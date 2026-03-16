HA HA HAMPTONS Comedy Tour Set for Return at Bay Street Theater

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Bay Street Theater will welcome the return of the Ha Ha Hamptons Comedy Tour on Saturday, April 25, 2026 at 8:00 PM, bringing a lineup of comedians from the New York comedy scene to the Sag Harbor waterfront for a lively night of stand-up.

Now in its fourth year, the Ha Ha Hamptons Comedy Tour has built a following across the East End by showcasing comedians who regularly perform in major New York comedy clubs and on national tours. The series brings together a rotating lineup of performers known for their sharp wit, storytelling, and high-energy stage presence.

The April 25 show features headlining comedian Paul Taro, a fast-rising comic whose stand-up and online comedy sketches have attracted a large social media following. Also appearing is Maria Walsh, a nationally touring comedian known as “America's Naughtiest Mommy,” whose performances have taken her from Las Vegas stages to cruise ship audiences around the world.

Joining the lineup is Richie Byrne, a veteran comedian who has performed at Radio City Music Hall and appeared on Comedy Central Presents. Rounding out the evening is Eric Haft, a national headliner from the New York comedy circuit known for his sharp observational humor and storytelling.

The evening will be hosted by comedian Paul Anthony, guiding audiences through a fast-paced showcase of stand-up comedy and ensuring the laughs keep coming all night long.

Just steps from the Sag Harbor waterfront, Bay Street Theater's intimate 299-seat theater puts audiences right in the middle of the action, making it an ideal place to experience live stand-up comedy.

Doors open at 7:00 PM, and the full bar will be open in the lobby so guests can enjoy a drink and gather before the show begins at 8:00 PM.

The Ha Ha Hamptons Comedy Tour performs at Bay Street Theater, located on Long Wharf in Sag Harbor. Tickets are available at www.baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500. The Box Office is open Wednesday through Saturday from noon to 5:00 PM, and 30 minutes prior to each performance.