Donna Karan Joins Producing Team of World Premiere of MISTER HALSTON at Bay Street Theater

Bay Street Theater has announced that internationally acclaimed designer and philanthropist Donna Karan will serve as Executive Producer for its upcoming production of MISTER HALSTON. The world premiere will run June 2 through June 21, 2026 at Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor.

Karan joins Tony Award–winning producer Bruce Robert Harris in bringing the production to the stage. Harris’s Broadway credits this season include Dog Day Afternoon and Death of a Salesman.

MISTER HALSTON is a new play by Raffaele Pacitti and will be directed by Michael Wilson. Set in New York during the 1970s and 1980s, the play explores the life of American fashion designer Halston, tracing his rise to international prominence and the personal and professional challenges that followed.

“I saw a workshop staging of Mister Halston last summer at Bay Street Theater and liked it so much I wanted to get involved,” said Donna Karan. “Halston defined modern American fashion. Clean lines, pure shapes, liquid fabrics, a sexy attitude. He paved the way for what was to come. Mister Halston will bring audiences into the world of one of the most influential figures in American fashion.”

The production continues Karan’s connection to Bay Street Theater, which honored her and Christie Brinkley at its 2025 Gala. At that event, the creative team behind MISTER HALSTON presented a tribute performance inspired by the 1973 “Battle of Versailles” fashion show in France, a historic moment in fashion attended by both Halston and Karan.

“We are honored to collaborate with Bruce Robert Harris on this exciting new work and are grateful that world-renowned fashion icon Donna Karan, who had a legendary time with Halston himself in Paris, has agreed to support the production as Executive Producer,” said Bay Street Theater Artistic Director Scott Schwartz. “This project reflects the intersection of theater, fashion, and cultural history that continues to inspire audiences.”

Bay Street Theater, a nonprofit professional theater and community arts center, has served audiences on Long Island’s East End for more than 35 years. Tickets for MISTER HALSTON and other productions in the 2026 Summer Mainstage Season are available at BayStreet.org or by calling the box office at 631-725-9500.