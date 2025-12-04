Paramount Swap Meet To Present Two-Day POSADA NAVIDEÑA Community Celebration

🎭 NEW! Los Angeles Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Los Angeles & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Paramount Swap Meet will host a two-day Posada Navideña, welcoming the Southeast Los Angeles community for seasonal activities designed for visitors of all ages.

The celebration will include free photos with Santa and costumed holiday characters, free train rides for children, daily piñatas with treats, raffles, prize giveaways, and gift baskets. Attendees will also have the opportunity to participate in drawings for a daily 65-inch TV.

As the organization continues marking the 70th anniversary of the Paramount Drive-In, leadership notes its appreciation for the residents, families, vendors, and customers who have supported the venue for generations. The Swap Meet plans to continue expanding cultural and community-focused events in 2026.

EVENT INFORMATION

Dates: Saturday and Sunday, December 13–14, 2025

Time: 11:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Location: The Paramount Swap Meet, 7900 All America City Way, Paramount, CA 90723

Admission: $3; parking is free.

The event is open to all ages. Additional information is available at paramountswap.com/about.