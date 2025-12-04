Broadstage To Present ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Starring Patrick Page

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

BroadStage will present All the Devils Are Here, a one-man show created and performed by Patrick Page, running from January 15 through 25, 2026. Directed by Simon Godwin, the production will offer an examination of Shakespeare’s villains through a contemporary interpretive lens. Page’s performance reframes the Bard’s antagonists as layered and psychologically complex figures.

Early critical responses have described the work as a witty and accessible exploration of Shakespeare’s darker characters. “All of Shakespeare's villains brought to you in one night by one of the greatest actors on the planet, this is a perfect piece of theatre,” said Rob Bailis, Artistic and Executive Director of BroadStage. “The magic of this piece is how deftly Patrick Page weaves in and out of the characters while sharing with you the backstory of Shakespeare's creative process, which is equally thrilling.”

Celebrating its 17th year, BroadStage continues to present programming across theater, music, jazz, opera, and dance. All the Devils Are Here aligns with BroadStage’s mission to present work that broadens access to high-quality performance and supports a diverse community of artists.

TICKETING

All the Devils Are Here will run for 12 performances from January 15 through 25, 2026. Tickets start at $45.

Patrick Page received a Tony Award nomination and a Grammy Award for his work in Hadestown on Broadway. His Broadway credits include Saint Joan, Casa Valentina, A Time to Kill, Spring Awakening, Cyrano de Bergerac, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, A Man for All Seasons, Julius Caesar, The Lion King, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Beauty and the Beast, and The Kentucky Cycle. His New York work includes Cymbeline with the New York Shakespeare Festival and The Sound of Music at Carnegie Hall.

Regionally, Page created the roles of Dom Claude Frollo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame at La Jolla Playhouse and Papermill Playhouse, and Captain Dragutin Dimitrijevic in Rajiv Joseph’s Archduke at the Mark Taper Forum. He is an Associate Artist of The Old Globe in San Diego and the Shakespeare Theatre Company in Washington, D.C., where his credits include King Lear, Coriolanus, The Tempest, Macbeth, Othello, and Hamlet. His film work includes Spirited, In the Heights, Estella Scrooge, The Sixth Reel, and I Am Michael. Television credits include The Gilded Age, Schmigadoon, Elementary, Madam Secretary, Flesh and Bone, Evil, NCIS: New Orleans, The Good Wife, The Blacklist, Chicago P.D., and Law & Order: S.V.U.