Cypress College 1%

THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 1%

RENT - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%

LEGALLY BLONDE - High Street Arts Center 1%

PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Ahmanson Theatre 1%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Canyon Theatre Guild 1%

ANDREWS BROTHERS - Theatre Palisades 1%

A HEATED DISCUSSION REVISITED - The Robey Theatre Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Zahacewski - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 8%

Cory Pattak & Paul Vaillancourt - CABARET - The Old Globe 6%

Gavan Wyrick - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 5%

Frank McKown - THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage 4%

Szu-Yun Wang - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 3%

Donny Jackson - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Cypress College 3%

Michael Tovar - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 3%

Patrick Duffy - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - High Street Arts Center 3%

Blake McIver Ewing - THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage 3%

Ken Billington & Brian Monahan - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

Shasta Armstrong - BETRAYAL - Bold Theatre 3%

Seth Kamenow - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

Donna Ruzika - EXIT WOUNDS - International City Theatre 2%

Jerry Chappell - FALLEN SAINTS: ARCANUM - Force of Nature Productions 2%

Pablo Santiago - QUIXOTE NUEVO - South Coast Repertory's Segerstrom Stage 2%

Douglas Gabrielle - HAROLD AND MAUDE - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 2%

Andrew Schmedeke - THE BLUEST EYE - A Noise Within 2%

Josh Epstein - THE BOTTOMING PROCESS - IAMA Theatre Company 1%

David Zahacewski - SEMINAR - Little Fish Theatre 1%

Ken Billington - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Pasadena Playhouse 1%

Chris Caputo - MARY POPPINS - Rose Center Theater 1%

Vickie Scott - THE TEMPEST - Antaeus Theater Company 1%

Bill Walthall - THE COVER OF LIFE - Elite Theatre Company 1%

Azra King-Abadi - OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD - Center Theatre Group at Kirk Douglas Theatre & IAMA Theatre Company 1%

Grant Gorrell & Steven Parker - HALFWAY TO GETHSEMANE - The Jaxx Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Dan Redfeld - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 10%

Anthony Brewster - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 10%

Brent Ramirez - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 6%

Jennifer Lin - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 4%

Aaron Wilson - A SHARK ATE MY PENIS - Broadwater Second Stage 4%

Jenny Chaney - IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 4%

Gabrielle Maldonado - CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Cypress College 3%

Stephen Hulsey - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Curtis Theatre 3%

Dennis Castellano - THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 3%

Jan Roper - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 3%

Bradley Hampton - KINKY BOOTS - Torrance Theatre Company 3%

Julie McBride - A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

Anthony Zediker - TICK, TICK . ..BOOM! - International City Theatre 2%

DJ Brady - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - High Street Arts Center 2%

Ryan O'Connell - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Musical Theatre West 2%

Chris Wade - CABARET - Altadena Music Theatre 2%

Jesse J. Sanchez - QUIXOTE NUEVO - South Coast Repertory's Segerstrom Stage 2%

Ryan Whyman - CINDY & THE DISCO BALL - Garry Marshall Theatre 2%

Jennifer Teague - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Canyon Theatre Guild 2%

Jonny Perl - RENT - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Robert Meffe - CABARET - The Old Globe 2%

Kathryn Farren - A MOMENT - Little Fish Theatre 2%

Billy Stritch - JIM CARUSO'S CAST PARTY - El Portal Theatre 2%

Roxanna Ward - SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - No Square Theatre 1%

Jennifer Lin - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 1%



Best Musical

44: THE UNOFFICIAL, UNSANCTIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 8%

INTO THE WOODS - Ahmanson Theatre 5%

FOLLIES - Musical Theatre Guild at the Broad 5%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 5%

RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 4%

HADESTOWN - Center Theatre Group at Ahmanson Theatre 4%

HAIRSPRAY - Dolby Theatre 3%

A SHARK ATE MY PENIS - Broadwater Second Stage 3%

CARRIE THE MUSICAL - Cypress College 3%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Barnsdall Gallery Theatre 3%

THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 3%

THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 3%

SIX (ARAGON TOUR) - Pantages Theater 3%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cypress College 2%

TICK, TICK... BOOM! - International City Theatre 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Torrance Theatre Company 2%

MURDER BALLAD - Santa Monica Playhouse 2%

1776 - Center Theatre Group at Mark Taper Forum 2%

ANDREWS BROTHERS - Theatre Palisades 2%

RENT - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

ALL SHOOK UP - One More Productions at The GEM Theatre 2%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - High Street Arts Center 2%

NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Canyon Theatre Guild 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 13%

A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL - Mark Taper Forum 10%

THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage 6%

LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 6%

A SHARK ATE MY PENIS - Broadwater Second Stage 5%

ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 4%

TWILIGHT - Center Theatre Group at Mark Taper Forum 3%

MACBETH - House of Bards Theatre Company 3%

BISEXUAL SADNESS - The Road on Magnolia 3%

THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 3%

YOU CAN’T DISAPPEAR IN STUDIO CITY - Anemoia Films 2%

CINDY & THE DISCO BALL - Garry Marshall Theatre 2%

EXIT WOUNDS - International City Theatre 2%

MENSTRUATION A PERIOD PIECE - Los Angeles LGBT Center’s Lily Tomlin/Jane Wagner Cultural Arts Center 2%

WALKING IN SPACE - Theatre West 2%

JEWS R 2 MUCH FUN - Santa Monica Playhouse 2%

'GROUP THERAPY' - Theatre 68- The Emerson 2%

LOVE (2023) - Force of Nature Productions 2%

THE BOTTOMING PROCESS - IAMA Theatre Company 2%

TAKE ME AS I AM: A JONI MITCHELL TRIBUTE - Three Clubs 2%

YONIVERSE - Broadwater Black Box 2%

WOUNDED - The Broadwater Second Stage 2%

A MOMENT - Little Fish Theatre 1%

WARRIOR QUEEN ANAHIT THE BRAVE - Imagine Theatre 1%

HALFWAY TO GETHSEMANE - The Jaxx Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

TJ Wilkins - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 7%

Naomi Groleau - CARRIE - Cypress College 4%

Adina Verson - A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL - Mark Taper Forum 4%

Nico Fisher - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 4%

Stephanie J. Block - INTO THE WOODS - Center Theatre Group at Ahmanson Theatre 3%

Zachary Quinn - KINKY BOOTS - Torrance Theatre Company 3%

Delaney Holliday - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 3%

Coleman Payne - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - Canyon Theatre Guild 3%

Zandi De Jesus - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 2%

Calista Loter - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 2%

Roger Befeler - FOLLIES - Musical Theatre Guild at the Broad 2%

Charlotte Munson - DI LADY DI - Little Fish Theatre 2%

Scott Borden - A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Barnsdall Gallery Theatre 2%

Jacqueline Patrice - LEGALLY BLONDE - High Street Arts Center 2%

Tasha Taylor - ANDREWS BROTHERS - Theatre Palisades 2%

Niki Metcalf - HAIRSPRAY - Dolby Theatre 2%

Gabriel Ramirez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 2%

Emily Jewel Hoder - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Paul Nakauchi - THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 2%

Sierra Boggess - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Jess Be - MURDER BALLAD - Santa Monica Playhouse 2%

Anastasia Barzee - THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 2%

Nina West - HAIRSPRAY - Dolby Theatre 1%

Danica Waitley - PROMISES, PROMISES - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 1%

Tommi Jo Mongold - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Roberto Williams - 1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 5%

Emerson Collins - THE RED SUITCASE - Broadwater Main Stage 4%

Steven L Sears - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 4%

Rachael Meyers - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 3%

Terryl Duluz - MASKS - Whitefire Theatre 3%

Holly Sidell - OTHER DESERT CITIES - Theatre Palisades 3%

Kristin Towers-Rowles - TOWARDS ZERO - Theatre 40 3%

John Rubinstein - EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - New Los Angeles Repertory Company 2%

Mann Alfonso - MASKS - Whitefire Theatre 2%

Jess Be - BETRAYAL - Bold Theatre 2%

CHRIS LEASK - PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Center Theatre Group at Ahmanson Theatre 2%

William Elsman - JULIUS CAESAR - Independent Shakespeare Company 2%

Akilah A. Walker - THE BLUEST EYE - aNoiseWithin 2%

Anna Camp - 2:22 - A GHOST STORY - Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Janet Wood - HAROLD AND MAUDE - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 1%

George Salazar - THE BOTTOMING PROCESS - IAMA Theatre Company 1%

Julia Cho - THIS IS NOT A TRUE STORY - Artists at Play 1%

Amy Brenneman - THE SOUND INSIDE - Pasadena Playhouse 1%

Danielle Heaton - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Curtis Theatre 1%

Perry Shields - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 1%

Mason Conrad - NOT ANOTHER MIDSUMMER - The Queen's Fools 1%

Alex Sheldon - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 1%

Chase Thomas - VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE - Costa Mesa Playhouse 1%

Lane Davies - KING LEAR - Kingsmen Shakespeare Festival 1%

Brendan Shannon - THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 1%



Best Play

1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 10%

PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Ahmanson. 6%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards 5%

12TH NIGHT - Shakespeare By The Sea 4%

MASKS - Whitefire Theatre 4%

LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 4%

WOUNDED - Broadwater Black Box 3%

2:22 A GHOST STORY - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

THE SOUND INSIDE - Pasadena Playhouse 3%

ALMOST, MAINE - Cypress College 2%

MOON OVER BUFFALO - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 2%

THE LARAMIE PROJECT - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 2%

THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 2%

HAROLD AND MAUDE - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 2%

THE BLUEST EYE - aNoiseWithin 1%

EXIT WOUNDS - International City Theatre 1%

MISSED OPPORTUNITIES - LOFT Ensemble 1%

A HEATED DISCUSSION REVISITED - The Robey Theatre Company 1%

ROMEO & JULIET - House of Bards Theatre Company 1%

NOT ANOTHER MIDSUMMER - The Queen's Fools 1%

HAMLET - Shakespeare By The Sea 1%

BETRAYAL - Bold Theatre 1%

OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD - Center Theatre Group at Kirk Douglas Theatre & IAMA Theatre Company 1%

WALKING IN SPACE - Theatre West 1%

YOU CAN’T DISAPPEAR IN STUDIO CITY - Anemoia Films 1%



Best Production of an Opera

DON GIOVANNI - LA Opera 23%

TOSCA - LA Opera 18%

ROMEO ET JULIETTE - Valley Opera & Performing Arts/Mission Opera 17%

JENNY LIND PRESENTS P.T. BARNUM - Whitefire Theatre 17%

THE ROMANCE OF THE ROSE - Long Beach Opera 8%

OMAR - Dorothy Chandler Pavilion 8%

THE FEAST - Long Beach Opera 6%

THE RECITAL - Long Beach Opera 4%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Craig Benson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 8%

Beowulf Boritt - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Pasadena Playhouse 7%

Joel Daavid - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 6%

Jesus Hurtado - THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage 3%

Anna Fleische - 2:22 A GHOST STORY - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

Matt Herman - CARRIE - Cypress College 3%

Yi-Chien Lee - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 3%

Jason Sherwood - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

Blake McIver Ewing - THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage 3%

Patrick Duffy - NEWSIES THE MUSICAL - High Street Arts Center 2%

Seth Kamenow - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

Bill Wilday - IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 2%

Yuki Izumihara - THIS IS NOT A TUE STORY - Los Angeles Theatre Center 2%

Melodie S. Rivers - IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 2%

Efren Delgadillo - QUIXOTE NUEVO - South Coast Repertory's Segerstrom Stage 2%

Ernest McDaniel - WALKING IN SPACE - Theatre West 2%

Yuri Okahana-Benson - EXIT WOUNDS - International City Theatre 2%

Christopher Scott Murillo - THE BOTTOMING PROCESS - IAMA Theatre Company 2%

Graig Benson - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 1%

Jerry Chappell - FALLEN SAINTS: ARCANUM - Force of Nature Productions 1%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - PUFFS - Rogers Theatre 1%

Fred Kinney - DEATHTRAP - International City Theatre 1%

Christopher Beyries - HAMLET - Shakespeare By The Sea 1%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - BETRAYAL - Bold Theatre 1%

François-Pierre Couture - OUR DEAR DEAD DRUG LORD - Kirk Douglas Theatre 1%



Best Solo Production

A SHARK ATE MY PENIS - Broadwater Second Stage 13%

AMERICAN WHORE STORY - Skylight Theatre 12%

GETTING THERE WITH REBECCA O'BRIEN - Hudson Guild Theatre 10%

CHARLOTTE MUNSON DI LADY DI - Little Fish Theatre 7%

BARBARA BROWNELL - Santa Monica Playhouse 6%

SOMETHING LIKE...MUSICAL PRESENTS LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - The Jaxx Theatre 5%

LEGALLY BRUNETTE: THE SEARCH FOR MY SELF - Garry Marshall Theatre 5%

THIS WAS NEVER SUPPOSED TO BE A ONE WOMAN SHOW - The Broadwater/The Jaxx Theatre 4%

BOY CRAZY PSYCHO SLUT - Broadwater Studio 4%

EISENHOWER: THIS PIECE OF GROUND - New Los Angeles Repertory Company 4%

TWELVE O’CLOCK TALES WITH AVA GARDNER - Whitefire Theatre 3%

LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - The Fountain Theatre 3%

AMANDA BROOMEL - Little Fish Theatre 3%

TRUST ME, I'M FROM ESSEX - Broadwater, Black Box. 3%

THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR COMING - Broadwater Black Box 3%

12 O’CLOCK TALES W AVA GARDNER - Whitefire Theatre 2%

I CAN'T INDIAN GOOD - Zephyr Theatre 2%

AVAAZ - South Coast Repertory 2%

NATURALLY TAN - Zephyr Theatre 1%

ODYSSEY: RACE AND RACISM - The Broadwater - Mainstage 1%

MISSIONARY POSITIONS - Whitefire Theatre 1%

ALMOST MADE - Whitefire Theatre 1%

TRAGIC MAGIC ~ A STORY OF RECOVERY - Whitefire Theatre 1%

HALFWAY TO GETHSEMANE - The Jaxx Theatre 1%

QUEEN OF FISHTOWN - Broadwater Black Box 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Holly Baker-Kreiswirth - 1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 12%

Dan Moses Schreier - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 8%

Mitch Rosander - MASKS - Whitefire Theatre 7%

Adam Matthew - THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage 5%

Joseph 'Sloe' Slawinski - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 5%

Ethan Strubbe - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 3%

Zero Osterlind - PUFFS - Rogers Theatre 3%

Maddi Deckard - ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD - East West Players 2%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - BETRAYAL - Bold Theatre 2%

Tricia Minty - FALLEN SAINTS: ARCANUM - Force of Nature Productions 2%

Steve Shaw - HAROLD AND MAUDE - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 2%

Charlotte & Richard Munson - DI LADY DI - Little Fish Theatre 2%

Andrea Allmond - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - The Fountain Theatre 2%

Steven Parker - HALFWAY TO GETHSEMANE - The Jaxx Theatre 2%

Bill Walthall - THE COVER OF LIFE - Elite Theatre Company 2%

Garry Kluger - WALKING IN SPACE - Theatre West 2%

Andrea Allmond - NINA SIMONE: FOUR WOMEN - South Coast Repertory 2%

Robert Arturo Ramirez - CINDY & THE DISCO BALL - Garry Marshall Theatre 2%

Dave Mickey - TICK, TICK... BOOM! - International City Theatre 1%

Nick Foran - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Theatre 40 at the Mary Levin Cutler Theatre 1%

Jeff Gardner - THE BLUEST EYE - A Noise Within 1%

Jeff Gardner - THE BOTTOMING PROCESS - IAMA Theatre Company 1%

David R. Molina - QUIXOTE NUEVO - South Coast Repertory's Segerstrom Stage 1%

Felicia Cantu - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%

Kris Kataoka and Amanda Hallman - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - Curtis Theatre 1%



Best Special Event

VOICES OF AMERICA - South Coast Repertory 19%

A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM - Barnsdall Gallery Theatre 14%

JANE AUSTEN IN 48 MINUTES - Little Fish Theatre 13%

TWIN DADS - Sklar Brothers 10%

ARTISTS AT PLAY FEST! - Artists at Play 8%

PICK OF THE VINE - Little Fish Theatre 8%

THE FEAST - Long Beach Opera 7%

THE FAIRY SHOW - Foolish Production Co 6%

FALLEN SAINTS: ARCANUM - Force of Nature Productions 6%

MENASA DIVERSITY SHOWCASE - Studio For Performing Arts LA/MENA Arts Advocacy Coalition 5%

CONTINUOUS SIGNAL: A PINK FLOYD AFFAIR - Digital Mechanix 2%

DEFYING LABELS BY WALID CHAYA - Musical Mondays at The Chapel 2%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Chad Doreck - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 7%

Dana Meller - BRIGADOON - Musical Theatre Guild at the Alex 5%

Lukas Marvin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cypress College 4%

Emilie B. Mirvis - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 3%

Mia Akemi Brown - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 3%

Jordan Hicks - CARRIE - Cypress College 3%

Julia Lester - THE SECRET GARDEN - Ahmanson Theatre 3%

Sara Blanche Hayes - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 2%

Kennedy Kanagawa - INTO THE WOODS - Center Theatre Group at Ahmanson Theatre 2%

Alan Ariano - THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 2%

Shanice Wilson-Knox - 44 - THE UNOFFICIAL UNSANCATIONED OBAMA MUSICAL - Bourbon Room Hollywood 2%

Ethan Le Phong - THE KING AND I - La Mirada Theatre For The Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment 2%

Nick Cortazzo - HAIRSPRAY - Dolby Theatre 2%

Brent Ramirez - THE PROM - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 2%

Peter Crisafulli - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - One More Productions at The GEM Theatre 2%

Jackie Shearn - PROMISES, PROMISES - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 2%

Zoe Godfrey - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Conundrum Theatre Company 2%

Alexandra Ackerman - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - Conundrum Theatre Company 1%

Kathryn Farren - A MOMENT - Little Fish Theatre 1%

Addison Garner - HAIRSPRAY - Dolby Theatre 1%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - MURDER BALLAD - Santa Monica Playhouse 1%

Becca Peyton - LEGALLY BLONDE - High Street Arts Center 1%

Hank the Dog - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Musical Theatre West 1%

Donnie Riddle - RENT - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 1%

Adrian Ayala - IN THE HEIGHTS - Morgan-Wixson Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Mat Hayes - THE RED SUITCASE - The Broadwater - Mainstage 6%

Leslie Stevens - INTO THE BREECHES! - International City Theatre 5%

Zoo Holmstrom - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 3%

Steven L. Sears - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 3%

Gina Yates - HAROLD AND MAUDE - The Group Rep at The Lonny Chapman Theater 3%

Bryan McKinley - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 3%

Shawn Plunkett - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 2%

Jorge Garcia - LET ME IN - Theatre 68 - The Rosalie 2%

zandi de jesus - THIS IS NOT A TRUE STORY - Artists at Play 2%

Branda Lock - 1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 2%

Charlotte Munson - THE TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Kingsmen Shakespeare Company 2%

Miles Muir - 1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 2%

Carlos Gomez Jr. - ALMOST, MAINE - CSH Playhouse 2%

Ernie Gonzalez Jr. - QUIXOTE NUEVO - South Coast Repertory 2%

Julia Cho - THE BOTTOMING PROCESS - IAMA Theatre Company 2%

Jesse Seann Atkinson - BETRAYAL - Bold Theatre 2%

Allen Barstow - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 2%

Lyndsay Palmer - MOON OVER BUFFALO - Kentwood Players at Westchester Playhouse 2%

Rachaelmaye aronoff - THE HUMAN COMEDY - Actors Co-op Theatre Company 1%

Arye Gross - BIRDS OF NORTH AMERICA - Odyssey Theatre Ensemble 1%

Kacie Rogers - THE BLUEST EYE - aNoiseWithin 1%

Amanda Charney - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 1%

Holly Baker-Kreiswirth - 1984 - House of Bards Theatre Company 1%

Aisha Kabia - A BLACK AND WHITE COOKIE - SkyPilot Theatre Company 1%

Noelle Messier - LAST SUMMER AT BLUEFISH COVE - The Fountain Theatre 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - House of Bards Theatre Company 16%

BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Born To Perform Studio 11%

PETER PAN GOES WRONG - Center Theatre Group at Ahmanson Theatre 9%

CINDY & THE DISCO BALL - Garry Marshall Theatre 9%

INTO THE WOODS - Center Theatre Group at Ahmanson Theatre 7%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Cypress College 7%

HÄNSEL AND GRETEL - Theatre West 6%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Musical Theatre West 4%

SAMA SAMA: SOLIDARITY IN THE FIELDS - East West Players 4%

WARRIOR QUEEN ANAHIT THE BRAVE - Imagine Theatre 4%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Musical Theatre West 3%

SEUSSICAL - Conundrum Theatre Company 3%

SNOW WHITE - South Coast Repertory 3%

PUFFS - Rogers Theatre 3%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - Rose Center Theater 2%

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL - Moonlight Youth Theatre 2%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Rogers Theatre 2%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - No Square Theatre 2%

THE PAGETURNERS - Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center 1%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - No Square Theatre 1%

LEGACY A PLAY WITH MUSIC - Grand 0%

