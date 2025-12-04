MADAM SCROOGE: A CHRISTMAS CAROL MUSICAL Returns To The Nocturne For 2025

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The holiday musical MADAM SCROOGE: A CHRISTMAS CAROL MUSICAL will return in 2025 with an original twist on the classic Charles Dickens story. Written by Justin Patrick Meyer with a musical score by Chris Thomas, the production reimagines the Scrooge narrative through a new central character and a contemporary musical approach. The show will be presented at The Nocturne Theatre in Glendale.

The annual musical Madam Scrooge: A Christmas Carol Musical will return in 2025, offering a new take on Charles Dickens’ familiar tale. The production follows Madam Eleanore Scrooge, a miserly figure visited by the ghost of her former business partner Jacob Marley and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come. The adaptation is written by Justin Patrick Meyer with a musical score and orchestrations by film composer Chris Thomas.

The staging features choreography by Melissa Meyer and costume, ghost, and creature effects by designer Tanya Cyr. Rock vocalist Stephanie Hodgdon will star as Madam Scrooge. The creative team notes that this version introduces narrative and stylistic elements distinct from traditional presentations of A Christmas Carol.

Madam Scrooge: A Christmas Carol Musical is written by Justin Patrick Meyer, with music and orchestrations by Chris Thomas. Choreography is by Melissa Meyer, and ghosts and creature design are by Tanya Cyr.