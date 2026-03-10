FUNNY GIRL, COME FROM AWAY, and More Join The Gateway's 2026-27 Season

🎭 NEW! Long Island Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Long Island & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Gateway has announced its 77th Season, an electrifying lineup of Broadway favorites, iconic music, and powerful true stories that celebrate connection, resilience, and the transformative power of live theatre.

Running from May 2026 through April 2027, the upcoming season brings six extraordinary productions to the stage. Each production is filled with unforgettable music, compelling characters, and stories that resonate far beyond the final curtain.

In a time when the world can feel uncertain, The Gateway continues its long tradition of gathering audiences together to share stories that inspire, challenge, and uplift.

“There are years when the ground seems to shift beneath our feet,” said Paul Allan, Executive Artistic Director. “Jobs change, families evolve, and even the places we count on for escape feel more precious than ever. At The Gateway, the answer has always been the same. We gather. We gather in the dark, shoulder to shoulder, listening to stories of people pushed to their limits and watching what they choose to do next.”

The 2026–2027 season centers on characters standing at the edge of change. They find love in difficult places, build music that shapes generations, and choose compassion when the world demands courage.

West Side Story

May 8 – May 31, 2026

Love is louder than hate until the streets push back.

Two rival gangs have already drawn the map of who belongs where. Tony and Maria did not get the memo. This legendary musical explodes with a timeless score, electrifying choreography, and a love story that remains as powerful and heartbreaking today as when it first premiered.

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations

June 19 – July 19, 2026

Five guys. One sound. Everything on the line.

From Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the rise of The Temptations changed music forever. Featuring the group’s iconic hits and signature choreography, this thrilling musical tells the real story behind the harmonies and the price of fame.

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Come From Away

August 7 – September 6, 2026

7,000 strangers woke up in Newfoundland.

The town was ready.

When the events of September 11 attacks ground flights worldwide, thousands of travelers are unexpectedly diverted to a small Canadian town. Based on a remarkable true story, this beloved musical celebrates generosity, kindness, and the extraordinary things ordinary people do when the world falls apart.

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.

Million Dollar Quartet Christmas

November 27, 2026 – January 3, 2027

Elvis Presley. Johnny Cash. Jerry Lee Lewis. Carl Perkins.

One night. All lit up for the holidays.

The legendary recording session at Sun Records returns with a festive twist in this joyful holiday celebration. Filled with classic rock and roll hits and seasonal spirit, it is the perfect way to close out the year.

Presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by TRW.

Funny Girl

January 22 – February 21, 2027

Too much for every room she walked into.

Walked in anyway.

Fanny Brice rose from the Lower East Side to become one of the biggest stars of the Ziegfeld Follies. Powered by humor, determination, and a voice no one could ignore, Funny Girl is the unforgettable story of fame, love, and knowing your worth.

Presented through special arrangement with ConcordTheatrical. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by Concord Theatrical.

Harry Chapin: I Wanna Learn a Love Song: A New Musical

March 12 – April 4, 2027

Harry Chapin.

One voice trying to feed the world.

One woman keeping him grounded.

This brand-new musical explores the life and legacy of the beloved singer-songwriter behind “Cat’s in the Cradle.” Through his music, activism, and deeply personal relationships, the show reveals the man whose passion for fighting hunger helped change countless lives.

Every story on The Gateway’s stage this season explores people standing on the edge of something. They face loss, change, and possibility, and they choose connection instead of retreat.

“They fall in love when it is dangerous. They tell the truth when it is costly. They make music when silence would be easier. They open their doors when fear says to lock them,” says Allan.

For nearly eight decades, The Gateway has been a place where audiences come together to share those moments. The 77th season continues that legacy with unforgettable performances, world-class artistry, and the magic of live theatre.