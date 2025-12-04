Photos: First Look At the Stars of AMADEUS At Pasadena Playhouse

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Pasadena Playhouse has share first look photos of the stars of Amadeus, Tony Award winner Jefferson Mays (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, I Am My Own Wife) as Salieri and Broadway’s Sam Clemmett (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story) as Mozart.

The duo are starring in the Playhouse’s lavish revival of Peter Shaffer’s Amadeus, directed by Tony Award-winner Darko Tresnjak (A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder).

Joining them are Tony Award Nominee Lauren Worsham (Broadway’s A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) as Constanze, Kenajuan Bentley (Currently recurring as Tim on AppleTV’s Shrinking) as Van Swieten, Jared Andrew Bybee (Inherit the Wind, A Little Night Music at Pasadena Playhouse) as Cook/Major-Domo, Jennifer Chang (Darko Tresnjak’s production of The Dispute) as Venticelli, Matthew Patrick Davis(Broadway’s Side Show) as Joseph ll, Michelle Allie Drever (Opera Festival of Chicago) as Katherine Cavaileri/Soprano, Alaysha Fox (LA Opera, The Three Women of Jerusalem) as Theresa Salieri/Soprano, Matthew Henerson (Ahmanson, Romeo and Juliet) as Count Johann Kilian Von Strack, John Lavelle (Drama Desk Award for his performance in The Royale) as Orsini-Rosenberg, Brent Schindele (The Sound of MusicNational Tour) as Chef/Pianist/Harpsichordist, and Hilary Ward (Primary Trust at Theater Works Hartford and Barrington Stage Company) as Venticelli.

In Amadeus, the stage is set for a riveting rivalry between two composers: Antonio Salieri, the court’s celebrated musician, and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, the vulgar prodigy whose brilliance threatens everything Salieri holds dear. Laced with biting wit, this Tony and Oscar-winning masterpiece dives deep into ambition, envy, and the price of greatness. Embrace the intrigue of Amadeus, where the music is divine and the drama is unforgettable.



Tickets and Ticket Package information for Amadeus are available at pasadenaplayhouse.org, by phone at 626-356-7529, and at the box office at 39 South El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA 91101.