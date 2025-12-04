 tracker
Video: San Diego Musical Theatre Releases A New Look At A CHRISTMAS STORY

Get your tickets for SDMT's "A Christmas Story" now.

By: Dec. 04, 2025



Watch the cast of A Christmas Story at San Diego Musical Theatre perform two showstopping numbers in new video from the show!

Get your tickets for SDMT's "A Christmas Story" now. The musical is now running through December 29.

The story from a cherished movie classic that's enchanted millions is now a musical spectacular. In 1940's Indiana, a bespectacled boy named Ralphie has a big imagination and one wish for Christmas-a Red Ryder BB Gun. A kooky leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a cranky department store Santa, and a triple-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the obstacles that stand between Ralphie and his Christmas dream.

